  1. dillydally1982
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Can anyone share a link to somewhere online (that isn't behind a paywall) where I could find a list of final points per player for the 2022/23 season? I know the FPL website obviously lists points for last season, but I'm also interested in players who aren't playing in the Premier League this season.

  2. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Too much United? 0 in the bank.
    How's it look?

    Pickford Areola
    TAA Shaw Estu {Botman Beyer}
    Rashford Bruno Saka Mbeumo Enciso
    Haaland Jesus {4.5m}

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I like it, maybe would have Odegaard instead of Rashford but just personal preference

      I see Estu in many teams but he didn't score that well last season what am I missing?

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        23 mins ago

        Assisted quite a few times though. And his Xg was high.

        1. TBL
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          thanks appreciate it

    2. TrickyTricky
      2 mins ago

      Apart from no Cantona, it’s perfect.

  3. Sure You Did
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Posted on old article. If Kane leaves, I will seriously consider Richarlison. High chance he would be on pens as well.

    1. 3 A
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Sure u did...

    2. TrickyTricky
      2 mins ago

      I’m sure this will be a revolutionary idea. Nobody else will think of it.

  4. It’s A Joke
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who’s more likely to keep a clean sheet in GW1 game between Che v Liv?

    1. Dr. Rog
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      0-0 neither side are gelled as an attacking unit and neither will want to lose the opener.
      either that or the dreaded 1-1

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      Liverpool.

    3. TrickyTricky
      1 min ago

      Liverpool.

      Chelsea if they sign a new keeper.

  5. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Pinnock or Henry? And why?

    Thanks.

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      Henry more forward on the pitch

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Pinnock = Gabriel, Henry = Zinchenko ... probably

    3. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I was on Henry purely because he's a full- and not a centre-back, but a Brentford fan here today said Pinnock is more likely to get goal involvement

  6. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Saka, marti or ode?

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      all of them 😀
      Marti maybe not playing full game with Trossard (got ode and saka for that reason)

    2. Big Mike
      8 mins ago

      Saka, because there isn't anyone else who can play in his role and compete for minutes. Martinelli will likely share minutes with Trossard and Ode will likely share minutes with Havertz.

    3. Big Mike
      7 mins ago

      If you want triple Arsenal I'd go Gabriel, Saka and Jesus.

    4. Dr. Rog
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka. He is amazing, and will start every game.

      As for the others arsenal will evolve this season, replacing Xhaka and Partey with Rice and Havertz will change the dynamics.

      You may for example see Odin come over to the left 8 role, and Havertz play right 8. You may see Havertz play at the tip of a diamond as a 10/SS, with Odin and Timber acting as central playmakers. All these changes may thrust Martinelli closer to goal. We dont know yet, but Arsenal have undertaken some pretty major surgery in midfield so expect some surprises.

  7. Dr. Rog
    • 13 Years
    53 mins ago

    Ghosty

    Ederson (Ortega)
    Baddy Fofana Colwill (Botty Cash)
    Saka Martinelli Kai Bruno Rashy
    Haaland Watkins (Archer)

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      only have saka and haaland in commun with my team so not too sure but it's different than most teams I've seen at least

      1. Dr. Rog
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        this team cannot be changed all season. its the only interesting way to play the game these days, imv

    2. schlupptheweek
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Interesting team think your it could do well. One I would recommend is avoiding Ortega and Archer to avoid having your hands tied if you want to jump on other City of Villa players. Badiashile, Colwill and Fofana is very bold but atleast you have 2 starters on the bench to cover (maybe look atleast 1 4.0M defender).

    3. TrickyTricky
      just now

      One of the best I’ve seen on here.

  8. TBL
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    is Enciso nailed for Brighton?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's not.

  9. The Mandalorian
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Watching the Saudis blow millions on old footballers is so disgusting and wasteful.

    1. Dr. Rog
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      they also try to grow cabbages in the desert.

      1. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        just now

        That needs to stop to

    2. TrickyTricky
      5 mins ago

      You realise it’s exactly what the PL used to do before it got better right?

      1. FPLEnjoyer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Would love to read you develop on this point.

      2. The Mandalorian
        • 10 Years
        just now

        The PL didn't spend 500k a week on old whores

  10. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Trent, Jesus and a 6m midfielder or Botman, Kane and a 5m midfielder?

    For the extra 1m in midfield tbh I'm struggling to find a standout playe

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A. Can you find the extra .6 to Mbeumo?

      I like Jacob Ramsey, and I myself am betting on Andreas at 5.5.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        .5 sorry

    2. Big Mike
      just now

      Trent, Jesus and a 6m mid by a country mile. There aren't any real standout mids at £6m I'm afraid, although there re good options like Paqueta, Enciso, Gibbs - White, and Mac Allister.

      Alternatively there are some extremely good options at £6.5m (if you can find the extra 0.5m) like Mitoma, March, Eze, and Mbuemo.

  11. TBL
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Pick two 5.5 midfielders:

    Rice, Iwobi, Willok, Rodrigo, Jensen

    1. Big Mike
      6 mins ago

      What formation are you looking to play? Who else do you have in your team?

    2. Dr. Rog
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      dont like the pricepoint. maybe Gallagher and ESR if they get moves. Gordon if he can nail a place. But basically none of these to start with.

      Enzo/Brownhill + MacAlister/Ramsey/MGW/Bruno/Paqueta/Benrahma. There are many good options at 6m

    3. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Not considering McNeil? I also like Ouattara for 5.0. Then you can move up to a 6.0 for the other

  12. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Go different with Eze or template with Mitoma?

    1. TBL
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I prefer Eze

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Big Mike
      9 mins ago

      Eze is guaranteed more minutes whereas Mitoma is more explosive. Potentially.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers, mate

  13. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pickford
    Shaw Estupinan Botman
    Salah Mitoma Mbuemo Enciso Eze
    Haaland Kane

    1. Big Mike
      3 mins ago

      How much do you have in the bank? I would drop Enciso and just play Mitoma.

    2. Big Mike
      2 mins ago

      Plus I'm not sure Kane would suit Ange's style of play.

  14. Exeggutor
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Son takes pens for spurs in Kane's absence surely? He'll be the talisman and main goalscorer, which matters more than his previous penalty record

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Probably, I'd say — but Kane leaving also diminishes Son's appeal for me.

      1. Exeggutor
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Didn't he always do well when Kane was out of the team? I may be wrong as it was a while ago

  15. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Most overlooked player in your view?

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Son

    2. TrickyTricky
      4 mins ago

      Haaland.

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Overlooked to not pick

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Watkins

    4. Exeggutor
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gakpo

