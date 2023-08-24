176
  1. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Best striker to replace Wilson?

    Already have Haaland and Pedro.

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      No order;

      Watkins, Alvarez, Wissa, Jackson

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Alvarez Jackson Wissa are popular

      Isak?

    3. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      If you don’t have Mbuemo then Wissa!

      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Even if you do, then Wissa not a bad call. But maybe you want to spread your options?

  2. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    RMWC TEAM

    TY

    Onana areola
    Gvardiol Chilwell Estupinan botman Porro
    Saka rashford Foden Mbeumo Sterling
    Haaland Jackson Wissa

    Itb 0,1

    Good to go?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes Good WC

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Good cover for Estupinan benching in next few weeks. Some other benching headaches however in Mid and Attack. Good though!

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best City defender to get for long term?
    A- Rúben Dias
    B- Gvardiol
    C- Akanji

    1. cruzex
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      maybe akanji i think

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    2. Kaz77
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Would Walker not be an option? Fair number of free kicks and hasnt he been captain recently - would that mean more starts?

  4. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on doubling down on City defense or is it overkill?

    Dias and Ederson?

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Dais is better than Akanji and Gvardiol ?

      I think to just get one of them with Foden & Haaland

    2. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Only concern is limiting the attack. I am going with 3 city attack. This option would only allow one.

  5. Jack Frost
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pick one to play, the other two will be on the bench: and thanks for your help:
    1. Gusto
    2. Isak
    3. Joao Pedro

    1. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      just now

      2

  6. Party mode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pickford
    Estu Chilwell Gab
    Saka Martinelli Rash Bruno Maddison
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Baldock Beyer Mubama

    2FT 2.5M itb

    If Maddison NOT fit: Maddison and Pedro to Foden/Mbeumo and Jackson/Alvarez

    If Maddison fit: Gabriel and Pedro to Chelsea def/Henry and Alvarez/Wissa

    Open to suggestions

  7. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    On wildcard:
    A) Alvarez - Gabriel (Trippier on the bench)
    B) Watkins - Dias (Botman on the bench)

  8. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which 2 would you go for?

    A) Flekken + Gvardiol
    B) Ederson + Saliba

    Thanks in advance!

    1. Hutchiniho
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

