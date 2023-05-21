Sunday team news: Estupinan, Mac Allister + Mitoma all start

It will be celebration time for Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon when they host Chelsea, but first, we have two other matches with plenty still to play for.

West Ham United meet relegation-threatened Leeds United, while Southampton travel to Brighton and Hove Albion, who are aiming to qualify for Europe.

The big Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team news comes from the Amex, where Roberto De Zerbi has chosen to start Pervis Estupinan and Kaoru Mitoma.

The Italian does, however, make five changes, as Levi Colwill, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister, Julio Enciso and Evan Ferguson replace Jan Paul van Hecke, Billy Gilmour, Facundo Buonanotte, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck.

At Southampton, Ruben Selles brings James Bree, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Joe Aribo into his starting XI, at the expense of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Stuart Armstrong and Paul Onuachu.

Over in London, David Moyes make six changes to the side that beat AZ Alkmaar in midweek, but key players such as Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen all start.

Aaron Cresswell, Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio are among those named on the bench.

As for Leeds, they make two alterations, as Pascal Struijk and Adam Forshaw come in for the suspended Junior Firpo and Sam Greenwood.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals, Ings

Subs: Areola, Antonio, Benrahma, Cornet, Cresswell, Mubama, Johnson, Kehrer, Lanzini

Leeds United XI: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Struijk, Wober, Koch, McKennie, Forshaw, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford

Subs: Meslier, Cooper, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Rutter, Gnonto, Greenwood, Chilokoa

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Gross, Caicedo, Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma, Ferguson

Subs: McGill, Welbeck, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, van Hecke, Buonanotte, Moran, Peupion

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bree, Bednarek, Lyanco, Walker-Peters, Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Walcott, Alcaraz

Subs: Bazunu, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Maitland-Niles, S Armstrong, Doyle, Sulemana, Onuachu, Ballard

