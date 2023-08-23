173
173 Comments
  1. Erez Avni
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    2 FT 0.5 ITB

    Pickford

    Shaw Estu Chilwell
    Odegaard Saka Bruno Rashford Foden
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Gabriel Baldock Mubamba

    A. Gabriel & Pedro to Wisa & Udogie
    B. Shaw & Pedro to Jackson & Udogie
    C. Keep Pedro and something else maybe?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Get rid of Pickford and have 2ft next week to fix Pedro if he is still a problem.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        oh yeah and potentially those Man U mids need fixing next week.

  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    2 free transfers and 2 m in bank. Was thinking of transferring Pedro to Jackson but if Enciso out not sure. With good home fixtures for United and Arsenal not sure any midfield moves. What move would you be doing with this team?

    A Burn
    B Bruno to Foden
    C Pedro to Jackson
    D Both
    E Any suggestions?

    Onana
    Chilwell Gvardiol Estupinan
    Saka Rashford Bruno F Martinelli Mbeumo
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Saliba Kabore Archer

  3. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Terrible GW and not sure what to do here. Best move?

    A) Rashford/Salah/Martinelli —> Foden (FT)
    B) João Pedro + Salah —> N. Jackson + Foden (-4)
    C) João Pedro + Baldock —> N. Jackson + Chilwell (-4)
    D) João Pedro + Salah + Baldock —> N. Jackson + Foden + Chilwell (-8)

    Cheers!

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I would just hold for this week. More info and options next week with 2ft.

  4. FantasyFootballMad
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Why aren’t there more people talking about Odegaard as a must pick this week? Still seeing lots of saka as the only arsenal mid coverage in WC teams which seems kind of insane now

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can’t rely on pens every week and generally he’s quite deep

      1. Barnyard
        just now

        Agree

  5. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Suggestions please..

    Turner (Areola)
    Gusto Saliba Chilwell (Kabore Baldock)
    Saka Fernandes Jota Rashford Odegaard
    Jackson Haaland (Mubama)

    1.5m ITB, 1 FT

    Thinking about these moves for free:-

    Turner >> Ederson; or
    Baldock >> Ruben Dias

    Thanks

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Roll

  6. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

  7. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    I am all over the place on what to do with Pedro & Gabriel, been working thru so many options. I think I have settled on a simple Gabriel to Gusto and see what happens and have 2FT next week (I have 2FT & 0itb this week) for potentially a mini WC.

    What would you do?

    Johnstone
    Chilwell Estu Gusto
    Salah Saka Bruno Mbeumo
    Haaland Watkins Pedro

    Turner Anderson Kabore Baldock

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd want my third defender to be a little more secure than Gusto, especially as money is barely an issue this season.

  8. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    BREAKING: Mauricio Pochettino would like to speak to Romelu Lukaku to see the feasibility of integrating him into this season’s squad. (
    @DiMarzio

    Watch out Jackson

    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Desperate times call for Lukaku measures.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Been burnt by Lukaku before; can’t see him being a regular fixture.

      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I'd be more interested on the impact to Jackson.

  9. uzbeque
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sell Ake or not?

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2169918/history

  10. rakkhi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    My #maddison replacement video using Opta data from @FFScout

    #FPL #FPLCommunity

    Short video (5 mins): https://youtu.be/VRsYR3_PHfU

    Viz: https://public.tableau.com/shared/2MWHSXJJS?:display_count=n&:origin=viz_share_link

  11. ran
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Pickford
    Saliba Chilwell Estu
    Saka Marti Mbeumo Bruno Rashford
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Cash Baldock Muniz

    2FT
    3m ITB

    Planning to use one of my FT. Which player should I get rid of first?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pickford - a luxury transfer that your team offers this week.

    2. AF90
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Pedro -> Alvarez

  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    So who is the keeper of choice right now?

  13. AF90
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    1FT 0.5itb....stuck on what to do!?

    Pickford
    Estupinian Shaw Colwill
    Salah Mbeumo Rashford Saka Diaby
    Haaaland Pedro

    Turner Gabriel Kabore Mubama

    Initial thought is save this week then Gabriel, Pedro, Rashford -> Chilwell, Foden, Wissa -4 next week!?

  14. Bagheri Arce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just read the 'death of the captain' article.

    Obviously an interesting debate this year (and last) with the perma-captain issue.

    Someone touted on these pages a while ago about a small, very poignant change, would be to limit captain picks to 10 times (or another number) per player over the season.

    I personally think this would be a genius addition and make the game far more interesting

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Yeah, very poignant.

  15. The Wheeler Dealer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Pickford (Turner)
    Estu Gabriel Chilwell (Udogie Beyer)
    Mbeumo Saka Bruno Trossard Foden
    Haaland Wissa (Ui-jo)

    Is it complete madness to take a -4 to upgrade Ui-jo > Alvarez lol?

