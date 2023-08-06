603
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Twitter getting excited that Mitoma is in Man City sights.

    Apparently as a replacement for Mahrez.

    That could go someway to explaining Brighton's incoming activity if there's a buy out clause or large profit margin built-in.

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Also makes sense since 30% of fans at Etihad are Asian tourists.

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Japan not the most liked nation amongst the Asian countries though.

    2. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      it's completely nonsense.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Said on the last page why would City target a right-footed left-winger to replace Mahrez? Especially one that would cost them way more than he’s worth?

      Nothing from Romano or Ornstein either. Pure rubbish.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Ah but Twitter transfer experts have decided it is thus.

        He's competition to Grealish and Pep will convert him with a new dissemination on how to play right-wing football.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Pep about to tear up his entire philosophy and P on Cruyff's headstone for a player who scored 7 goals last season.

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Put me in the sceptical category. I know Pep likes to experiment but I'd be surprised at looking at someone that has made a name for himself at cutting in onto his right foot from the left and wanting him specifically for RW. Grealish hasn't played there so I don't see him moving over to RW for Mitoma to play LW either.

    5. Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mitoma on the RW would be totally non effective, he might be being scouted but no chance it’s for a Mahrez replacement

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I agree, that's what the consensus is tho!

      2. Andy_Social
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Grealish has no backup if Foden plays elsewhere. It's quite logical.

    6. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      that will be the end of him as a good FPL asset then

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Olise is currently the most likely candidate for £50m but his hamstring has possibly delayed the deal. That's why he was crying in u21.

        Chelsea are just low balling on him and the £35m clause is higher, it is not that simple. I think it is that imust be the first down payment to the overall fee, but nobody knows for sure. Otherwise it would have been activated long before now

  2. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Could be an FPL Grealish. A great FPL pick at a so-called lesser club but intermittent gametime and poor in FPL at City.

  3. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Not long until Spurs vs Shaktar 14:00 BST

  4. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Anyone know if Elliot Anderson has a genuinely good chance of starting the first few games for Newcastle or do his minutes pre-season mean very little

    1. Old Bull
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I suspect he’ll have the role of impact sub.

    2. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      if he does, it will be in a midfield three off the left whilst Longstaff is out. I'm not expecting him to start but get good mins. Garnacho and Lo Celso (both 5m) are both likely to start the first game, Lo Celso is the other 8 alongside Maddison. Garnacho will play whilst Hojlund is injured.

      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        cheers - I've been pondering Garnacho too

  5. EVILFUK
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    New Post:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/06/fpl-pre-season-mbeumo-injury-latest-eze-assists-again/

  6. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts on Emerson as a 4.5 defender to start with? Would only start GW1 and then benched for Henry after that. Only really thinking about first 4 GWs might replace after that

    Pickford
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan Emerson
    Salah Saka Bruno Mbuemo
    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Anderson Henry Archer

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      WHU defence looking horrendous. I'm expecting 2+ goals for Bournemouth

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Yeah I did reconsider when I seen they shipped 4 goals. Any suggestions for 4.5 defenders who are good enough to start with?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I'm going for Webster. Also only looking at the first 4 GWs with the intention of WC5

          1. Andy_Social
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            GW1 only has to be Andersen - Blades can't score. A seagull would be great but can't be sure Webster or Veltman start.

