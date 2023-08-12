49
49 Comments
  TorresMagic™ - x9free
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    LMS open for entry until Monday morning.

    The Knights Template
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      In! Thanks and good morning!

      TorresMagic™ - x9free
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Good morning and weekend.

    SpaceCadet
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Innit to winnit

    waldo666
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Cheers TM, I'm in.

    Sun Jihai
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Not sure I'll make it to the end like last time, but I'm in!

      TorresMagic™ - x9free
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        🙂

    OneMan
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      What is LMS ?

      Sheffield Wednesday
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Last Man Standing

        This was last year's page
        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/08/02/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2022-23/

      TorresMagic™ - x9free
        just now

        Community tab - https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/10/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2023-24/

    cravencottage
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      What is the code?

      Sheffield Wednesday
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Jesus look at his username

        cravencottage
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          No need to make me a deity

    bso
      just now

      I’m in!

  Sheffield Wednesday
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    The risk of losing Brighton players due to rail strikes seems disproportionately high to those of us observing from overseas.

    PDM TOP 1,000 any Season Le…
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Gulps - Has 3 Est Mito JPed

    Swahealy
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Rail strikes? What? Fkin snowflakes, they can get the fking bus

  SpaceCadet
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Just saw the Gabriel news. Injured?

    Sheffield Wednesday
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      'news'

    cravencottage
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Andy jumped the gun on this one. He should be ok

    Bushwhacker
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      No just rumor overdrive

    RICICLE
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Source

      Bushwhacker
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Daddy’s.

  The Knights Template
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Well I’m off to a great start, mine captain got two goals! Huzzaahhh!

    Max City
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Wow!

  Dr.Acula
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    so what we learnt so far?besides not eating yellow snow

    Dr.Acula
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      have we learnt*

    Freshy
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      KDB is made of glass
      You should sell sell Harry Kane

    The Knights Template
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      If you go to the proctologist, hope you don’t get the thumbs up!

    Sheffield Wednesday
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      RMT can also mean 'National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' which is important to know if you own Brighton players.

      Freshy
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Avoid rush hour

    Max City
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Coffee is best to take daily between 9:00 and 12:00

    JT11fc
      33 mins ago

      Good options only get you points if they play and score

    WALOR
      just now

      He who goes to bed with itchy butt
      Wakes up with smelly finger

  PDM TOP 1,000 any Season Le…
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Nothing like working 8 evenings/nights = 111hrs zzzzzzz
    Can`t wait for Monday morning and 20 days off 🙂

    FCSB
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      What do you

  NateDog
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    I guessed right that KDB would have been subbed early if he didn't get injured then. Does beg the question why you wouldn't simply give him the 2nd half or about 30 mins (+ injury time) instead if you felt he wasn't able for more though

    Original Sin
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      How bad was the injury? Should i swap KDB out already?

      Sheffield Wednesday
        1 hour ago

        The answer you seek is in the article above in bold.

      The Knights Template
        59 mins ago

        Yes. Hamstring.

      Freshy
        58 mins ago

        Yeah
        He is gonna be awhile
        Just a re-occurrence. If he was a race horse............

        Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          31 mins ago

          I think KDB is gone as a footballer now. Once there are recurring injuries the player is not only ruined physically but mentally. Reminds me of Michael Owen. They are never the same player again.

      dshv
        58 mins ago

        Yes

  Letsgo!
    27 mins ago

    Gabriel injured??? Source??

    I Member
      24 mins ago

      He's not injured.

    15men1cup
      1 min ago

      Andy from TALK FPL got an email last night while streaming, would not give the details but changed Gab to Saliba immediately. That's about it

  Machine_Gunnerz
    9 mins ago

    Will stones drop in price with the injury? Was planning on switching to chilwell in GW3.

    I Member
      2 mins ago

      Probably.

    15men1cup
      just now

      I lot of people were going to do this and those that knew about Stones swapped before the deadline. Maybe this will save the price going down

