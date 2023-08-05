8
  1. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    A
    Johnstone
    Veltman Webster
    Salah
    Mubama

    B
    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan
    Foden
    Darwin

    1. YoungPretender
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

  2. YoungPretender
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    How’s this first draft?

    Onana
    Gabriel Chilwell Botman Pau Baldock
    Salah Rashford Saka Eze Anderson
    Haaland Jackson J.Pedro

    1. YoungPretender
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sorry - Areola 2nd GK

      1. Our Tiny Windows
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Turner over Areola

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Very good, actually. Pretty decent bench for a Salah team.

  3. Bonus magnet
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I am ready for the spoon feeding

    Please send nice drafts

    Kind regards,

