Looking after your mental health for the season ahead

In the article below, nine-year member Nigel The Crab discusses mental health and the approaches he’s using to ensure he has an enjoyable season.

In December 2022 I wrote about playing FPL with ASD/ADHD, how challenging it can be and how I was experimenting with a very specific (well odd) approach.

In the spirit of full disclosure, I completely failed and effectively nuked a good start to the season by finishing in the lower depths of 3m+. It turned out to be a blessing as I learned a lot about myself through playing the game and what to do this season to manage the game through the lens of my neurodiverse eyes.

I want to start by expressing how much I love this game. And I really do. I recently lost my father to cancer and having this game to look forward to has been most welcome, whilst recognising that the addictive nature of this game hits hard on mental health when we place too much meaning on it. 

What I’m going to share here isn’t going to be ground-breaking, it’s going to comprise of some likely very well-trodden aphorisms and long-known strategies. The hope is that some of this will be helpful and will make a difference to someone reading it.

Why do we obsess sometimes over things like FPL?

A lot of the time it’s to give us a sense that we have control over our lives. When I was unhappy in an old job, I focused on specific things in my home, organising things in particular ways and having routines that gave a semblance of control. FPL gives us that sense of control because it engages our frontal lobe, the logic centre of our brain that we use for planning, organising and logical thinking – as well as controlling our emotions. The more engrossed we are in FPL the more we stimulate that part of our brain and more control we feel we have. The greater the illusion of control, the bigger the crash when the game doesn’t go the way you wanted, and then you re-enter the cycle of trying to gain control. As an autistic adult, I can tell you that this isn’t just mentally exhausting, it’s physically exhausting too. It ruins the game at times for me. 

My takeaways from last season of the FPL season, and indeed life that encompassed it was to consider the things in life right now that I perceived outside of my control that I was using FPL as a crutch for. Some people procrastinate, some people run around busying themselves, whereas some of us will engage FPL for hours and hours instead of dealing with an issue. 

It doesn’t have to be this way. Here are my personal ASD/ADHD FPL approaches to 23/24 season:

1. One team that you treat as if it’s someone else’s and another you treat as transfer city!

Yes, this is another way of saying “have more than one team” but there’s more to it than that. Having a team you give yourself carte blanche to spam transfers with gives you freedom to make changes without pressure. You know it’s not really going to be competitive if you take a -28 for the 3rd week running (I should know, I’ve done it) so give yourself permission to create that knee-jerk team that indulges that need. You may find it diminishes the need to do so. I’ll be running a team in honour of my Father as well as my own that I’ll knee jerk transfers with. My father wasn’t one for frivolous transfers or last minute changes and whilst this might seem odd, it’s about creating enabling constraints, a workable structure and set of boundaries within to operate in. It asks “how can I be more responsible with this team?”.

2. Avoid FPL content on a Saturday morning

This might seem extreme but I must have taken at least 60 points in hits alone responding to content on a Saturday morning. It just isn’t worth it. If you’re like me, my autism can often manifest in a complete mistrust of my own judgement. So watching live streams 10:30am on a Saturday morning can be fun but it’s going to put second doubts in your mind. Yes you are going to miss those random Pep benchings but I still lost my mini league to someone who only logged in once a week on a Thursday! Avoiding content on a Saturday morning is as much managing the overload on a matchday and reducing pressure to make likely pointless decisions. 

3. Hedge your bets

You’ve just transferred out Phil Foden for Kai Havertz, in your mind it’s the right thing to do this Gameweek. But lo and behold it doesn’t work out and you kick yourself for the absurdity of the move. You entered into that transfer with too much hope and no alternative reward system, and for neurodivergents we desperately crave the dopamine. You need a win-win scenario. When I was a QPR season ticket holder I used to bet against my own team! Small amounts, so if QPR won, hurrah, massive dopamine hit. But if QPR lost, hurrah that was dinner paid for! I’m certainly not advocating gambling, instead I’m talking about limiting the impact of a decision upon your mental health. Let’s say Kai Havertz has had a stinker of a game, but you agreed with your wife you’d have a curry if he did and you just love a Garlic Chilli King Prawn. From that point onwards its Garlic Chilli Kai Prawn Curry everytime he blanks! It sounds silly but sometimes the silly things bring the levity we need.

4. Player Play-offs

My autistic brain simply cannot cope with too much choice. So much so that we had a ‘World Cup of Names’ when it came to determining my second daughters name. It’s something I apply with FPL too when I have to make a choice between, for example from a pool of players from a price point, or two price points. I’ve got 8 players to pick from and my brain will melt if I start going through endless stats, and I LOVE the stats of this website, they’re fantastic. However at the start of a season that’s tricky when there’s no data! Instead I pair off players and play them off against each other before narrowing them down to a singular pick. It might look a little bit like this

Section A winner plays Section B winner

Phil Foden vs Kai “Garlic Chilli” Havertz

Section B winner plays Section A winner

Bryan Mbeumo vs Pascal Gross

And then simply I’ll go with either who I fancy more or whatever data I’ve got. If I didn’t take this approach I’d likely crowbar them all in, end up with a terrible defence and forward line and wonder why I couldn’t have simply made the choice of going just with Pascal Gross because he was on penalties! This isn’t really about process, it’s about narrowing choices through a filter that works for you. As the season progresses the player comparison section of this very website makes this filtering process even easier and synergises well with the ‘player play-off’ approach. 

5. Match Of The Day Challenge

When I’ve really felt the pinch of addiction I’ve gone mobile phone cold turkey on a Saturday. My family deserve my time and attention not my being glued to various audio commentaries and live score apps. Towards the end of the season I’d leave my phone at home and avoid all football until MoTD. It isn’t easy. It requires a lot of will power but I found I enjoyed football and FPL so much more when it wasn’t taking up the entiriety of a Saturday! 

With these five approaches I know I’m not just going to have a better season, I’m actually going to enjoy the season and be more present around my loved ones. You likely have your own suggestions, likely much better than mine and some I’m certain I’d benefit from and if you do, please drop them in the comments section. Thank you for reading and here’s to a new season of kind mental health as well as great football. 

Nigel The Crab

  1. Extr3meZy
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Let’s play a game of would u rather:

    Would u rather own Salah or Trent?

    Would u rather own Botman or have 0.5 mill in the bank?

    Would u rather play Bruno + Mitoma or Rashford + encisco?

    Would u rather play a 442 or a 352?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 20 mins ago

      Didn't you play this same card yesterday?

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      I’d rather than Botman than 0.5m that’s for sure

      Open Controls
      1. marcus2704
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 9 mins ago

        1) Salah
        2) Botman
        3) Rash & Enc
        4) 3-5-2

        Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 hours, 13 mins ago

      Salah
      O.5M ITB
      Bruno & Mitoma

      Open Controls
    4. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      Trent because he may be within 20 points of Salah anyway this season; never mind the price.
      Botman could drop .3 by the time we use him so hang Fire IMO.
      I think Bruno is a reliable pick who would have more points if his team could finish off more of what he created. Rashford, for whatever reason, fell off a cliff at the end of the season. Enciso if playing regularly is excellent and Mitoma did underperform towards the end.
      442 seems easier this year as there is a ready made midfielder in TAA sitting there. Having said this, my power defense went horribly wrong last year.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Trent v Salah is a hard one for me and I keep changing the two of them around.

        I tend to like my MF better when Mo is in it and I don’t mind not having TAA in my defence.

        I keep thinking Mo to TAA is a much easier move than if Salah goes mad in the opening few games and starts rising in price.

        I also wonder if TAA moves back to being a WB as they have more midfield options now. Damned if I know at this stage!

        Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 43 mins ago

    He had me at being a QPR fan!
    🙂

    Open Controls
    1. toerag
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      🙂

      Open Controls
      1. marcus2704
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        I enjoyed that article as I can relate to quite a lot of it, apart from the bit about being a QPR fan.

        Open Controls
  3. Nigel The Crab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    For anyone interested I'm actually running a support league on FPL this season for ASD & ADHD. It will be a league where we can support each other as compete with each other. If you're interested in joining the code is 0q16u6. I'd like to thank Scout as well for promoting this article, I've been blown away by the comments. The intention is to create awareness and support for mental awareness in FPL this season, if you'd like to see more posts on this topic, please let me know and I'd be happy to pen more for the site.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 33 mins ago

      Great idea.

      I would love to see more.

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Just joined. Send me the cost details. Go for it buddy. FFS, do your bit on getting it well publicized.

      Open Controls
    3. Stu3y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      Hands down the best article I have ever read on Scout. Thank you! Perhaps Scout could re-post or add an update every 10 gameweeks to remind us all that fpl is supposed to be (mostly) fun!

      Open Controls
    4. shredder
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yep, I'll join. Great topic to discuss

      Open Controls
    5. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Excellent article Nigel, you really rationalise and put things into perspective well. Some great coping mechanisms like the curry too. As you said, some of these are long known strategies but you'd be surprised with the number of people that don't know about them that need to. Having gone through mental health issues myself about seven years ago, I needed these things explained to me so I could begin to rationalise and overcome them. You did a great job doing this in the article. Thank you!

      Open Controls
  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Best 4.5 mid option? Not a clue who to pick this season apart from haaland Salah and taa...

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      David Munday just did a long video on this

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4S_IVQQ2Zs

      short answer: none

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        I read this as -
        David Munday likes long videos and never gives a short answer.

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Cheers all

      Open Controls
  5. diesel001
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    Arsenal look good, at least on paper:

    Ramsdale
    Timber Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
    Odegaard Rice Havertz
    Saka Jesus Martinelli

    Turner
    White Tomiyasu Kiwior Tierney
    Vieira Partey Jorginho
    Smith-Rowe Nketiah Trossard

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      Ben White will start surely, for now Atleast?

      Can’t imagine a world in which Havertz is in a midfield 3, but that’s purely my opinion.

      Much better depth for Arsenal, especially given the Champions League. More importantly it should help sustainability to ensure they are in top 4 for the coming years.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        Well it's not really a midfield 3, it's a box midfield with one of the full backs inverting.

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        The idea being proposed by some for Havertz is that within possession Arsenal will set up in a 3-2-2-3 like this:

        Ramsdale
        White/Timber Saliba Gabriel
        Rice Zinchenko (inverted)
        Odegaard Havertz
        Saka Jesus Martinelli

        Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Henderson AND Fabinho done deal to Saudi.
    Seems TAA is keeping his inverted position after all.
    Underpriced.

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      If Henderson goes will heavily impact Liverpool’s season- not necessarily his play but his leadership and ability to motivate other players. Milner another loss for same reason. Can’t see anyone in Liverpool team with the leadership skills to do this.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        I think there are other leadership figures around the squad but can't deny that it's a big loss losing both Milner and Henderson for that, as well as Fabinho for experience and I do think it may have an impact

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Don't think them leaving have much of an impact on how Klopp decides to use Trent. Henderson was playing in one of the positions Mac Allister or Szoboszlai will take and they'll buy a replacement for Fabinho.

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Aren’t they looking at Kelvin Phillips and Sofyan Amrabat though?

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Don't think it affects Trent really. His inverted role is not to provide the defensive solidity of a missing 6; its primarily to use his passing ability to aid playing out from the back

      Open Controls
    5. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Not sure on that. If Lavia or another DM comes in then they'll likely slot in behind MacAllister and Szoboszlai. They have a good few options if that happens of what way to set up. Similarly it could be MacAllister as DM and Szoboszlai and Jones further ahead, easy to forget that Jones getting more starts and doing quite well coincided with Liverpool's late turnaround last year. I'm not making any assumptions until I see a good few preseason games

      Open Controls
  7. skooldaze
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Fantastic article and I'm sure some of the comments resonate with many on here.

    If I have a gamble then I would do the same as its a win win situation betting against your team. It's not being a traitor or strange at all.

    Open Controls
  8. Exeggutor
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Fabinho to Saudi to £40m! Great business, we've owned him through his brilliant prime and now cashing in.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      As a Chelsea fan I’m terrified this will help you get Caicedo.

      But I can’t see Liverpool paying the 100m in total, it’s not how the club does it.

      Definitely secures Lavia now.

      Open Controls
      1. Exeggutor
        • 2 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yep, caicedo is a pipe dream. I'm not sure he's worth £100m either, but admittedly not seen a whole lot of him. Would rather we signed one or two more midfielders and a CB instead

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 32 mins ago

          I'm starting to wonder if BHA are secretly confident of holding onto Caicedo (especially with no obvious replacement)

          Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      Wonder who Liverpool plan to play as a 6 now. Maybe Thiago + a new signing. Not sure who's available in the market though.

      Open Controls
      1. Exeggutor
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Amrabat would be my pick. He's been boss everytime I've seen him

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 16 mins ago

          I'd love Amrabat at United. Casemiro will probably be banned for 30% of the games.

          I think they need to sell McTominay first though...

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 37 mins ago

        Could be MacAllister

        Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 hours ago

    Best option;

    A) Trent in a 4-4-2
    B) Martinelli in a 3-5-2

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    A very optimistic draft with Trent Salah Haaland

    Rotate 3x 4.0 defenders, relies on Areola and Enciso

    Areola (4.0)
    Trent Estupinan Baldock (Bell Beyer)
    Salah Saka Foden Mitoma Enciso
    Haaland Jesus (Balogun)

    A bit too optimistic, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yep. I think you have to downgrade one of those mids and play 4atb

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      You said it! I'm not against giving Beyer/Baldock the occasional game; Luton defenders I don't think so. Areola as sole GK seems a reckless punt

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      I really like this. High risk, high reward.

      Open Controls
  11. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Benson going under the radar a bit - Burnley 5.5m mid

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Decent number of returns, but made more appearances off the bench than starts last season

      Open Controls
    2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Good option for those who Hedges their bets

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Brownhill better for 0.5m less

      Open Controls
  12. Legohair
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Best combo?

    A. Ramsdale&Shaw&Enciso
    B. Pickford&Gabriel&Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    One of my fav scenes from the Spurs documentary: https://youtu.be/L0h1bCrfZ_g

    If you play the perfect game within the rules, you lose every time. Tactical fouls are essential. City are so good at this.

    Open Controls
  14. AriseSirGiggsy
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    1. the game has seriously underpriced all the premium players 2. we have haaland perma cap
    3. prime city fixtures gw1-7
    = no valid argument for Salah gw1

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Chelsea are a complete joke = valid argument for Salah GW1

      Open Controls
      1. AriseSirGiggsy
        • 12 Years
        4 hours ago

        Chelsea is 1 team, who also don’t have any premiums….
        There’s no sense a chelsea or Salah debate

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Have a look at the fixtures mate

          Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      Why do you crave validation for not having Salah?

      Open Controls
  15. The Mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    Anyone know if the Newcastle friedly today will be streamed?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Not for free. It's streamed on National League TV but at a cost.

      Not many first teamers in the starting line up against the Heed. Looks like Trippier is playing as a no.8, Burn at CB, Longstaff at no.6 and ASM as central striker. Lewis and Ritchie playing as wingers.

      I wouldn't read too much into this match. They play Rangers on Tuesday which might be a more normal looking lineup.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        2-0 at half time to the Heed.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 59 mins ago

          2-2 now. Anderson and ASM with the goals.

          Open Controls
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            2-3 to Newcastle final score

            Conditions were poor due to thunderstorm and heavy rain, which may explain the gaps in the crowd in the second half for a sell out match.

            Points of note, though maybe not too much to read into:

            ASM played. Perhaps Newcastle aren't looking to sell.
            Lascelles (4.0) wasn't in the squad, but in the crowd. Maybe he will be sold.
            Anderson (4.5) got an assist and a goal. Maybe more minutes for him this season.
            Lewis Miley got the assist for the 3rd goal and is seen as a potential future star.

            Goals are at https://twitter.com/NUFCFEED

            Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Oh didn't realise it was on already... Tuesday it is then. Wasn't planning to pay 😉 (as long as its streamed somewhere I can usually find a free version)

        Open Controls
  16. Sure You Did
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Finally, Arsenal have signed a non average player.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Have no fear, they will convert him to average.

      Open Controls
  17. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    4 hours ago

    https://youtu.be/n1jXItHF63Q

    For anyone interested, Bournemouth have put up a video focusing on Iraola during one of their training sessions in their preseason camp. Gives a little idea of some of the things he's trying to get them to do. Really looking forward to seeing them this season, think they were in good shape for someone like him to take over and they could end up being good to watch

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Cheers. Iraola sounds pretty exciting actually. If only we'd managed to get him at Leeds...

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        Yeah the interest was pretty concrete for a while wasn't it? I guess he wanted something more stable

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Yeah we definitely wanted him, and it sounded like he was interested, but Rayo Vallecano wouldn't let him mid-season apparently. Also would have been understandable if he preferred somewhere more stable I guess 🙂

          Open Controls
  18. Jar Jar Winks
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Pickford 4.0

    Trent Gabriel eustupian Beyer baldock

    Saka Bruno foden luiz Sterling

    Jesus haaland 4.5

    Anything you would change?

    Open Controls
    1. Jar Jar Winks
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Think Ferguson and enisico for Sterling and 4.5?

      Open Controls
  19. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which of the 5.5m defenders would you leave out of team if you had to choose one ?
    A. Stones
    B. Shaw
    C. Chillwell

    Open Controls
    1. Jar Jar Winks
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Stones

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      C. Chelsea could start the season badly

      Open Controls
  20. Alex1995
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Best 6.0 striker? Ferguson/Wissa?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      DCL

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Ferguson

      Open Controls
  21. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    The design of the homepage is causing me mental health issues.

    Open Controls
    1. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      The site and developers are an absolute joke. Why people pay for this tripe is beyond me.

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Attendance isn't mandatory.

        Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      Complete mess atm. Used to look much better.

      Open Controls
  22. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Can't believe I'm considering Jesus again. Must be the lack of other options up front.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yes not many options arent they

      Open Controls
  23. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Can you help me decide on this one folks.

    A) Trent Diaz and Foden

    B) Shaw Rashford and Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Not sure about Diaz. He even a nailed starter?

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    5. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      B for safety of starts.

      Open Controls
  24. Better off with a pin and a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Good article, thank you. You must have eaten a lot of curry last season the way Chelsea performed!
    I always run a couple of Sky teams which I don't hugely care about where I can go and make more maverick transfers and scratch the itch without wrecking my FPL team.

    Open Controls
  25. nonaynever
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    questions on 4.0 bench defenders. I read somewhere Bell may not be available GW1 due to Gold Cup & now with Beyer having no GW2 is there a danger BOTH could drop to 3.9 when the herd drop them. I'm leaning toward Baldock & Gusto....esp if James is an injury waiting to happen.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Beyer and Bell both blank GW2. No other 4.0 defenders are currently nailed to start although one or two may emerge. But you do realise you're not supposed to actually play them, don't you??

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Suppose the point is about losing value but mass sales BGW2 are very unlikely

        Open Controls
  26. nonaynever
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    i'd rather have them at 4.1 in GW3 than 3.9 though...

    Open Controls
  27. daftvaper
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Thanks for the article. Just to add FPL has the capability of ruining my entire weekend if things don't go my way. So I'm just gonna try and enjoy it this year, take a few gambles. Not coming here on Saturday morning is a good call

    Open Controls

