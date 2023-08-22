152
152 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Are ppl getting sterling in?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      His play is not translating to FPL points, so no.

    2. krzys
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I wouldn't

    3. Das Boot
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep

    4. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Not for me, but seen a few here getting him in.

    5. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      yip

    6. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He has been Excellent first 2 games so can see a haul incoming

  2. balint84
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gvardiol or Saliba?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'd say Saliba personally, more nailed.

    2. krzys
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Saliba

  3. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Ruben nailed on when fit? Might double up with Akanji on my wc.

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Baring Haaland and maybe Ederson, no-one is nailed at Man City. Maybe Foden and Grealish whilst KDB and Silva are out.

  4. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Noon question alert.

    I’m the admin of the mini league but not able to remove one team from ML. Any idea chaps? There is simply no option to remove someone from mini league unless I am having a shocker

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Noob even

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      On the website, you can suspend someone from your mini league

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Press the cog icon on the overview page and select the admin option

    3. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Falling too far behind them already? 😉

  5. Bubbles1985
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pretty poor start to the season for me, real tempted to hit WC but know I should wait until Sept...

    Onana
    ERoyal Gab Chilwell
    Son Bruno Ode Saka Eze
    Haaland[c] Jackson[vc]

    Turner Mubama Botman Baldock

    Will a couple of hits sort this out and limp through to Sept, or should I play WC this early?!

    Was thinking this for -4:
    Gabriel > Estupinan
    ERoyal > Henry

    Help appreciated...

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I think Son and Bruno are your biggest issues, I actually think your defence is OK. Gab isn't an issue for this gameweek.

      1. Bubbles1985
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I thought my def was ok too, but only 2 played this week! 😀

        Son has great fixtures, so I plan to hold my punt for 3 GWs, Bruno may depart for Diaz/Mbuemo/Mitome/March

        Could do all 3 for -8, obviously!

    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I actually really like this team, I think your changes would be good as well but not sure on Henry. Son looked so much better against utd and Bruno's underlying stats are great. I would almost be tempted to just swap one of Royal and Gab so you don't have to take the hit.

  6. krzys
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Makes sense to do Richarlison to Foden today to catch the price rise? Got exactly 0.5 in the bank

    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Without doubt

    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Never makes sense to swap R9 for anyone

  7. Roshen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    0.5 itb, 1 FT

    Pickford
    Saliba Gabriel Estupanian Gusto
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Eze
    Haaland
    (Turner - Pedro, Osula, Beyer)

    a. do nothing
    b. Pedro + Gab -> Alvarez + some 4.5 (-4)
    c. any your own option

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like the sound of A

      1. Roshen
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        me too tbh

        only need to decide bench Gabriel or Pedro

  8. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Saliba
    Bruno Rashy Saka Martinelli Mbuemo
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Archer Kabore James

    2 Free Transfers - 2m ITB

    A) Pedro > Jackson and roll 2nd FT
    B) Pickford, Pedro > Ederson, Alvarez

    Cheers.

    1. Ibra
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Ibra
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Onana
    Chilwell - Saliba - Estupinan
    Saka - Martinelli - Rashford - Bruno - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Watkins

    Turner - Kabore - Osula - Baldock

    2ft and 0,5 itb.

    What would you do? Just Baldock -> Gusto and save 2ft to next week to transfer out Rashford/Bruno/Martinelli before Arsenal - Man United?

  10. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Gabriel dropping today in price.

    Would you do Gabriel and Watkins to Akanji and Alvarez for free?

    Can't do just Gabriel to Akanji, so have to make 2 transfers.

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes. I'd do that even without the price drop.

    2. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      this will end up Gabriel being more nailed than Akanji

  11. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Gabriel and Rashford to Saliba (or Gvardiol) and Foden for free?

    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Looks good, I would.

    2. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Give Rashford another week, Forrest at home is too tempting of a fixture imo

      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Rashford currently out of position and Man Utd look very underwhelming outside of defensive assets.

      2. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I’ve got Rashford and Bruno, have little love for either. Probably going to keep Bruno one more week to avoid the hit, but Rash is toast.

  12. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Rate my wildcard. Got 5.7 ITB so flexibility to get in whoever's in form in a few weeks. Already thinking one of my mids to Bruno if he reverts to norm.

    Flekken

    Akanji
    Chilwell
    Saliba

    Mitoma
    Luis Díaz
    Ødegaard
    Foden

    N.Jackson
    Wissa
    Haaland

    Subs
    Areola
    Sarr
    Romero
    Bell

    1. CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      If you've got 5.7 itb definitely get Salah in

  13. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who's the best city def to have with regards to nailedness and attacking threat?

    1. Das Boot
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I thought Akanji looked good, as for nailedness it is Pep we are talking about.

    2. shearer9
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Akanji most nailed, not much threat from any atm with Stones out.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I don't think any of the fit defenders have attacking threat. Dias probably most likely to get most game time.

  14. dshv
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Watkins owners, would you swap now and to who?

    1. Ëð
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Returns in both fixtures so far, why would you be looking to ship?!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes looking to swap. Alvarez and Jackson are my two options

  15. Mata of opinion
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Shaw+Eze> Foden + 4.5?
    Worth doing? Currently looking at Udogie. Not sure of he's nailed

