FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Crystal Palace

Our team-by-team Fantasy Premier League (FPL) analysis of the 2022/23 season continues with a Crystal Palace review.

2022/23 CRYSTAL PALACE REVIEW: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 40 14th Shots 426 14th Shots in the box 270 15th Shots on target 135 17th Big chances 52 16th= Expected goals (xG) 39.94 16th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 37.57 17th

The late-March return of manager Roy Hodgson helped the Eagles resurrect some awful form and escape relegation, ensuring next season will be their 11th consecutive top-flight campaign.

Winless in 11 matches, Palace had dropped to three points above the drop zone when Patrick Vieira was dismissed on St Patrick’s Day. They’d recently gone three games without a shot on target, the only team to do so since Opta started recording the data in 2003/04.

By Gameweek 28, just before Hodgson’s arrival, they were on joint-fewest goals (22) and second-worst for xG (25.15).

Hodgson’s arrival brought three successive victories and comfortable survival, with a 6.4 minutes per chance bettered only by Manchester United, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Eagles also shot up to tenth for minutes per xG in the run-in.

A big improvement, then, but it’s important to acknowledge the very favourable run of games that awaited Hodgson when he made his return to the Palace hotseat:

The veteran head coach is the bookies’ favourite to be named the permanent manager for 2023/24 but, at the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed.

Above: Palace’s underlying attacking numbers at home (left) v away (right)

Venue barely seemed to matter to the Eagles, with the goal count (21 v 19) and xG tallies (20.61 v 19.33) very similar.

The ‘big chances’ totals, indeed, were identical (26).

2022/23 CRYSTAL PALACE REVIEW: DEFENCE