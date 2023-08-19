50
  1. In Like Flynn.
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Evening all Have a good season.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      you too kind sir

      1. In Like Flynn.
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        If I don't miss as many Friday night deadlines I might have a go at top 25%

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          yea, 1.5 hours these days. I always set my team up for the next week when the deadline passes (bar transfers).

  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Go for Turner or a turnip? A bit hungry if that helps.

  3. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    When is Sanchez likely to rise & Pickford likely to fall?

  4. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Hope cash start today

  5. Oscar Slater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Turner 2 pointer BANKED.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      2 turner points go round the outside, round the outside, round the outside.

      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Post of the night on a slow night.

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          Agree, took a few seconds (and a couple of reads) but yeah, proper class comment.

        2. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          A dozy doh night?

  6. FantasyHero
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    What time price changes happen?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      1:30am GMT

      1. FantasyHero
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          What's your timezone? The reason we state GMT is that it never varies, but it's unlikely your local time is also GMT.

  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Turner shooting me up the ranks from 1m to 731k.

  8. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Havertz and Estupinan
    or
    Diaby and Chilwell?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      D+C

  9. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Whew! One of the rarities to swerve the Turner bullet. Still have hope for this GW. Triple Steele's Seagulls up next.

  10. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Only 2 Aurier owners who started him in LMS.
    Top score is 10 atm.

  11. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    When do Turners save points get added ?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      When he makes 3 saves.

      1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Holey moley that additional time rule is a bit overkill

    2. kjhalani84
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      He only had 2 saves...

      1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        That corner looked like it was going in to me...whats the fpl rule on that ?

        1. Noooisy
          just now

          I believe fpl uses optastat (?) As its source of stats. There have beenany times where obvious assists wasn't given because they didnt have it on their site.

  12. NotNowKato
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    There will come a time where we all go "Is this important? Do we caree? Why are we doing this?"

    And then FFL everywhere is over.

    Until then, enjoy it, consume it, watch all the content creators, read the gaming articles here, argue with people about Salah v Haaland..

    You'll all be sitting at your desks on Monday, just more stressed than usual because "x" player didn't start.

    Get a grip.

    This is a game. There are more important things to worry about.

    And if there aren't, then congratulations to you. You should set up an influencer channel.

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      ...and yet here you are

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Not now Kato 🙄

  13. NotNowKato
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    My bad then

  14. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Timmy Turner with the 2 pts. Not what I was expecting.

  15. norab
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    After having a wee peak at my money leagues through the live tool if there was ever a week I need Salah to haul and the Meat Shield to remain quiet it's this week. I know it's early and all but how about a little one time.

    1. PartyTime
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Captain?

      I’ve got Haaland as captain but enough cover for the Liverpool game.

      1. norab
        • 13 Years
        32 mins ago

        Yes Salah (C)

        1. PartyTime
          • 2 Years
          29 mins ago

          Good luck. I hope both haul

  16. NotNowKato
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Actually I will double down...

    I've had pretty tough year. For many reasons.

    So FFL to me is a release. A chance to get away from everything that's going wrong with my family.

    I cant do much about that. That's now down to the brilliant medical professionals we have.

    But in the meantime I have this as escape.

    But some of you can't help because you're ibwant to have a pop. And I'm probably not the only person here in that situation.

    Just He Kind.

    1. NotNowKato
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Sorry for the bad spelling.

      If only FFS took the gambling money to provide us with a proper forum eh.

      They should move to xenforo

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Good people are kind. I cannot comment on everyone. One thing i can comment on is the immorality of any organisation profiting from gambling (also known as suicide or life destroying). The sooner this advertising is banned the better the lives of thousands!!

  17. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Liverpool 9 - 0 Bournemouth

    Salah 9 goals.

    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      What game was it last year when Liv got 7 but Salah nothing?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        You mean 9-0 v BOU.

        Note that the BOU manager was preparing the team by telling them they weren't good enough and demanding the board make transfers. It's (mentally) a different Bournemouth taking the field today.

        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah that is it. I forgot it was 9! I cant remember if i was overjoyed when i didnt have him or gutted when i did! They tend to blur. Agree BOU are different today.

  18. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Price changes 19 August

    Risers: Maddison 7.6, Diaby 6.6, Mbeumo 6.6, João Pedro 5.6, Aké 5.1

    Fallers: Lukaku 6.9, Ings 5.9, Smith Rowe 5.4, Enciso 5.4, Rodriguez 5.4, Maatsen 5.4, Gray 5.4, Højbjerg 5.4, Raya 4.9, Dendoncker 4.9, O.Dango 4.9, Onyeka 4.9, Lallana 4.9, Twine 4.9, Dalot 4.9, Lo Celso 4.9, Pedro Porro 4.9, Webster 4.4

    1. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Bloodbath

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy.
      Up to 100.4 TV

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      cheers rainman

  19. MFC86
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wow look at all those fallers

    Ake is an interesting rise

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Also among fallers, keep an eye on Raya, Dalot and Webster

