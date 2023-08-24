Bet on Gameweek 3 points returns with Smarkets

Sponsored by Smarkets

Gameweek 3 offers up a window of opportunity for Fantasy managers who so far have not seen a return on investment from Manchester United assets such as Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, as struggling Nottingham Forest make the trip to Old Trafford.

Smarkets is again offering markets on these two players to pick up points, with the line set at over 7.5 for both players.

Arsenal host Fulham in what looks to be a favourable fixture for Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian assumed penalty duties on Monday night’s game versus Crystal Palace, which strengthens his appeal – he can be backed to score over 6.5 points. Smarkets are also offering a head-to-head match-up between the two wingers, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

In the absence of Ivan Toney, Brentford’s two attackers, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoana Wissa, have impressed. Both rank among the highest-scoring players this season so far and they’ll both look to build on that when they face Crystal Palace at home on Saturday. Smarkets are offering an interesting head-to-head, with Mbeumo looking a great bet due to his penalty-taking duties alongside his position as a midfielder granting him additional points for a goal and a clean sheet.

There are markets on the usual suspects such as Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah, with Pervis Estupinan and Raheem Sterling making their first appearances of the season on Smarkets.

Smarkets’ own pick for the bet of the week is Erling Haaland to score over 8.5 points. At the time of writing, Smarkets is offering odds of 3.5 (5/2) on this outcome. This means if you bet £10, you would make a profit of £25 were Haaland to beat his points target against newly promoted Sheffield United. He could reach this with two appearance points, and a combination of either one goal and maximum bonus, one goal and one assist or two or more goals.

