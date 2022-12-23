Playing FPL with ASD/ADHD

From data analysis to personal stories, the Community Articles section of Fantasy Football Scout is home to some thought-provoking, user-penned pieces.

In the article below, eight-year member Batard discusses playing FPL with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

When I first became a parent in 2018, I didn’t realise the impact it would have on my playing FPL, especially in learning why I play the game the way I do. When my daughter was diagnosed with autism it soon began to dawn on me that her obsessive and attention-switching behaviours were like daughter, like father. In time, I began taking tests that also showed I too was on the spectrum.

What does this have to do with FPL?

Well, I’m a serial transfer-a-holic. I feel very much mentally disposed to do so because of my attention deficit. I regularly tinker and change my team. I’m one of those managers who hacks their team apart and loses points hand over fist in transfer costs. In our wider community, this sort of behaviour might be considered inconsistent with being seen as a ‘serious’ FPL manager. I personally would urge the community to rethink sharing such stances. I’m certainly a serious FPL manager, but being neurodiverse, I have to manage my own mental wellbeing each Gameweek as well as my team selection.

To keep FPL fun, I have to find ways to keep the game entertaining without worrying about how well I’m doing. For those of us with ASD and/or ADHD, doing badly at this game can seriously impact our mental well-being. Experimenting and being creative within the game can help maintain interest and a desire to be competitive without feeling crushed when things are not going well.

All of this leads me to my frankly bonkers experiment from Gameweek 17 until the close of the competition. I’ve imposed a one-player-per-team rule upon myself. I’m genuinely curious how this will do but from a mental well-being perspective, it feels quite liberating. Too much choice when you have ASD is tough, overwhelming and can lead to sensory overload. Limiting choices is key to making better choices, and by better choices, I mean rethinking weekly transfer strategies that previously were not helpful.

If you’re interested to see/hear how my team does or learn more about managing sensory overload with FPL, get in touch. I’m passionate about making the game sustainable for those of us with autism or ADHD.