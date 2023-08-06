Good Team on Paper: Free giveaways to our Premium Members

516
516 Comments Post a Comment
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Barnes goal

    Open Controls
  adstomko
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Most nailed Villa defender? I assume Konsa at RCB/RB?

    Open Controls
    Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Currently on pau Torres as surely will pay after spending all that money

      Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Kdb getting minutes

    Think I might have to get him in then

    Open Controls
  Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Peptation incoming. I think Haaland and Stones is enough City for me.

    Open Controls
  Andy_Social
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Haaland 2-pointer. Anyone TC him?

    Open Controls
    Mirror Man
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Benched him like the professional that I am.

      Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Who here will own Trent from the start?

    Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      in/out in/out . . . out at the moment.

      Open Controls
    Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Currently my least favourite member of my team

      Open Controls
  have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    what set pieces is eze on, anyone know? Is he on pens?

    Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah pens as well I think. Eze does everything.

      Open Controls
      have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        yea thought so, thanks. Eze is a nice option, seems a no brainer compared to any other 6.5 mid

        Open Controls
        Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Top preseason form as well. I think after this season one of the big guns will be be trying to sign Eze the rate he is going.

          Open Controls
          Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Eze is out Goat on corners, pen takers, most threatening. Hopefully Franca (who will take time and Olise will come back, we need another winger maybe two).

Lewis Hall coming on loan could be a 4.5m bargain

            Lewis Hall coming on loan could be a 4.5m bargain

            Open Controls
            Crunchie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              and a striker. Even though Eduoard scored yesterday, he wasn't great. Mateta is Championship at best, and want to leave.

              Open Controls
              have you seen cyan
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                thanks

                Open Controls
  BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Is Gabriel going to be a YC magnet?

    Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      My first thought as well, quickly switches to Saliba...

      Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        I've gone Saliba to Timber!

        Open Controls
        Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          So what you are saying is Saliba got the 'Axe' and you ended up with timber?

          Open Controls
    Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      My fears exactly hahah

      Open Controls
  Prinzhorn
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    This game makes me want to lose Stones, Gabriel and Martinelli. Classic.

    Open Controls
    FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'll keep all 3

      Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      All of them look decent choices, They are not going full pelt playing within themselves.

      Open Controls
  Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    By the way in case anyone has not seen it Steele made a terrible error in the Rayo Valc, game. He came flying out to the sweep up with his leg and misjudged it.
I assume Verbruggen celebrated on the bench.
    I assume Verbruggen celebrated on the bench.

    Open Controls
  CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Which non template player(s) have you currently got in your team?. My pick is Buendia, looked awesome in pre-season.

    Open Controls
    Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Why him over Diaby?

      Open Controls
      Prinzhorn
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Ok nvm me even asking that lol

        Open Controls
      CRAZY TRAIN
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I think Diaby will be class but he's in unproven and may be eased in, whereas Buendia is proven and has clearly worked in his strength game over the summer. Also 0.5m cheaper than Diaby

        Open Controls
    have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    jungle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      De Bruyne even though he's rusty

      Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A bench boost full of Palace players (Guehl Anderson) and Pickford.
      I had Diaby for ages but I go Foden instead, as I also go in Pedro

      Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Wilson or Isak, help me decide.

    Open Controls
    Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      W

      Open Controls
    Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
  g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Palmer G

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      KDB A

      Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    OMG palmer

    Open Controls
  Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    The Trossard sharing time with Martinelli bandwagon starts . . .

    Open Controls
  didas
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Palmer essential

    Open Controls
  ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    *checks palmers price*

    Kdb assist

    Open Controls
  Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Mahrez's replacement

    Open Controls
  Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Trossard should have replaced Havertz instead of Martinelli

    Open Controls
    Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Agree

      Open Controls
    x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Havertz getting 87 mins in this game is criminal management

      Open Controls
      Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Would have been nice to win but really a nothing comp so not an issue really imo.

        Open Controls
        x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          It's a trophy at Wembley and gets counted in 'major trophy' stats - the managers definitely don't see it as a 'nothing' comp.

          Open Controls
    The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      What I’ve heard is that Havertz isn’t good with his back to goal and should never have played up front. His position is where Xhaka was but only where they want to be more attacking , ie not this match. Maybe Arteta plays Havertz next to Rice against Forest with Trossard or Martinelli up front?

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Amateur hour.

        Open Controls
    4. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      how much did Arsenal pay for Havertz? Did they bust that Pepe transfer fee? Wow, they still own Pepe.

      Open Controls
  20. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Seriously Lee Dixon just go home.

    Open Controls
  21. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Maguire assist

    Open Controls
  22. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    How many minutes!

    Open Controls
  23. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    OG

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Tross A

      Open Controls
  24. Debauchy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Get innnn lol

    Open Controls
  25. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    4 - 5 mins on top of 8 mins ET, wtf!

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Not see them bandaging Partey and Walker's heads?

      Open Controls
  26. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Ramsdale needs a big showing with Raya en route

    Open Controls

