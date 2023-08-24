The team news for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has begun to reach us as the pre-match press conferences get underway.

Five Premier League managers are facing reporters on Thursday, with the latest key quotes and injury updates provided in the article below.

The other 15 top-flight bosses whose teams are in Gameweek 3 action will take questions from reporters on Friday.

Among the updates awaited tomorrow will be the latest on James Maddison (£7.6m), who was not spotted in Tottenham Hotspur’s training session by reporters on Thursday.

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS: THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

*Reporting from Forest and Luton is often much later than when the press conferences actually take place

GAMEWEEK 3 TEAM NEWS: KEY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

CHELSEA

Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (minor issue) are the latest additions to the Chelsea injury list.

Chukwuemeka picked up a problem in Gameweek 2 and will be out for “weeks” after surgery, while Mudryk only needs “days” to recover from his training-ground injury but won’t be ready in time to face Luton Town.

New signing Romeo Lavia also needs a few weeks to build up match fitness but fellow summer recruit Moises Caicedo looks set for his first Premier League start for the Blues.

Reece James (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (unknown), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) remain out, although Broja and Badiashile are at least back in training.

EVERTON

Dwight McNeil (ankle), Dele Alli (hip) and Seamus Coleman (knee) have been joined on the sidelines by Dominic Calvert-Lewin (cheekbone) and Alex Iwobi (hamstring) ahead of the visit of Wolves.

Iwobi will be out for “weeks” with the muscular issue he picked up in Gameweek 2, while Calvert-Lewin is seeking specialist advice to determine the next course of action.

New signing Jack Harrison is doing individual training as he builds up fitness following a hip injury.

FULHAM

Marco Silva didn’t report much of note on the team news front, other than that Willian is a minor doubt for the trip to Arsenal.

Joao Palhinha, who marked his comeback from a shoulder injury with a Gameweek 2 substitute appearance, has trained all week.

Tim Ream will be suspended after being sent off for two bookable offences against Brentford. Silva confirmed that Calvin Bassey will take his place at centre-half.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Steve Cooper’s injury update was a positive one.

The Nottingham Forest boss revealed that Felipe (knee) was back on the grass after a long lay-off, while Ola Aina (groin) has already made a partial return to training after sitting out Gameweek 2.

“We’re in a fairly healthy position. There are still a lot of lads returning to full fitness. “Felipe is back out on the grass training but obviously hasn’t trained or played for months, so isn’t ready. Ola [Aina] is back in part training. I think that’s it.” – Steve Cooper

Wayne Hennessey (knee) and Omar Richards, who has most recently been suffering from “knocks and niggles” after a year out injured, were the only other injury-related absentees in Gameweek 2.