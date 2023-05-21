562
Dugout Discussion May 21

Sunday team news: Estupinan, Mac Allister + Mitoma all start

562 Comments
It will be celebration time for Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon when they host Chelsea, but first, we have two other matches with plenty still to play for.

West Ham United meet relegation-threatened Leeds United, while Southampton travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, who are aiming to qualify for Europe.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news comes from the Amex, where Roberto De Zerbi has chosen to start Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma.

The Italian does, however, make five changes, as Levi Colwill, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson replace Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

At Southampton, Ruben Selles brings James Bree, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Joe Aribo into his starting XI, at the expense of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Stuart Armstrong and Paul Onuachu.

Over in London, David Moyes make six changes to the side that beat AZ Alkmaar in midweek, but key players such as Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen all start.

Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio are among those named on the bench.

As for Leeds, they make two alterations, as Pascal Struijk and Adam Forshaw come in for the suspended Junior Firpo and Sam Greenwood.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Ings

Subs: Areola, Antonio, Benrahma, Cornet, Cresswell, Mubama, Johnson, Kehrer, Lanzini

Leeds United XI: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Struijk, Wober, Koch, McKennie, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Cooper, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Chilokoa

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: McGill, Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran, Peupion

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Walcott, Alcaraz

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Maitland-Niles, S Armstrong, Doyle, Sulemana, Onuachu, Ballard

562 Comments Post a Comment
  Scalper
    6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Colwill assist? Huh?

    Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Colwill the bps stealer again

    Open Controls
  Woy_is_back
    5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Mahrez (c) hatty

    Open Controls
    Shine on you crazy diamond
      2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      TC was on him before I switched to Haaland last minute

      Open Controls
      DARE TO BISCAN
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        You crazy kid, with your Haaland cap. What're you like 😀

        Open Controls
    Arteta
      7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mahrez will destroy Azpilicueta.

      Open Controls
      Twisted Saltergater
        13 Years
        43 mins ago

        Opposite flanks

        Open Controls
        Arteta
          7 Years
          just now

          Hall it is then.

          Open Controls
    Babit1967
      7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Didn't have the coojonies to captain in the end but looks like just having him will be good enough - GL

      Open Controls
  Cojones of Destiny
    5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    good old livramento))

    Open Controls
  Gizzachance
    8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Pep would of been tinkering straight after the arsenal loss !

    Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Livramento was a neat 4.0m fodder back in the day - nice he's back

    Open Controls
  BeaversWithAttitude
    4 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Livra! So glad the lad is back on the pitch. x

    Open Controls
    Hooky
      8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      He'll tear up the Championship next season

      Open Controls
      DARE TO BISCAN
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        That, or his ACL. What? Too soon?

        Open Controls
    Hooky
      8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Stupid is as stupid does

      Open Controls
      DARE TO BISCAN
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 Years
        56 mins ago

        I agree

        Open Controls
  Shine on you crazy diamond
    2 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    F**k you Forest

    Open Controls
    The Ilfordian
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      He just wants to offer you a box of chocolates

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Suck it

      Open Controls
    DARE TO BISCAN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      That's a lot of wood to take

      Open Controls
  Cojones of Destiny
    5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    colwill stealing mac baps ;(

    Open Controls
  Salalalala
    4 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Did colwill even touched it?

    Open Controls
  Sun Jihai
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Think FPL have made a mistake with the Colwill assist - need another replay to check though

    Open Controls
    Cojones of Destiny
      5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      he didn't even touch it

      Open Controls
    Sun Jihai
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      https://dubz.co/c/7e7799

      Open Controls
      Bobby Digital
        5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        dubious

        Open Controls
    Bartowski
      12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Yeah came of the Soton defender.

      Open Controls
    Salalalala
      4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It should be taken off surely, he didn't even touch it.

      Open Controls
  UKG
    12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Glorious scenes from Pep, screwing everyone! I brought in Mahrez and Alvarez, and sold Stones and Grealish as part of a triple change so for once it's not as bad as it could be.

Good luck all! ML's could be shaken up!

    Good luck all! ML’s could be shaken up!

    Open Controls
    Hect.OR 98th
      13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Indeed. But that's the game, isn't it. People knew that the league might be settled before City play, so they take their chances. I suppose it's easier for chasers than defenders, because they could gamble on rotation with nothing to lose.

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Tbf most thought they'd get this game.

        Open Controls
    Pulpkinhead
      13 Years
      55 mins ago

      He's a great man. This is why we do what we do

      Open Controls
  tiger
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    All down to Mahrez to do it all on his own...you can do it Mahrez!

    Open Controls
    Salalalala
      4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      So much this, ML depends on him hauling this week. Let's go!

      Open Controls
  Nightcrawler
    3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    If newc win tomorrow Everton realistically just need to draw

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Correct & Leicester condemned to championship 😉

      Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Oooft Mac10 with a volley

    Open Controls
  Hect.OR 98th
    13 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Mac and Mitoma combining now could set me up to win my ML. I was 100 points behind a few weeks ago.

    Open Controls
    DARE TO BISCAN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      56 mins ago

      Nice comeback

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Mac close

    Open Controls
  Bartowski
    12 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I don't know who is doing that singing but they are not good...

    Open Controls
    THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Spice Girls?

      Open Controls
    g40steve
      5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Getting on my nerves

      Open Controls
  DARE TO BISCAN
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Just had a Pep talk with Riyad. He's feeling good about pens today

    Open Controls
  Zenith UK
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Wonder if Kane VC will come into play...

    Open Controls
    Hect.OR 98th
      13 Years
      54 mins ago

      I can't see Haaland not featuring at all in two games.

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Mitoma off

    Open Controls
  Hect.OR 98th
    13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Come on Mac, get me a goal.

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      5 Years
      1 min ago

      This

      Open Controls
  Zenith UK
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    The fact Kane is worth less now than he started the season shows how much of a joke the pricing structure is in this game. They really need to review it

    Open Controls
    DARE TO BISCAN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      47 mins ago

      If anything, it shows the opposite. His rises & falls show where he's been switched for doublers/Salah. His price seems spot on. All the bargains this season will be adjusted for next. As always

      Open Controls
      Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        When you look at the net transfer against his teams selected by, the % of change doesn't warrant a change in most parts. They need to release clarity on price changes either way.

        Open Controls
  24. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sound like Mitoma sellers were lucky today.

    Open Controls
  25. Twisted Saltergater
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Mac Allister going backwards on baps :/

    Open Controls
  26. CRIBMAD
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    1st ever post on here ! come on Mahrez and Alvarez ! (29 pts to make up in my main league top doesn't have either)

    Open Controls
    1. Monklane
      • 13 Years
      51 mins ago

      Welcome.

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Hopefully, the Mahrez part is the majority.

      Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Alvarez hat-trick would be nice 🙂

      Open Controls
  27. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Welbeck smh

    Open Controls
  28. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Estupinian is exciting to own. Need to get him earlier next season...

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      44 mins ago

      What price do you reckon? 5.5?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Hoping for 5.0m, might get rotated too with Europe and all.

        Open Controls
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Got him very early this season and then he was subbed after 45mins and did not play for two games. I transferred him out and then he got back to lineup and immediately got at least assists and bonuses.

      He has improved defending enough to nail his spot. Attacking abilities were immediately visible.

      Open Controls
  29. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Double Brighton defence plus MacA 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Wouldn't worry. Not many will have Groß or Ferg. TAA also blanked. You've got another game yet

      Open Controls
  30. UKG
    • 12 Years
    40 mins ago

    That’s a lovely Alvarez goal. Glad I brought him in this week.

    Open Controls

