The changes FPL could make in 2023/24

FPL General has joined our top team of Pro Pundits, Hall of Famers and contributors on a multi-year deal!

The three-time top 500 finisher will be writing about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on a weekly basis as well as bringing his much-loved ‘59th Minute Podcast’ – previously hosted by The Athletic – to Fantasy Football Scout.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of his pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

With many of our Gameweek 38 captaincy and transfer decisions likely to be determined by early team leaks, instead of focusing on the final round of matches, I’ll use this week’s piece to share my thoughts on some changes FPL could make to the game for the 2023/24 season.

I think we can all agree that this season won’t live long in the memory. Most engaged managers ended up with eight or nine of the same picks for the majority of the campaign and there wasn’t much need for ‘content creators’ to share their teams on Twitter after each deadline as they all looked the same anyway.

Erling Haaland (£12.4m) became auto-captain, the Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion guys performed extremely well at bargain prices, Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) rediscovered his best form at just £6.5m and Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) made a mockery of the Bonus Points System. These all contributed to a very ‘samey’ FPL campaign.

This summer would be a good time for a shake-up, in my opinion, following the last few interrupted seasons.

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.