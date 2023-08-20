15
15 Comments Post a Comment
  1. vincentwsho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Which City defender to replace Stones? Gvardiol or Akanji?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Too early to say who Pep will stick with I think, maybe Akanji if I had to pick.

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have Gvardiol in my team atm

        Open Controls
  2. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    What time are price changes?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Twenty minutes ago:
      https://www.livefpl.net/prices

      Open Controls
    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Just happened 20 mins ago

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Thanks both.

      Open Controls
  3. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Price changes 20 August

    Risers: Wissa 6.1, Chilwell 5.7, Estupiñan 5.2, Henry 4.6

    Fallers: De Bruyne 10.3, Darwin 7.4, Fábio Vieira 5.4, Ziyech 5.4, Willian 5.4, Willock 5.4, Solomon 5.4, Buonanotte 4.9, Bajcetic 4.9, Thiago 4.9, Phillips 4.9, M.Elneny 4.4, Maguire 4.4, Malacia 4.4

    Open Controls
  4. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Sorry I’m late 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

      Open Controls
    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Thank you

      Open Controls
  5. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    So Chelski fans,

    is Gusto going to be James replacement as he could be a bargain at 4.0m,

    Cheers..... 🙂

    Open Controls
  6. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Big rank rises for those who stayed away from Haaland as captain this week and managed to eek out a few extra points

    He who dares Rodney, he who dares 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yup, 5 points goes a long way in GW2

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I didn’t cap him and still dropped! Those Mitoma/Mbeumo points hurt.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.