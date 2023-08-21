201
  1. Tommyboy
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Need to replace Stones and I like City's fixtures so other than Udogie at Spurs it seems sensible to get another City defender.

    Walker has the C armband so seems pretty nailed on, unless a City fan can convince me otherwise? Only rotation risk is with Rico Lewis.

    Gvardiol seems a good option as he can play CB or LB in Peps system.

    Ake and Akanji seem like rotation risks.

    Anyone care to correct me?

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Gvardiol

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I don’t think Pep will rotate defence too much until champs league starts - then it will be a nightmare

  2. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Feels like an awful start, although have 3 players tonight so might feel better after then. However, what would you do with this team this week with 2FT's?

    Onana
    Chilwell / Gabriel / Estupinan
    Saka / Martinelli / Bruno / Rashford / Eze
    Haaland / Watkins

    Turner / Colwill / Baldock / Mubama

    1. Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      I have a very similar team. I guess wait to see what happens with Gabriel but Bruno to Mbeumo seems a no-brainer, could do Baldock to Gusto for the next 2 GW and maybe pray for Chelsea CS.

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        is it a no brainer though with Forest next? I know they have looked awful but it seems risky to not give them an additional week?

        With Gusto, I alreayd have Chillwell and Colwill so not keen to triple up. Baldock out could be an option.

        Other thoughts maybe Watkins to Wissa / Alvarez and then roll the other

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Change up double United / Arsenal mid? Though as you say the fixtures are good

    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      You’ve got 4 player tonight havent you? 3x Arsenal + Eze?

      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Played Colwill over Gabriel as have Eze playing, silly decision

    4. NATSTER
      • 12 Years
      just now

      It's 13/15 to my team.

      I'm about to observe Gabriel tonight.

      Watkins is not on pen and having less unfavourable fixtures. Not sure about Jackson but the fixtures look good.

  3. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    I was just kind of looking at it for the first time but lots of plum fixtures GW3 = anybody else considering a BB? I've got 2 FT and could probably have a nice set up. So often during the DGW I end up with players that get benched one of the games anyway...

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you have the team setup then go for it

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I don’t have the nailedness in my team for it, but always do BB on a DGW.

  4. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    35 mins ago

    If we get early leak that Gusto starts on Friday vs Luton, do I start him ahead of Estu?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Oh wow. Just no.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      no

    3. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      No

    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wouldn’t, Estupiñian is at the top of his game and the best full back in the league on current form. Playing at home also.

      Chelsea fixture is the best it gets on paper but I don’t see Gusto anywhere near being a big scorer and the Chelsea team are still figuring out what they are doing.

    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Chelsea clean sheet %age will be higher, Estupinan attacking threat / ceiling much highrr

    6. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think it is a bad idea to bench Estupinan, especially for Gusto.

  5. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bottomed - Decisions decisions - some great fixtures this week, need to work out who to prioritise to bring in

    A. Pickford to Sanchez
    B. Cash / Shaw to Chilwell
    C. Richarlison / Rashford to Foden
    D. Edouard / Mubama to Jackson
    E. Edouard / Mubama to Alvarez

    Current team:

    Pickford
    Shaw Gabriel Estupinan
    Saka Rashford Mbuemo Richarlison Martinelli
    Haaland Edouard

    Turner Cash Mubama Kabore
    4.5 lM ITB

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      D or E or both

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        24 mins ago

        Thanks.
        I’m not against taking a hit - but then who do I bench? Richarlison?

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Spurs have three decent fixtures in a row and Ange at least appears to like Richarlison based on what he's said, so hopefully won't drop him. Like they say, good fixtures create good form. Hoping this is the case for Rich.

          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks. Was worried that he got brought off vs United (historically he is the type of player you want on the pitch when you are winning).

            He hasn’t looked great in either of the opening games - as you say, form may come with fixtures

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      C Richarlison for Foden and definitely lose Pickford next

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks. Think I will get Foden this week.
        Next question is whether Alvarez / Jackson are worth -4?

  6. Boz
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Is the general consensus to ship Pedro or keep for another week? Everyone bringing in March/Mitoma but they could also get rotated no?

    1. More Cowbell
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      Feels close to 50/50 on the Pedro front from what I've read, perhaps marginally in favour of holding.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      That RDZ quote comparing him to Ferguson & pointing out the areas of his game he needs to work on is a little bit worrying, but I thought I read that Enciso picked up an injury? So its finely poised - for me, I think the ideal is to keep for now if you have someone you can rotate him with. If you have to start him every week then maybe its better to just move on to someone like Wissa

    3. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeh I think wait for the pressers at least, and see for news of Enciso. I imagine that most of Brighton's frontline will rotate to keep them fresh for EL - RDZ is probably just starting as he means go on.

      March & Mitoma appear to be the most nailed, although Enciso/Buonanotte can both play RW and Adringra can play LW.

  7. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    I guess this week I'll mostly be deciding whether I have the patience to hold onto Rashford and/or Pedro for another week. Two free transfers burning a hole in my pocket.

    The appeal of Foden, Mitoma, March, Wissa and Alvarez is strong. I may not make it. But transferring Rasford and Pedro out before two decent home fixtures is madness... isn't it?

    And if I hold, what to do with my FT? Could do a "vanity" transfer to sub out 0-minutes Mubama for someone like Osula or Semenyo. But no one ever won FPL doing those kind of moves!

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I think Rash is fine to hold for another week. Pedro's xMin is the issue for me

      1. More Cowbell
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I do agree. My dilemma is having 0 ITB, and all viable Pedro replacements seem to be more expensive. If I'm to replace Pedro, I'll need funds and Rash is probably first on the chopping block for that.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not madness but certainly a risk.

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Pedro out will be a popular transfer. Given the value available, I like him as a hold as 3rd striker (if people can afford).

  8. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Ivan Toney opened up about everything in a very long interview. I will certainly give it a watch later, and here is the link for anyone who might be interested: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XtT4fI-NkXU

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thanks, may watch later

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks for sharing this

  9. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    its gone tits up 6.5m ranking and really tempted to change lots of things,but after 4 hours of tinkering last night ididnt do anything and switched off,so many good prospects and so many bad scores,absolutely supreme point dodging so far
    what to do ???
    pickford
    colwill/saliba/chilwell
    bruno/odegaard/eze/saka/diaz
    watkins/haaland

    turner/lewis/udogie/archer

    1f/t 1.5 itb

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      22 mins ago

      I’d either hold this week or sell Pickford.

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        horses thinking alike ,i was looking at ederson,its just the great fixtures that all this crap team of mine has making me overall want to hold,cheers rupert

        1. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah I have the same feeling with a couple of my players but I’m playing differently this year. I’m just going with form.

      2. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        This. I’d love the luxury of being able to get rid of Pickford this week.

      3. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Same. Some very nice fixtures there

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      4 players still to play, I’m sure you will feel slightly better about your team tomorrow.

  10. Khalico
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Have 0.5m, keep or upgrade Wan Bissaka to a 5m? If so, who to? I'm thinking Gvardiol/Walker or Zinchenko

    Turner, Areola
    Cash, Chilwell, Henry, Estu, AWB -> ?
    Mitoma, Salah, Mbeumo, Diaby, Saka
    Haaland, Jackson, Wissa

    Most likely going to BB in GW3.

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why sell AWB before Forest? You could roll the FT and BB or go for a second City attacker maybe

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I think AWB is a waste of a transfer.
      Team is setup nicely for this gameweek

  11. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hello friends. All being well this week, I think I’ll sell Salah to Foden.

    With the money saved, I’m thinking either:
    Joao Pedro / Osula to Jackson / Alvarez

    Triple City attack is tempting but carries its obvious Pep dangers (and forgive me but I’m not ruling out a future Ederson move)

    Jackson hasn’t returned like he could have yet but those fixtures are so good

    What do you reckon with this lot?

    2FT
    0.5ITB
    Pickford
    Chillwell Gabriel Estupinan
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Cash Osula Baldock

    Thanks

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      yeah im looking at ederson,kovacic has made them less fragile at the back ,hes always going to play it avoids roulette and probably a safe 6 points each week ,also it avoids having to watch that clown in evertons goal once a fortnight,cant believe an everton defender has never punched him in the mouth,ludicrous attitude

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Haha! Yeah, I thought a combination of those fixtures and Dyche would make him a good option but hasn’t worked out like that yet. Might give Pickford these two games but also bringing Ederson in now has its appeals.

  12. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wissa or Alvarez? Mostly looking at next 2 fixtures.

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ve got Mbeumo so I’m inclined to go for Alvarez but if I didn’t have him Wissa would appeal (Wissa is good, just wouldn’t go for a double Brentford attack myself)

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sounds right

  13. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Imagine that sinking feeling when you have shipped out Pedro and he gets a brace or hattie GW3.

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      same feeling with bruno ,on a good day he scores 15+ points last gw

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      No worse than holding players for weeks hoping for returns & tumbling down the ranks.

    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Not an unfamiliar feeling for most!

  14. Tor Total Football
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    2 FTs
    Maddison or Foden?
    Alvarez or Wissa?

    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      FA

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Maddison is a wait for injury update

  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Well the pain continues for another week, everyone has a couple of ARS so no gains to be seen tonight.

    Raged out Rash & Baldock for Mbeumo & Akanji -4 team looks better already.

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      good hit,school dinners is well off it ,something amiss there

  16. Fuddled FC
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Turner, Onana
    Chilly, Gabs, Estu, Baldock*, Kabore
    Rashy, Bruno, Saka, Ode, Eze
    Watkins, Haaland, Mubama

    Have 2 FT

    If fixtures were different I would prob spend 2 FT on Rash > Mbuemo/Foden, Mubama>Alvarez, Wissa
    However do you think it's smarter to do a boring Baldock/Kabore > Gusto transfer as cover this week and use 2 FT next? If so who out Baldock/Kabore?

    1. Alex1995
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Closest team I’ve seen to mine (see below), stinker for us this week…

      I’m really stuck, contemplating the same boring move, but also thinking about Foden/Mbuemo/Jackson/Alvarez

      It’s hard because our teams have great fixtures on paper next week, United letting the side down though

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        same ive got 8 of them and exactly,its hard to take anyone of the shysters out

        1. Fuddled FC
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          yep...

  17. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Eze/Watkins > Foden/Jackson for free?

    One of the United mids can go next week

    Current squad (bench is fodder):

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel Estu
    Saka Odegaard Rash Bruno Eze
    Haaland Watkins

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      If Eze scores tonight will you keep?

      1. Alex1995
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Possibly, losing all hope this week at the moment though! Lol

        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I have him and he needs to be given a chance, he has only played once. A goal tonight then (h) to Mbuemo so I feel like that’s the time to decide.

    2. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't you wait until Jackson at least scores first?

  18. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wow - just noticed that the person on top of the global leaderboard didn't use any chips in Wk 1 or 2 and has absolutely nailed his picks on the initial team. Even going so far as to captain Mbuemo in Week 2. Some picking. He must be a pscychic. The fact that its a newly opened account with no previous season history would suggest its a 2nd/3rd or more account of an experienced player.

  19. oomzee
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Who has looked better out of Bruno and Rash this season?

    I’ve not watched either game in full so would be good to get some perspective. Tempted to give them both another week… Any thoughts are appreciated!

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      bruno,but utd are miles off it

    2. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Bruno has looked miles better. Rashford has been non-existent in the first 2 games

  20. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pep welcomes frustration for owning more than one City attack

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1693540806475251816?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1693540806475251816%7Ctwgr%5Ef6d844d38e9363921eb6b73b7f13948b5a275677%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Ffootball%2Flive-blog%2F31771%2F12476234%2Ftransfer-centre-live-romeo-lavia-harry-maguire-david-de-gea-and-gabriel-magalhaes-latest

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Alarm bells ringing...

      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Not ideal long term but you’d think it takes a couple of weeks before he’s starting

  21. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Initial thoughts at the beginning of the week is to replace Watkins with either Alvarez or Jackson and save 2nd FT.

    Defence is OK for this week. Bruno has decent underlying stats, Rashford not doing well at CF but likely hold for Forest (H).

    2FT 1.0ITB
    Pickford
    Estupinan Saliba Chilwell
    Saka Mbeumo Bruno Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Watkins
    (Turner Baldock Kabore Archer)

    1. aapoman
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd keep Watkins. For me the priority move would be one of Bruno or Rashford to Foden/Maddison.

  22. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    2ft and 0.5itb.

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan
    Salah Saka Diaby Mbeumo Rashford
    Haaland JP

    Turner; Udogie, Kabore, Mubama

    Planning to do Rashford + JP > Maddison (if not fit then Foden) + Alvarez. Was planning on getting Jackson but him and Chelsea just look clueless in attack.

  23. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Chilwell Gusto Estupinan (Udogie Kabore)
    Saka Martinelli Odegaard Rashford Richarlison
    Haaland Pedro (Simms)

    3.5m ITB, where to go?

