Pro Pundits May 28

The changes FPL could make in 2023/24

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of his pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

With many of our Gameweek 38 captaincy and transfer decisions likely to be determined by early team leaks, instead of focusing on the final round of matches, I’ll use this week’s piece to share my thoughts on some changes FPL could make to the game for the 2023/24 season.

I think we can all agree that this season won’t live long in the memory. Most engaged managers ended up with eight or nine of the same picks for the majority of the campaign and there wasn’t much need for ‘content creators’ to share their teams on Twitter after each deadline as they all looked the same anyway.

Erling Haaland (£12.4m) became auto-captain, the Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion guys performed extremely well at bargain prices, Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) rediscovered his best form at just £6.5m and Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) made a mockery of the Bonus Points System. These all contributed to a very ‘samey’ FPL campaign.

This summer would be a good time for a shake-up, in my opinion, following the last few interrupted seasons.

 

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

  1. Jkr150172
    • 1 Year
    4 days, 19 hours ago

    I think subs coming off the bench should only get half points awarded as so often I see teams in my leagues not bother making changes and then the subs all come in for injured players giving them full, underserved, points

    1. dmfisher
      • 3 Years
      3 days, 16 hours ago

      n'ah I do that on purpose sometimes to give my league opposition a false sense of winning, then watch those points role in at the end!

  2. Piksau
    • 8 Years
    4 days, 14 hours ago

    Haaland could easily be 14-15m and still be in most squads. Salah, KDB, Haaland and Kane have all returned on their price points. The positive out of that would be most players would spend a little more time digging up the bargain players from other teams.

    Going for an option similar to Champions League Fantasy where you could sub in players between matchdays would make for a more engaged FPL audience. Although at the risk of a more template final 11.

    I find the limitation of only 1 player per position while still allowing 3 players per team intriguing. Would definitely shake things up.

    Captaincy this year was very boring. Any changes to the captaincy rule would be welcome!

    1 card that could be introduced could be 1 Super11 card. Where you could select your playing 11 from your full budget without subs. The budget could be a flat 100m or your squad's current valuation. So, in essence, the Anti-BB card. The trade-off being that if any player does not play that's just bad luck.

  3. Perrund
    • 1 Year
    3 days, 4 hours ago

    The game becomes boring when everyone's teams are so similar. Most of this season I've had Salah but haven't cared if he scores, not knowing whether people who captained him outweigh people who don't have him. There have even been weeks where I wanted my captain Haaland to not score because others have triple captained him.

    So I like one wildcard, but most of all higher prices. Happy with no changes to bench boost, captaincy, visible percentages, and deadlines.

    Another way to make people's teams less similar is increase the excess transfer penalty to 5 or 6. Rolling transfers is a nice idea.

    As an aside, I'd take away bonus points for scoring a penalty.

  4. Mark007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    15 hours, 8 mins ago

    It would be nice if bonus points reflected the player’s overall contribution to the game rather than just reflecting existing points. Loads of occasions where the man of the match gets 2 points only.

