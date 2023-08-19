With no lunchtime kick-off today, Saturday’s Premier League football begins with a trio of matches at the traditional 3pm BST start time.

Those fixtures are: Fulham v Brentford, Liverpool v Bournemouth, and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton and Hove Albion.

The headline team news comes from the Amex, where last weekend’s budget hero Joao Pedro is only among the substitutes.

Pedro is one of three Brighton players who make way from the starting XI that defeated Luton Town 4-1.

Jan Paul van Hecke and Mahmoud Dahoud are also benched, as Adam Webster, Billy Gilmour and Julio Enciso are recalled.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil makes just the one alteration from Monday’s unlucky defeat to Manchester United.

Midfielder Pablo Sarabia drops to the bench as another £5.5m FPL forward, Fabio Silva, gets a rare start.

The news from Anfield is less dramatic.

Liverpool are unchanged, which means Darwin Nunez has to be content with a place among the substitutes once again.

New signing Wataru Endo is also on the bench.

Antoine Semenyo comes in for David Brooks in Bournemouth’s only change.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Andreas Pereira both made positive contributions in second-half cameos last weekend, and their reward is a promotion to Marco Silva’s starting XI.

Tom Cairney and Willian drop to the bench.

Ben Mee misses out for Brentford, who are showing one change from the team that drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 1.

Defender Kristoffer Ajer is benched for winger Kevin Schade, as Thomas Frank moves back to a 4-3-3.

GAMEWEEK 2 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Lukic, Pereira; Wilson, Jimenez, De Cordova-Reid.

Subs: Rodak, Bassey, Cairney, Adama, Rodrigo Muniz, Willian, Palhinha, Mbabu, Carlos Vinicius.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Zanka, Onyeka, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Gakpo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Jota, Salah.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Endo, Elliott, Doak, Bajcetic, Nunez.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Kerkez, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Aarons, Billing, Rothwell, Anthony, Christie, Semenyo, Solanke.

Subs: Radu, Mepham, Hill, Kelly, Traore, Kilkenny, Kluivert, Moore, Brooks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Nelson Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Joao Gomes, Lemina, Nunes, Fabio Silva, Matheus Cunha.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Hwang, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Sarabia, Toti, Hodge.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Steele, Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Gross, Gilmour, March, Enciso, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Verbruggen, Julio, Dahoud, Pedro, Lallana, Adingra, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Veltman.