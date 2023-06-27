FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Fulham

We’re looking back at the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, reviewing each team’s campaign, which continues here with Fulham.

FULHAM IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 55 9th Shots 429 12th= Shots in the box 284 12th Shots on target 145 13th Big chances 62 13th= Expected goals (xG) 47.03 14th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 39.94 15th

Fulham scored a brilliant 55 goals in 38 Premier League games in 2022/23, but their underlying numbers raise a few red flags.

The Cottagers significantly outperformed their expected goals (xG) in attack, with Opta’s model calculating they should have scored eight fewer goals than their actual total (55), with the chances they created worth just 47.03.

In fact, their overperformance in front of goal was the fourth highest in the top flight, only behind Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

While Aleksandar Mitrovic actually underperformed relative to his 14.93 xG (more on that later), Manor Solomon (+2.77), Carlos Vinicius (+1.69) and Willian (+1.60) were Marco Silva’s side’s biggest overachievers.

At team level, their away numbers unsurprisingly drop off. However, it’s not to the same extent as others, with just 16 fewer shots in the box recorded on the road last term.

Above: Fulham’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

FULHAM IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

