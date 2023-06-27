22
Members June 27

FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Fulham

22 Comments
Share

We’re looking back at the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, reviewing each team’s campaign, which continues here with Fulham.

We’ll explore the attacking and defensive team data as well as identify each side’s key performers, focusing on goal threat and assist potential.

Each club will also be previewed nearer to Gameweek 1 as we look more closely at new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, as well as see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so here.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]
[/anon_only]

FULHAM IN 2022/23: ATTACK

TotalRank v other clubs
Goals scored559th
Shots42912th=
Shots in the box28412th
Shots on target14513th
Big chances6213th=
Expected goals (xG)47.0314th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)39.9415th

Fulham scored a brilliant 55 goals in 38 Premier League games in 2022/23, but their underlying numbers raise a few red flags.

The Cottagers significantly outperformed their expected goals (xG) in attack, with Opta’s model calculating they should have scored eight fewer goals than their actual total (55), with the chances they created worth just 47.03.

In fact, their overperformance in front of goal was the fourth highest in the top flight, only behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

While Aleksandar Mitrovic actually underperformed relative to his 14.93 xG (more on that later), Manor Solomon (+2.77), Carlos Vinicius (+1.69) and Willian (+1.60) were Marco Silva’s side’s biggest overachievers.

At team level, their away numbers unsurprisingly drop off. However, it’s not to the same extent as others, with just 16 fewer shots in the box recorded on the road last term.

Above: Fulham’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

FULHAM IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

VIDEO LATEST

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

22 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tomerick
    • 8 Years
    5 hours ago

    Hi Knight 😀

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Knight is armour less and under skins at this time

      Open Controls
    2. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      4am in Oz.

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Casual

        Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      55 mins ago

      Good morning all, armour adjusted and ready to take on the world! Oh, Fulham...zzzzzzzzzzz.

      Open Controls
  2. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 43 mins ago

    Bruno G will play further forward now that Tonali is arriving. May end up being like he was back end of 21/2022 season, when he first signed and played ahead of Shelvey....

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Monitor in friendlies yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Apparently not, at least according to the Athletic - they suggest that Newcastle see Tonali as more of an industrious, box-to-box no. 8, a bit like Longstaff, with Bruno G remaining as the no. 6. As Debauchy says, one to keep an eye on in the friendlies.

      Open Controls
      1. notlob legin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Hi Neale

        I haven't posted much out of season, but have read every article and every comment.

        Do you know when the U21 tournament ends? I have MGW and Ramsey as potentials for my starting team, but I'm unsure whether they'll be ready for the start of the season.

        Maybe a small article about this would be useful

        Thanks in advance

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I don't think I would start with anyone who is at that tournament.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            48 mins ago

            I think tourney is the correct term.

            Open Controls
  3. TanN
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    FPL RAPTOR HAS SAID FPL IS COMING VERY SOON ON INSTA STORY

    He is re starting graphics soon with fpl starting very soon

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Time to turn his baseball cap backwards!

      Open Controls
    2. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Did his insight indicate how soon?

      Open Controls
    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Didn't Manchester United leak that it was out on the 3rd July?

      Open Controls
  4. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Maddison going to Spurs as per Fabrizio Romano. Could be an interesting one for FPL. Spurs have been sorely missing a creative midfielder.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      I will start with him, Big Ange will turn him into a goal-scoring machine!

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Playing the Harry Kane role 😉 it was his job to drop deep and create right? Playing the hole behind Richarlison and Son.

      Open Controls
  5. Marvin the Chaste
    • 6 Years
    27 mins ago

    Erm. The comments section doesn't fit on my screen anymore? What's going on over here?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ditto

      Open Controls
  6. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mile 'Beard of Heaven' Jedinak joining Big Ange as assistant coach. This can only be good for the beard prospects at Spurs, the Jedi will sort them out!

    Open Controls
    1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Damn Spurs going full Aussie this season. Really hope they do well. Be funny to watch Jedi get heated on the sidelines

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.