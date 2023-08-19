89
  1. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    First.

    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Well done

    2. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      ffs

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Does your dad have an aeroplane?

  2. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    No Salah, No Diaz, No Jota, No TAA

    Oh and I captained Alvarez

    Gonna need a big sofa to hide behind for the next few hours.

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      You'll be alright behind the big sofa with whatever you're smoking.

  3. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Second

    1. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ffs

      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Loser !!!!!

      2. fplgaruda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Get out!

    2. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

  4. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    Turner players… we made the right decision, right? It didn’t work out but was the right decision surely?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      It was a sound decision. We don't even know that it didn't work out. Yeah he blanked but Pickford or Onana or whoever could get the same or less.

    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      It obviously wasn’t the right decision as he only picked up 2 points.

      1. JOELIO8701
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Decision and outcomes are different

        1. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          I played Turner over Pickford but will consider it the wrong decision if Pickford picks up more than 2 points.

          On paper it was the right decision but football is played on grass not paper.

      2. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Correct decisions and positive outcomes don't always correlate

      3. jammie26
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        What if Onana gets less?

        1. Unliklinho
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          If he had conceded a penalty last week he would've been on minus points and sold by all the casuals..

          1. NateDog
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Eh if he conceded a penalty he would have likely been on 4pts, that's if he didn't save the penalty

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      I mean if you have Turner with the idea of giving hin some games and don't play him v Sheffield Utd at home then you might as well not plan to play him ever really

    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Right decision

      But I'll never do it again.

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Sheffield United still have the worst attack in the league

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah I'm fine with it. Still expect Johnstone to concede

    6. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      It was the right decision yes

    7. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I haven’t seen the game but heard it was a screamer so I’d say unlucky. I’m tempted by the 4.0 double up if Chelsea sign a Sanchez replacement

    8. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah. Home to SHU rather than Pickford away at Villa. Would make that call 100 times out of 100.
      Beaten by a worldie. Just smile, wave and move on.

    9. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yeah it was the right decision.

      Most brought him in with the view for him to play in GW2. So the decision was a sound one.

      A bit like if you started with Salah, the reason ought to have been to captain him this GW. Even if he blanks, the decision was the right one.

  5. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Salah blank this week / or assist. Sky think Bournemouth get a result

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Would love that but I’m accepting right now that he will score

    2. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Not arsed what sky think

  6. Nightcrawler
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    TAA, Diaz, Salah(c)

    Let the fireworks begin!

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      17 mins ago

      3pm fireworks are never the best idea

    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      Nice

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Bournemouth will be more resilient than we expect under their new manager- I would predict 3-1 to Liv

  7. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    18 mins ago

    bottomed
    nice 4 point hit
    van hecke and kdb to chiwell and diaz
    0.4 profit and should be good transfers for weeks to come,deffo sometimes hits need to be done....

    1. Sad Ken
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      You honestly felt this needed to be posted twice?

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        😆

  8. Piggs Boson
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    £85m down the drain, Darwin Nunez benched again.

    1. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not the smartest signing from us but when you compare him to mudryk / antony for more money, it doesn't look as bad

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I'm sure he will justify the price tag sooner than these two.

    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      just now

      All three are trash. No point comparing three bin bags just to make yourself feel better.

      Least it's not our money 😉

  9. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Could have sworn Pedro was a confirmed starter on Livescore when the team reveal alerts went out... but even so I guess it's not always the case that one submitted team matches what takes the field if there was a niggle. I have a sub in case, but maybe not one who starts either... ruh roh Raggy.

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Pretty sure you won't need a sub

  10. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    These lineups are the annual reminder that GW1 rarely gives enough FPL data, especially when it comes to nailed starters

    1. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Spot on - I'd remembered that anyway. Couldn't help rolling my eyes at those wildcarding this week. GW4 at the absolute earliest for me, because before we don't know shoot.

      1. Piggs Boson
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        GW5 looks decent. Window closed, at the end of the international break, Newcastle's fixture runs starts while Brighton's end, Hojlund and Jesus back...

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just looking forward to seeing the reactions of those that have made wholesale changes based on GW1 bandwagons, not realising that there will be GW2 and GW3 bandwagons that will be different

  11. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wales vs Springboks world cup warmup match in 20min. Both teams selected close to their best XV each. Will be a good watch...

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      would only be a good watch if michelle owen was sitting on my knee,awful sport..

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        A great sport to play. Better to watch though at the game rather than view on the telly so you see and hear the hits.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ireland v England at 5.30 will be great too

  12. TheSteel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salah(tc) here

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good luck. For my sake I hope you fail miserably but good luck all the same 🙂

      1. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Haha, fair enough

    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Surely not

  13. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Are we still adhering to 'never cap a player in the early kick-off' rule?

    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      How did that work out last week?

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fine for me. I f4rt in the general direction of FPL superstitions

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      *checks rules*

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      12.30PM is the only early kick off from what I've been told. 8PM Friday and 3PM Saturday are immune from the curse

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        I mean 8pm Friday is a late kick off.

        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          It's the week's early kick off though, if we're considering 3PM early then the first KO of the week has to be considered the same?

          1. Andy_Social
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Doesn't require this level analysis. I was just joking

            1. NateDog
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              It's 3PM on a Saturday, no jokes allowed here!

            2. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              just now

              😛

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Can't apply at 3pm on a Saturday.

      That would be ungodly.

    5. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yep

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hendo to Endo

    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Next season...Ndo

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        This means "sorry" in Igbo language (in Nigeria) and made me laugh so hard

        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Love it 😀

      2. TheSteel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Funny, i know a guy whose surname is Do. Ill let him know to be ready for 25/26 season

    2. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      might be zero to hero if this move enables mcallister to cross the halfway line

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Just gotta endure until it ends

    4. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Liverpool failed to get Enzo and Caicedo, but they chewed over their alphabetti spaghetti and got Endo

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol

  15. SamH123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    City have hit evens now to beat Newcastle wow
    Haaland cappers clueless (not being serious don't be mad)

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Fully expecting a blank from Haaland this week. And yes, I captained him.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd refrain from calling them clueless. The guy's a machine.

    3. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      That price is too big and have backed accordingly

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Evens only?

      1. jammie26
        • 2 Years
        just now

        That's the biggest price they've been

  16. Alexis Nonsense
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    I went for Diaby instead of Mbuemo,

    I'm looking at getting Wissa in for the fixtures, can Wissa be a good "cover" for the large Mbuemo ownership?

    I know "cover" is usually not a good way of thinking about it, nobody can cover Haaland or Salah.

    But Wissa/Mbuemo can probably be compared in a more sensible way no?

  17. Andy_Social
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Woo-hoo. Both Liverpool and Brighton matches are live. Which to choose...

  18. threeputt
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Who is on pens for Brighton when Pedro doesn't play ?

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Gross

      1. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Nothing gross with that question imo.

  19. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thanks to the gents who told me to start Wissa ahead of Pedro.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I doubt you will be getting rid of Pedro though as he is a quality 1st bench option.

