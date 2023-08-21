142
142 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Early thoughts? 2FT, 0.2 ITB:

    Flekken - Turner
    Chilwell - Estupinan - Gabriel - Udogie - Kabore
    Rashford - Saka - Fernandes - Martinelli - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Watkins - Archer

    1. WVA
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Gabriel might have to go but other than that it looks okay for gw3

  2. barton fc
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    is alvarez an option or too much of a xMins risk?

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      He looks a real good option tbf.

      1. OLDHERMAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        +1 great player

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      If he wasn't a risk at all, he'd be very heavily owned. He's a risk worth taking, imo.

  3. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Was set on ditching James for Akanji but the Maddison news could change my mind.

    Only 1FT available. Who would you ditch first?

    1. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Still James.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      What Maddison news?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        He's going for a scan on his foot..

        1. BrockLanders
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Link: https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/transfer-news-live-latest-updates/jIBhhbQHDEL7/IrgFrfoojdtm/?source=twitteruk

        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Oh dear

  4. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Why are people rushing in Gusto when James should be back in a few weeks?

    1. OLDHERMAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Because he'll be back in a few weeks but then....

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Low risk at 4.0m and there are no standout picks for the 3rd Chelsea spot

      1. trixz
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        1st spot is Chilwell, who is no. 2?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Jackson

  5. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    How nailed is Alvarez?

    I know nobody knows and it would seem a bit silly to have him and Haaland up front when there are all the other strikers to chose from from different teams.

    Your just relying on City to score 2 or 3 goals and for him to actually start

  6. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best pedro replacement:

    A) Wissa

    B) Jackson

    1. trixz
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      wissa is lookin more in-form

  7. dshv
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Onana turner
    Estu chilly gabriel botman kabore
    Rashford Bruno Mitoma martinelli saka
    Watkins haaland

    2ft, don’t want to waste. Something to prepare ??

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    The fact that it is damn difficult to decide which are best midfielders has broken the game this season. Should have had the choice to start with 7 midfielders and no forwards

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Correction, 8 midfielders

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it so much!
      I think most players are too cheap, and I'm a bit down by the fact, that Team Value (at the very least at this point, but probably throughout the entire season) will play no important part in game.

      However - to pick the correct 3-4 midfielders besides Saka and the 1-2 forwards next to Haaland is hard this year.

      And perhaps some will be more 'template' picks than others, but I expect a pretty even field at the end so it all comes down to owning the right ones at the right time.

      Makes the game more fun.

      I've burned the BB and WC already, but I actually got pretty many points out of doing so. I just have to make the right transfers for the many months to come 😉

  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    When will Richarlison be scoring lots of points? Thank you.

    1. dshv
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe soon

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Wooohoooo!

    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      GW39

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Boooohooooo!

    3. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      After you transfer him out !

  10. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    A or B ? Your opinion ?
    A. Rashford + Alvarez
    B. Foden + Jackson

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B.

  11. TBL
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Who would you pick for next 3 GW:
    A) Estu facing West Ham, Newcastle, Manu united
    B) Gusto facing Luton, Forest, Bournemouth

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  12. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Best Way to get Chilwell in this team?

    2ft 0itb
    Pickford
    Shaw Gabriel Estu
    Salah Eze Saka Rashford
    Haaland (c) Jackson Pedro

    Turner Cash Anderson Kabore

