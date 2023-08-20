165
  1. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Wow! James is playing today.

    Lauren that is mind you.

  2. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    James+Pedro>Gusto+Jackson? Has to be done after tonight games before any price changes

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      today will be a good test to see if chelsea are worth loading up on, west ham usually turn up in this fixture

  3. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    I'm getting a bit fed up having BigManBakar retweet their same tweets again & again & again.

    Feels like an element of plugging their own player to bolster team value and recommend also not selling their own players to retain it.

    1. ritzyd
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I blocked him some time ago.

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like some of his threads but the constant feed spamming & countless gambling plugs is bloody annoying.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bloody heck, just retweeted 6 mins after their latest tweet too.

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        just now

        He probably has the tweets auto set anyway -
        Here is an inside line into the life/mind/issues faced of an FPL content creator -
        https://fplparodyhub.com/a-day-in-the-life-of-an-fpl-content-creator/

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Like an AI bot?

    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      He should be called money man Bakar.......

    5. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      He is full of himself

  4. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Come on England

    I'm so proud of what they have done todate.

    Need to change shape from three at back & bring on Lauren James,
    tighten up the right back site.

    Come on England

    Spain 1 v 2 England

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      This

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Happy with the subs?

  5. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Took a -4 this week and it paid off in the gw never mind long term.

    Point: I don't want to take a hit should never be the primary consideration when weighing up a move

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      taking a hit is almost like playing with a man down for the week, more often than not they don't pay off

      1. Touré De Force
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        This one involved Mings out. Estupinan in. That default mentality "I'm already behind" is exactly the rhetoric that leads to suboptimal decision making

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          just now

          injuries are different, so nice move 🙂

          but i would hazard a guess estu doesn't get a goal + assist more than 1 time again this season, and that's considering the assist was just really all about Mitoma

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's mathematics. If the transfer is likely to get more than extra 4 pts in the long run, it is worth doing. If not, then it's not worth it. As simple as that.

        1. Touré De Force
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Agreed, but plenty don't. It's a regular piece of advice I see given on here

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sure but need more context around the hit e.g. Removing a player that is injured or not a starter

  6. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    I really like the look of Olga

    1. Touré De Force
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Aesthetically?

      1. Vazza
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        As a fantasy asset

        1. Dušan Citizen
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          So you are fantasizing about her, huh?

          1. Vazza
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            It was a joke mate

    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      The goal was so good. Such a precision strike.

  7. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hemp misses a sitter

    1. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Kelly making big difference going forward

  8. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Hemp misses sitter

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Snap

  9. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    English commentators being bias yet again

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No suprise. They're English and England are playing

  10. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Specsavers appointment needed for the ref.

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Or Vision Express for that matter

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Out of the two, only Specsavers operates in Australia 😛

        1. Vazza
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ohh!!

    2. Thomas Magnum
      • 7 Years
      just now

      She was not that good in the semi final either

  11. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Weak yellow card. Drama queen move.

  12. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    England lost in the final third

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Look lost*

      1. BeaversWithAttitude
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Giving the Spaniards too much space, too.

  13. YNWA74
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Too many injuries and not pleased with Salah performance made me throw the Wildcard to change formation. Ederson, Turner, Saliba, Chilwell, Estupinan, Disasi, Botman, Mitoma, Foden, Saka, Martinelli, Mbeumo, Haaland, N. Jackson, Wissa. With 1.2mill in bank. Can play Bench boost with this template and have lots of flexibility. Comments?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd prefer White and Alvarez over Saliba and Wissa.

    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      It’s a good squad but in 2 weeks time you will want completely different on form players, hold the WC imo.

      Also please use the return button

  14. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    This Semenyo dude could be the answer for the formations with 2 (or 1) up top

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Only worth considering if struggling to use 1 of 2 FTs or next WC

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Very good performance vs Liverpool as well

  15. Sim Simma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Incoming Pen

  16. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Spain penalty potentially

  17. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A.Foden and Jackson
    or
    B.Diaby and Alverez?

  18. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Spain pen

  19. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    If this is given as a handball I feel even more robbed as a Bruno owner

