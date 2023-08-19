406
406 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    IF Maddison injured what do you all reckon this means for Son?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      That he will continue to do what he has done for the last 6+ months. Nothing

      Open Controls
    2. Maddi Son
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Son, the kinda guy to go missing for 6 months and then score hatty out of nowhere.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Hahahahaha

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      bad for all spurs, lo celso is no maddison

      Open Controls
  2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you transfer out Richarlison for Mbuemo on a FT, even though Spurs have Bournemouth next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Victor6359
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yeah, think I would

      Open Controls
    2. Noooisy
      16 mins ago

      Probably not. He is not gonna get pens every week is he?

      Open Controls
    3. LukeZela
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      Never. He will come good in a long term.

      Open Controls
    4. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      I'd transfer him out for Mbuemo, Mitoma, March, Foden, Eze, Diaz, Martinelli, Bowen..

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      tough one, early subbing today was bad

      Open Controls
  3. Victor6359
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which 2 do you prefer?

    A: Alvarez
    B: Wissa
    C: N Jackson

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      A C

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      BC. i prefer Solanke to Alvarez

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        just now

        and Wissa

        Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      BC

      Open Controls
  4. Hutchiniho
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Lose Salah or Maddison?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wait on crutches.

      Open Controls
  5. Puntillimon
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Richarlison truly playing OOP. Gone missing the whole match

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Son up top next game

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      2 moments where he was and inch or 2 away from a tap in on a rebound, but yeah his all round play is lacking for a striker

      Open Controls
  6. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Do you reckon it’s looking more than assured Foden now gets a good run of games going forward? Who challenges his place even with KDB out?

    Really wanna take a chance on him but always the element of doubt surrounding City players barring Haaland.

    Onana
    Estu - Chillwell - Gabriel
    Rashford - Saka - Mbuemo - Ødegaard - Bruno
    Pedro - Haaland
    ______________________________________
    Turner: Stones: Baldock: Mubama

    Got 2FT’s, 1.0m ITB

    Thinking of these moves:

    A) Bruno + Pedro > Foden + Jackson
    B) Rashford + Pedro > Foden + Isak
    C) Stones + Pedro > Henry + Jackson
    D) Pedro > Alavarez (Exact money)
    E) Stones + Pedro > Romero/Udogie + Alvarez/Jackson

    Eurghh feel there are many options. Spoilt for choice really.

    Any opinions or thoughts here would be most appreciated, off to a decent start and wanna keep it going if I can 🙂

    Cheers gents.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Have even left out the potential option of Maddison here also.

      Open Controls
  7. dark91
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Got a 2 fts and no obvious transfers. Would shipping out Mbabu be a smart move to burn 1 transfer

    Onana Areola
    Estupiñan Gabriel Chilwell Cash Mbabu
    Rashford Foden Saka Martinelli Eze
    Joan Watkins Haaland

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.