41
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Good morn all!

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      What ho, Knighto

  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Price changes 25 August

    Risers: N.Jackson 7.1, Disasi 5.1

    Fallers: Darwin 7.3, Antony 6.9, Bruno Guimarães 5.9, Joelinton 5.9, Benrahma 5.9, Sambi 4.9, Dasilva 4.9, Bastien 4.9, Reed 4.9, Brewster 4.9, Jebbison 4.9, Alzate 4.4, Moder 4.4, Tosin 4.4, Perrone 4.4, Coulibaly 4.4

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      Disasi is random

      Cheers rainy

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Joao Pe saved yet again. Now we need Chelsea to perform tonight.

    3. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Cheers

    4. lugs
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      nice one Gusto didn't go up, i can decide after the game tomorrow if i'll bother getting him for one of my fodders 🙂

    5. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Cheery Rainy!

    6. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Cheers! Was always waiting for pressers but nice to avoid all the adverse rises/falls

  3. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Best Gabriel replacement here? Budget 5m

    Onana turner
    Chilwell gab estu baldock kabore

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Zinchenko

    2. BananaNose Maldonado
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Rico Henry, so you can also take Baldock up to Botman/Udogie at some point.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Like that, cheers

  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Currently on WC.

    Midfield is Mitoma Øde Rashy Saka Foden

    Worth to go Mitoma > Mbuemo ?

    Think mbuemo has better fixtures in next 5, and Mitoma is rotation risk when Europe begins. Am I right in this thinking or should I stick with Messitoma?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Mbuemo is the one

    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      just now

      WC would go Mbuemo

  5. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is having chilwell enough?
    Or do we need sterling for a punt?

    1. ZimZalabim
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      no one needs sterling

      but hes as good a punt as jackson is(infer from that what you please)

    2. Bad Kompany
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Get Jackson if you want a Chelsea attacker

  6. Bad Kompany
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Is there any news on Maddison and if he’s injured or out for this gw?

    1. Eton Rifles
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Wasn't seen at Thursday training by any Journos

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Out for 1-2 GWs

  7. ZimZalabim
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Which option looks better ?

    With Shaw and Garnacho in my team have to make a move this week now, no choice as ill likely end up with 10 men.

    Plan A.
    Gw 3 - Shaw to Gvardiol
    Gw4 - Rashford and Garnacho to foden and Mbuemo -4

    Plan B
    Gw 3 - Salah and Garnacho to Foden and Mbuemo -4
    Gw 4 - Shaw to Gvardiol

    In Plan B if Rashford looks poor i will take a hit to get Diaz in

    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      take a hit to field 11, the cost is "-2" only

    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think Plan B

    3. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Feel quite confident with this WC after a torrid start to season

    Ederson Areola
    Chilly Saliba Estu Pinnock Gusto
    Rash Sak Øde Mbuemo Foden
    Jackson Haaland Semenyo

    0.6 ITB

    Any glaring changes/suggestions?

    Cheers

    1. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nothing glaring IMO

      Surely Man City get clean sheets for days to justify Ederson - seems a better option than an actual defender there.

  9. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    I'm happy to be wrong but everybody be bringing in Nicholas Jackson like "the points will come" as if there's never been a bunch of strikers including from Chelsea that don't ever deliver those expected points.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Tbf not a lot of options this year from top 4 teams.

      Jesus, darwin, Kane, were most popular last year and rightly so (bar darwin).

      It’s between Wissa, Jackson, Alvarez, Watkins this year. All newish contenders to partner Haaland.

      I’m personally going with Jackson because he has good fixtures and is easy to downgrade to either Wissa, Alvarez or even Pedro if he doesn’t perform

    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      i'm just doing it for a two week punt. Luton also allowed 27 shots from brighton. Chelsea arent as good but should still get a decent amount of chances hopefully

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        27? Oof making me excited lol

    3. Bagwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      im not even that confident about chillwell

    4. HellasLEAF
      • 14 Years
      just now

      He's in my team for now but will is definitely monitor and the leash is not long. Not sold yet but potential plus fixtures is interesting.

  10. Al Pacho
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Onana
    Henry Chilwell Estu
    Salah Saka Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    Bench: Eze Kabore Baldock

    G2G?

  11. Bagwinz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Gabriel going to start?

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Unlikely before Jesus is back imo

      1. FPLEL
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I thought Zinchenko playing was the key consideration?

    2. HellasLEAF
      • 14 Years
      6 mins ago

      I thought feeling/consensus was no yes?

      I would love to be wrong as have waited until deadline to make decision here. Considering from a few solid options at the moment lots of good fixtures this GW.

      Wether it's murky or not home to Fulham is an excellent fixture CS incoming.

  12. FPL-(VAR)dy
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Are the prices locked after a red flag?

    1. I am 42
      • 10 Years
      just now

      https://www.fantasyfootballreports.com/fpl-price-changes-explained/#When_is_a_player_price_locked

      not sure if it's accurate

