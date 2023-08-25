The remaining pre-Gameweek 3 manager press conferences take place today – and we’ve got the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates here.

This is a ‘live’ article and will be updated as and when the pressers are staged on Friday. Make sure to hit refresh for the latest news.

There are 15 in all, with the latest on James Maddison (£7.6m), Julio Enciso (£5.4m) and Luke Shaw (£5.5m) awaited.

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS: INJURY UPDATES FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been passed fit to feature against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The right-back picked up a knock in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth but has got the green light from Jurgen Klopp this morning.

Alexis Mac Allister is also free to play after his three-match ban for serious foul play was overturned on appeal.

Thiago Alcantara (match fitness) and Curtis Jones (ankle) miss out, however, while Ibrahima Konate (muscle) is a fresh concern.

“Trent, yes. Thiago, from Monday on. Curtis, from Monday on. Ibou is a doubt. Playing 40 minutes with 10 men [last weekend] didn’t help! That’s the situation. The rest should be available.” – Jurgen Klopp

That last line from Klopp suggests all is well with Luis Diaz, who needed treatment against the Cherries shortly before being replaced.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool boss again poured cold water on stories linking Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“It’s difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about from our point of view. We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. “There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Joelinton has been passed fit to face Liverpool, having recovered from the knock he picked up against Manchester City last Saturday.

New arrival Lewis Hall is in contention albeit lacking in match fitness, while Javier Manquillo returns to training today after a month on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Long-term absentees Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out.