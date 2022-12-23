64
Community December 23

Playing FPL with ASD/ADHD

In the article below, eight-year member Batard discusses playing FPL with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

When I first became a parent in 2018, I didn’t realise the impact it would have on my playing FPL, especially in learning why I play the game the way I do. When my daughter was diagnosed with autism it soon began to dawn on me that her obsessive and attention-switching behaviours were like daughter, like father. In time, I began taking tests that also showed I too was on the spectrum.

What does this have to do with FPL?

Well, I’m a serial transfer-a-holic. I feel very much mentally disposed to do so because of my attention deficit. I regularly tinker and change my team. I’m one of those managers who hacks their team apart and loses points hand over fist in transfer costs. In our wider community, this sort of behaviour might be considered inconsistent with being seen as a ‘serious’ FPL manager. I personally would urge the community to rethink sharing such stances. I’m certainly a serious FPL manager, but being neurodiverse, I have to manage my own mental wellbeing each Gameweek as well as my team selection. 

To keep FPL fun, I have to find ways to keep the game entertaining without worrying about how well I’m doing. For those of us with ASD and/or ADHD, doing badly at this game can seriously impact our mental well-being. Experimenting and being creative within the game can help maintain interest and a desire to be competitive without feeling crushed when things are not going well.

All of this leads me to my frankly bonkers experiment from Gameweek 17 until the close of the competition. I’ve imposed a one-player-per-team rule upon myself. I’m genuinely curious how this will do but from a mental well-being perspective, it feels quite liberating. Too much choice when you have ASD is tough, overwhelming and can lead to sensory overload. Limiting choices is key to making better choices, and by better choices, I mean rethinking weekly transfer strategies that previously were not helpful. 

If you’re interested to see/hear how my team does or learn more about managing sensory overload with FPL, get in touch. I’m passionate about making the game sustainable for those of us with autism or ADHD.  

64 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nostalgic Thuggery
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    great article ... thank you for sharing

  2. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    How's this looking chaps?

    Ward
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Gabriel
    Salah, KDB, Rashford, Almiron
    Haaland, Mitrovic/Martial

    (Iversen, Andreas, Greenwood, N.Williams)

    Cheers

  3. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Hi Batard. Thanks for sharing. Self-diagnosed ADHD here. I'm a doc, but it's one of the major reasons I decided not to practice - learning software engineering instead

    My transfer activity is always wild, but I can think things through and tell others some far more sensible strategies for their own teams. I just can't stop tinkering with mine. https://www.livefpl.net/myteam/ gives me some direction, at least. I've had fun forming many different plans over the World Cup break. I've now ended up on a plan that sees just 6 changes from my GW16 team, and I've stopped the plan at GW22 because there are far too many variables after that. For context, ALL my previous plans ran all the way to BB29

    I've told myself over and over again that I should be limited to free transfers only, but then some things happen and I overreact, like what the Queen's burial did to my team, or the Covid postponements last season. I hope things will ease up soon, and I'll be back to limiting my transfers and accepting what I have as good enough. 4M rank is downright depressing and makes me panic with many options of how to dig myself out of it, but oh well 😀

  4. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Hello guys, what do you think of this team? g2g?

    Ederson
    Tripps White Robbo
    KDB Rash Almiron Marti
    Halaand (c) Mitro Darwin

    Ward James Andreas Bueno

    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      It looks good but not my cup of tea. Bench looks quite heavy. I'd prefer to downgrade Ederson, Robbo & Darwin and then go for Salah/Cancelo/both. Ederson is obviously nailed but he takes up a city spot and not sure if he's going to get enough clean sheers to make it worth your while.

      1. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        ohh interesting mate, thanks for the feedback... not got huge TV so not sure i can get both Salah KDB in the same team.. ill have a look

      2. tibollom
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        do you think this team is better than my previous one?

        Ward Iversen
        Trippier White Bueno Walker James
        Salah KDB Rash Almiron Marti
        Haaland Mitro Greenwood

        1. Catastrophe
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Yes, i do. It's similar to mine (above) but I can't squeeze Martinelli in.

          1. tibollom
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            yea looks good .. i guess its a choice of cancelo + andreas or Marti + Cheaper defender, maybe walker or something?

          2. tibollom
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            the way arsenal have been playing and with no jesus, either marti or saka are must have i reckon

            1. Catastrophe
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Yeah it's a good point and it's got me reconsidering too! Maybe best to drop Cancelo then

            2. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              I think Jesus's absence might affect them negatively. He does a lot of heavy lifting for that attack, and there's a reason they "upgraded" Nketiah to him

              Not saying you're wrong about Mart and Saka. Just that, for me, Arsenal's attack is more of a "wait and see", with the fixture list giving us the chance to assess their performance without Jesus and choose the best options from GW22 (or GW20, depending on your views on Spurs and Man U defences)

  5. Tinmen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Havertz anyone? Rogue I know but them fixtures

    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I don't see him starting consistently over Auba

  6. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Email notifications not working?

    1. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nope

  7. trick9
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Which team is better?

    A)
    Kepa - (Ward)
    Trippier - Cancelo - Botman - (B2: Bueno) - (B3: B.Williams)
    Almiron - Rashford - De Bruyne - Martinelli - (B1: Andreas)
    Darwin - Haaland - Kane

    or

    B)
    Kepa - (Ward)
    Trippier - White - Walker - (B2: Patterson) - (B3: Bueno)
    Kulusevski - De Bruyne - Salah - Martinelli - (B1: Andreas)
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Wilson

    1. trick9
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I myself think i like A better. Newcastle doesn't have the easiest of fixtures so i don't love the idea of doubling down on their defense but both guys are bargains and likely starters in a defense that's kept clean sheet against tough teams before. Tough fixture in GW19 doesn't matter because i can bench Botman for Andreas who has DGW. If i checked it correctly only Kane is currently at 4 yellows which i can live with. Bench is really cheap but it doesn't really worry me because it has 2 likely starters too and i can see Wolves improving under Lopetegui.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I have a variation of B, so I prefer it. There might not be too much between them for points anyway. I think Almiron + Cancelo outscores Kulu + Walker, but maybe that's just me. I see you're avoiding triple Newcastle, but I wouldn't: GWs 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 🙂

  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    b seems more balanced. very cheap bench though.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      reply failed for above

  9. Hig1990
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Morning all,

    Any thoughts on the below draft? 0.1M ITB

    Kepa
    Cancelo, Tripps, White
    Salah, KDB, Rash, Odegaard, Almiron
    Haaland, Martial

    Ward, Patterson, Bueno, Greenwood

    1. Hig1990
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Also, Walker & Saka with upgraded bench or Cancelo & Odegaard as above?

    2. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I have the same team but with no Kepa and a 4.4D instead of Bueno. The starting 11 is great but bench is too skinny IMO.

      I prefer Cancelo & Odegaard. Odegaard has consistency scored well and Walker is a huge downgrade on Cancelo. Check his points out.

      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        (Taking into account Walker's average before his injury there'd still likely be 6 or 7 other players with greater value)

  10. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Might roll with this for GW17, based on currently available info:

    Kepa
    White Cancelo Trippier
    Salah KDB Trossard Almiron
    Martial (H)aaland Wilson

    Ward Andreas Bueno Thomas

    0.3m ITB

    I'll try to trust the 3 best defences without rotating them much. Later, Martial will become Mitrovic, and Andreas might become Summerville. Trossard is there because of his likely doubles according to Crellin, and the fact that he's fixture-proof anyway. No Kane, but I think Salah and KDB might outscore him for a while due to fixtures, and I like Wilson + Mitro too

  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    best city defender apart from cancelo? cheers

    1. Silecro
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      In the wake of Dias injury news, might be Stones, or Walker

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Walker. There are too many CBs, so a CB can only be trusted in the festive period if many others are injured

    3. trick9
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Walker.

  12. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Ramsdale (Ward)

    Cancelo, Tripps, James (Patterson, Bueno)

    KDB, Martinelli, Almiron, Kulu (Andreas)

    Darwin, Haaland, Mitro

    1. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Good

  13. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Best 4.4 & 4.0 bench defenders?

    A) Fofana (flagged/25% to play)
    B) Botman (have Trippier)
    C) Mings
    D) Amartey (have Ward)
    E) Tarkowski

    1) Williams
    2) Patterson
    3) Bueno

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Perraud and Patterson

      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Hadn't really considered Perraud.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Thomas and Bueno for me

      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. trick9
      1 min ago

      Botman and Bueno.

  14. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Rate it please

    Ramsdale
    Trippier Robertson white
    Salah martinelli rashford kdb almiron
    Haaland mitrovic

    Ward, neco, bueno, greenwood

  15. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Why are people off Saka? Pens, playing for top team in the league, fit.

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Price I imagine

  16. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    From the go, Rashford or Martinelli?

    Or start with Rash and switch?

  17. BERGKOP
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Thanks heaps for sharing Batard. Always helpful to be open about these things. Refreshing.

  18. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    bueno or neco...? both nailed..?

    1. trick9
      just now

      Bueno. Neco isn't nailed.

  19. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anyone going with Kane, Haaland and Nketiah?

    1. sully sonic
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      i've gone Kane Haaland Martial

      1. Tshelby
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Martial over Rashford? Any reason?

    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Mitro instead of Nketiah

  20. sully sonic
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Can Toney (brentford) still play?

    he's not been mentioned in any teams

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah no ban as of yet

  21. Mr Ozil
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Martial + Rashford too much MUN?

    United's fixtures are pretty good

    1. DBW - I don’t belieee…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Martial is a fancy risk.

      Could be great, in reality likely to come off injured

  22. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Best mid for £6.2 and under?

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Almiron

  23. FootballRookie
    1 hour ago

    Welcome any feedback pls..
    I had a previous draft with Salah and Foden in w/o Cancelo...but gone with below now ....

    Ward...(Raya)
    White, Cancelo, Shaw... (Trippier, Bueno)
    Rashford, Almiron, KDB, Martinelli...(Andreas)
    Mitrovic, Darwin, Haaland

    I did have Wilson and Firmino up front before but changed that now with Firmino flagged...

    Thoughts?

  24. Robson-Canoe
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Benching Trippier over Shaw and White is absolute madness

    1. Robson-Canoe
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Reply fail for above

  25. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    First draft… any thoughts much appreciated… £0.4itb

    Kepa / Ward

    Trippier / Robbo / James / White / Bueno

    Salah / Foden / Rashford / Almiron / Andreas

    Haaland / Darwin / Mitro

    1. Chaldaea
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      How confident are you that Foden plays regularly? Good bet if he does.

  26. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Am I the only one not getting Trippier?

    I've had him all season but expect Newcastle to have dropped off in this return.

  27. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    there is no love for trossard anymore...?

  28. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Need feedback

    Ramsdale
    Trippier Robertson white
    Salah martinelli rashford kdb almiron
    Haaland mitrovic

    Ward, neco, bueno, greenwood

  29. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone with a draft without Salah and Darwin? Looks like I'm playing Kdb and Kane and no Liverpool players..

