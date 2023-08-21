123
123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Will u do watkins to wissa?

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      30 mins ago

      Yes. Planning to do Watkins & Pedro to Wissa & Alvarez.

      Wissa in form, good fixtures and nailed.

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 9 Years
        17 mins ago

        wissa is just max 70mins.

        i went for two city def instead of Alvarez. too many midfielders firing. not sure want risk Alvarez whose minutes is uncertain

        Open Controls
        1. noquarternt
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          You didn’t want to risk Alvarez due to uncertain minutes but then decided the remedy was two Man City defenders?

          Open Controls
          1. tokara
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Ederson + a defender

            Open Controls
  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    I have 2 FT's, not sure on Stones injury update. Would you keep and make a more aggressive transfer like below:

    Pedro > Jackson

    Current team is

    Johnstone

    Saliba / Chilwell / Estu

    Saka / Rashford / Foden / Martinelli / Mitoma

    Pedro / Haaland

    Turner | Stones | Kabore | Mubama

    Thanks

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.