  1. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    2FT.

    Gabriel + Pedro to
    A. Udogie + Nketiah
    B. Gusto + Wissa

    1. premierleaguesgreatestevert…
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Van afford alvarez, him or Wissa..?

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Alvarez

    2. Viper
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    3. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'm tempted to just get rid of Gabriel for now, and play Pedro this week. Feels like he and Enciso might rotate back and forth?

  2. GW3 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    GW3 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/7awhP9Mpbc9m
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW2 clean sheet results:
    ARS: 46% ✅
    LIV: 46% ❌
    NFO: 44% ❌
    AST: 42% ✅
    MNC: 38% ✅
    CHE: 36% ❌
    BHA: 33% ❌
    BRE: 29% ✅
    FUL: 28% ❌
    MNU: 24% ❌
    SHU: 23% ❌
    WHU: 22% ❌
    TOT: 21% ✅
    WOL: 19% ❌
    EVE: 18% ❌
    CRY: 17% ❌
    NEW: 17% ❌
    BOU: 7% ❌
    LUT: -
    BUR: -

    Highest clean sheet % odds success rate so far this season: 33%

    GW3 clean sheet odds:
    MNC: 61%
    CHE: 52%
    ARS: 51%
    MNU: 48%
    BHA: 41%
    BRE: 38%
    EVE: 35%
    AST: 32%
    TOT: 29%
    WOL: 29%
    CRY: 23%
    NEW: 23%
    BUR: 22%
    BOU: 18%
    LIV: 17%
    WHU: 13%
    NFO: 10%
    FUL: 8%
    LUT: 8%
    SHU: 8%
    (Provided by FantasyFootballPundit.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Manchester City: 2 (+1)
    Arsenal: 1 (+1)
    Aston Villa: 1 (+1)
    Brentford: 1 (+1)
    Crystal Palace: 1
    Fulham: 1
    Man Utd: 1
    Tottenham: 1 (+1)

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    46 points, hit taken for GW3 lol

    How did you get on?

    G

  3. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bottomed 🙂

    Who to downgrade to fund? 2FT, 0.0m

    a) Salah + Garnacho -> Foden + Mbeumo + 3.4m
    b) Rashford + Pepple -> Mbuemo + Alvarez + 0.4m
    c) Martinelli + Joao Pedro -> Mbeumo + Alvarez + 0.4m

    Onana
    Chilwell - Saliba - Estu - Pinnock
    Salah - Rashford - Saka - Martinelli
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Turner - Garnacho - Pepple - Baldock

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      C

  4. Hy liverpool
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hear me out you bunch of casuals looking to get Foden.... The answer is simple as it's and try not to laugh.

    Sterling.

    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      I'd bet my life that Sterling does not outscore Foden by the end of this season barring major injury.

      1. Alan The Llama
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Whoa, that's a prop bet I'd be interested in.

        1. Yank Revolution
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Wish I could. My reward for winning would be taking Hy Liverpool's soul, thereby granting me two lifespans.

  5. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Thinking about downgrading Odegaard due -4 to

    A Foden
    B Diaz

    I have Saka too but keeping all year I think

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Madness mate, Ode is a keeper imo. I have a lot of faith in him

    2. Viper
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd be nearly more inclined to lose Saka than Odegaard now tbh. Seems a strange time to sell. He was a good asset & now he's even better with pens

  6. Viper
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    A. Watkins -> Alvarez

    B. Watkins -> Jackson

    C. Bruno & Pedro -> Foden & Jackson (-4)

    D. Save FT. Start Watkins

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      A

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hey Viper

      C looks tempting but tough losing Bruno before Forest if he’s on pens also.

      I’m almost ashamed to admit it but I watched a couple of Nicholas Jackson clips on YouTube of his season with Villarreal. I’m not really sure that he’s a natural finisher. Seems to be another pace guy, excellent on the counter. Lots of upside targeting the fixtures but we need to see more to be sure.

      I like Alvarez and he’s getting more game time this season.

      1. Viper
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Hey TS, it's been a while!

        Yeah I'm not rushing to get Jackson. Alvarez (if you're willing to accept some benchings looks very good at 6.5m

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    I have to sacrifice one of the three guys below for Foden.

    A) Salah
    B) Jota
    C) Martinelli

    Who to bin?

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    2. Viper
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'd be leaning towards C. I haven't seen the stats but he seems to be hugging the touchline, plus Trossard will get minutes soon

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A, C, B in that order.

    4. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      C. Did it tonight.

    5. gini05
      just now

      b

  8. MShalkz
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Foden in for Rashford
    B) Jackson in for Watkins

    Current Team is:
    Pickford (Turner)
    Chillwell, Estu, Udogie (Cash, Baldock)
    Rashford, Saka, Salah, Mbuemo (Chukwuemenka)
    J Pedro, Haaland, Watkins

    1. gini05
      just now

      would probably hold on both

  9. gini05
    3 mins ago

    Pickford + Eze + Pedro to Areola + Mbuembo + Nketiah (-4)?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent actually but check Areola’s fixtures - I wouldn’t pair him with Turner.

      1. gini05
        just now

        can only afford max 4.4 keeper with those moves unfortunately

  10. MikeLowrey
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) Gabriel to Gvardiol
    B) Gabriel to Botman
    C) Gabriel & Pedro to Gusto & Alvarez

    1. gini05
      2 mins ago

      c

    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • 14 Years
      just now

      C is very nice

  11. Kam_lfc
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Any advice would be great

    A) Gabriel to which 4.5mil defender (was thinking gutso, already have Henry and cash)

    B) eze to sterling . . Yes or no?

    1. Chandler Bing
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Udogie

      Could be premature but Raz does have the fixtures. I'd go for it

  12. Chandler Bing
    • 7 Years
    just now

    After which GW is UCL MD1?

