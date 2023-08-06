254
  1. JBG
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    No Ederson or Foden from the start for City. Not sure what to think about that. Guess Foden still isn't a safe(ish) pick for City.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      😆

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah I know... wishful thinking. Pep roulette and all that.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I even dabbled with him in recent drafts so I'm kind of glad to get this reminder

    2. ZimZalabim
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He never was ... always a risk

  2. Cheers Kane, Sons Crying
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which Scores more?

    A) Onana - Stones - Øde - Foden - (Bench Joao Pedro)

    B) Pickford - Estu - Salah - Eze - (Bench Mubama)

    Thank you

  3. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    And so it begins ......

    Man City team news
    Team to face Arsenal: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland.

    Subs: Ederson, Phillips, Laporte, De Bruyne, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, McAtee.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden bandwagon over

  4. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Leeds losing to Cardiff completely against the run of play

  5. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Havertz up top, so tempted to go there

    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Watch the game first

      1. Qaiss
        • 7 Years
        just now

        But I want the new shiny toy !

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Needs to show what he can up top for Arsenal. Didn't go well at Chelsea but he has a better team behind him now.

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Not sure that makes him more appealing. Monitor him for sure

  6. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Arsenal lineup?

  7. ZimZalabim
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Will it be Trossard ? will it be Nketiah ?

    The answer was Havertz !! shockingly Havertz !

    Arsenal team news
    Team to face Man City: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

    Subs: Turner, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Holding, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Trossard, Vieira, Nketiah.

  8. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Havertz and Alvarez bandwagon is leaving the station shortly.

    All aboard!

