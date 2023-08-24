37
  1. Catastrophe
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    So can we use the Salah -> Saudi links as an excuse to shift him out this week?

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Excellent. Many thanks.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      yeah i'm kinda looking for an excuse to shift him so "too busy thinking how he'll spend the inevitably extortionate salary" is probably a big distraction

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        just now

        With 2FT I've moved from an ultra-conservative Baldock -> Gusto onto Salah & Baldock -> Mbeumo & Chilwell.

  2. FCRS BGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hi guys

    For draft league, who do you think is better from Spurs defence long term?
    1) Pedro Porro
    2) Udogie
    Thanks

  3. Jonesfromthere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Would you rather have Ode or Nketiah for this week only?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd probably still take Ode for a "this week only" pick

    2. Catastrophe
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Close for this week. Probably Ode.

  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    2FT and £0.5m ITB but really sure where best to use. Sort of reposting as no response at end of last article.

    Onana
    Gabriel, Estu, Chilwell
    Salah, Bruno, Saka, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Joao Pedro, Haaland

    (Turner, Pau, Kabore, Mubama)

    I think I either lose Salah and use funds to upgrade JP or just lose Gabriel and roll:

    A. Joao Pedro to Jackson and Salah to Foden
    B. Joao Pedro to Jackson and Salah to Diaz
    C. Gabriel to Saliba & Roll
    D. Gabriel to Gvardiol & Roll
    E. Gabriel to Udogie & Roll

    1. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Live a Littellin, Salah->Sterling

      1. Catastrophe
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hmm, close. A perhaps.

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Hmmmm. No. Thanks but no thanks.

        1. Arn De Gothia
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Then i would go A

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      C

      Or E.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, unless these Salah rumours have teeth I think just shifting Gabriel and reassessing next week may be sensible

  5. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best option here?

    A) James -> Gvardiol & save FT
    B) James & Gabriel -> Gvardiol & Saliba
    C) James & Gabriel -> Diaz & 4.8 (Botman)

    Onana
    Chilwell, Estupinan, Gabriel
    Saka, Ode, Bruno, Rash, Foden
    Haaland, Pedro

    Turner, Usola, Baldock, James
    Bank 0.0m, 2FT

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Probably B.

      How does C work?

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        Cheers - meant to say Dias (not Diaz)

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Both look good.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Who do you bench with B or C? I guess Botman with C but B I don't like that headache. I think A and roll is sound here as can bench Gabriel

      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I guess Pedro probably benched in B as still not sure about his minutes. Think I’m swaying towards A in the hope that Gabriel comes back into the Arsenal team. Reckon Gvardiol is the best option for 5.4m and below?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I think if he is nailed, yes. As per my post I am also tempted to go sideways to Saliba or even risk a Spurs fullback

    3. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  6. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bet the house on Salah missing a pen this weekend - won't want to upset his future employers!

  7. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Sky Sports has reported that one good source has said that Salah is willing to listen to Saudi offer.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not surprising if the rumours of them being willing to give him more than Ronaldo are true

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        No way.

  8. _Freddo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    So basically, Bruno is good but Mbuemo is better, so hold Bruno because Mbuemo is only better because Brentford are getting pens & United are not.

    Nothing else, it's that simple.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Brentford are better along with Brighton and Newcastle at the moment.

      1. _Freddo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I was being a tit, United look dreadful, Brentford & Brighton look so much better, the only reason you'd shout loudly about holding on to them in a week when most teams have amazing fixs & good point potential is because you don't have the FTs to fix them with other fires to put out first.

        Bruno has had great stats for over a year now, people aren't basing it on 2 GWs.

  9. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Haaland, Foden, Alvarez triple up too much?

    Currently have Edersen in goal, and haaland Foden locked in my 11, but could choose a different keeper

    1. Zimo
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah I'm on it. Flekken the keeper.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      WC?

  10. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Play Eze or Jota this GW?

  11. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Any benefit in waiting until tomorrow to do Salah + 4.5 > Foden + Jackson?

    I've already missed the Foden price rise but the funds coming in from Salah take the edge off that.

    If Gabriel doesn't start this weekend, I'll sell him foGW4, maybe for Gvardiol.

    2FT 0.5ITB
    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma Mbeumo
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Cash Osula Baldock

    Cheers!

  12. MGMT
    • 10 Years
    just now

    According to D.Ornstein, Liverpool are not selling Salah.

