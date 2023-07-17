67
  teddy.
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    4 hours, 50 mins ago

    Bowen Bandwagon! All aboard!

    PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
      14 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      No chance !!

    Spoox777
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Too many better options in MID this season. Not even looked at Bowen

    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      It's not a bandwagon if he scores well!

    Pariße
      8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Luckily haven’t seen him in many drafts. But with 12 goals and 17 assists two seasons ago, he can be a steal.

  Epic Fail
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    I never even knew Robbie Keane was with Tel Aviv. I just thought he rolled out once a year for Soccer Aid.

  Revival
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Below are some of the signings from last season and also the reason I don't get excited when clubs announce a new signing that's lets say not a household name. I included a link to the article from the January deadline day signings to show some of the panic buys clubs made that have literally done nothing!
    The only matter at hand now is for clubs to settle on how much of a financial hit they are prepared to stomach on a player not 12 months into a five-year deal. Some of them have been packed off on loan and completely forgotten about already.

    Arsenal: Fabio Vieira
    Bournemouth: Ilya Zabarnyi
    Crystal Palace: Naouirou Ahamada
    Everton: Ruben Vinagre
    Fulham: Kevin Mbabu
    Liverpool: Arthur Melo
    Southampton: Joe Aribo
    Tottenham: Arnaut Danjuma

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/02/01/transfer-deadline-day-how-it-happened/

    Spoox777
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Crystal Palace: Naouirou Ahamada

      Palace wanted to give him time to settle properly & we were well covered in that area. Now we've lost McArthur & Milivojević he will be like a new signing.

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      On the other hand Botman, Estupinan, Palhinha, Akanji, Martinez were some of the signings of the season.

      FPL Brains
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        Has Moderation Rights
        11 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        This in fairness is the perfect counter argument.

        Deulofail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          You might say that transfers have a 50% chance of success (if you were making a terrible tifo video)

      Pariße
        8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        But these were known and established players from before.

        AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Who? Estupinan, Akanji? Hardly.

  dunas_dog
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Down to these options in present draft- which would you go for? A would mean bench with 2 4 m defenders

    A Trent Mbeumo Mitoma Jesus or

    B Shaw Foden Martinelli Ferguson ( with sufficient cash for Nkundu if starts season well)

    Marmalade Forest
      6 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      I don’t have a problem with two 4.0 defenders if they’re both playing. I think most people will come around to it.

      Personally, I don’t get all the vibes from Mbeumo or Mitoma either. I’m probably wrong. Just my gut.

    sirmorbach
      7 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      A no question for me

      dunas_dog
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks.

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    I'm watching the James Egersdorff meet the manager video from 4 years ago.

    It's the best FPL prep I'll do all preseason.

    Open Controls
    Deulofail
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Looking forward to FFS's Where Are They Now series in a few years, and then the inevitable and depressing This is Your Life.

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        James Egersdorff could possibly be the goat of FPL. Wish he would make a comeback.

    Mr. O'Connell
      11 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      He was class. Just kept it simple. 10 min video in his attic or something each week. Also helped he knew what he was doing fpl-wise.

      Game has absolutely gone these days. Has been overanalyzed to death - leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Couldn't agree more.

        Mr. O'Connell
          11 Years
          3 hours, 35 mins ago

          Didn't charge a dime either. Can't even get a team-leak these days without someone asking to 'buy them a coffee' at the end of it.

          FPL Virgin
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            3 hours, 31 mins ago

            You have to pay for his masterclasses, which are still up, but the money goes to a really worthwhile charity.

    FPLFocal
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Anyone remember his YouTube channel years back where he used to record videos under a chimney? The vids were a fountain of knowledge but an unusual backdrop haha

      Deulofail
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Beautiful https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsQAgC9jjwA

        FPLFocal
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          3 hours, 28 mins ago

          That was it! Iconic

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        I'm looking at that very chimney right know. It's in the background of the meet the manager video.

        The best one was when his phone was about to run out of battery on the scout cast and he ran all over his house live on air looking for his charger!

        Open Controls
        FPLFocal
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          3 hours, 27 mins ago

          That's gotta be top 3 all-time scout cast moments if not #1. Mark's wildcard getting absolutely roasted up there too

          FPL Virgin
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            3 hours, 22 mins ago

            Mark's wildcard episode will never be topped.

            So many timeless quotes:

            "You can't run from a Loftus Cheek!"

            Mark also got so much stick for backing some young unknown £4.5m defender called Trent Alexander Arnold, as well. Or Terence Trent Darby as Joe called him! 😆

            FPLFocal
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              6 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              I met Granville and Mark last year for the first time, was a bit star struck haha, suggested they get the band back together for a re-union episode. Granville was keen! I recall he came back for Joe's last episode so that boat has probably sailed now

              Az
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                Has Moderation Rights
                13 Years
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Andy’s at Hub now! Won’t be the same

                FPLFocal
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 Years
                  3 hours, 11 mins ago

                  True. That boat has well and truly sailed then

                FPL Virgin
                  Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  6 Years
                  2 hours, 59 mins ago

                  When Mark wildcards this season, you should get Granville and Joe on blackbox as special guests for charity. During the show, ask people to donate to perhaps a men's mental health charity. I'm sure lots of scout old timers would chip in. I know I would. You'd probably raise a fair few quid!

                  FPLFocal
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    6 Years
                    2 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Please make this happen Az

                    FPL Virgin
                      Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      6 Years
                      2 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Use your clout, Focal. You're on the inside now. Send a few texts/DMs ...

                      FPLFocal
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        6 Years
                        2 hours, 43 mins ago

                        Yeah I should just send him a whatsapp... on it.

                      FPL Virgin
                        Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        6 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Great stuff! I'm sure they'd be up for it for charity.

                        Jay Eggers is a strong support of MND charities. He may also come out of retirement for a good cause!

    FATHER AND SON
      6 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      What happened to him? No new videos on his YT for years

      Deulofail
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 Years
        3 hours, 28 mins ago

        He stopped because people in the FFS comment section were berating him

        Mr. O'Connell
          11 Years
          3 hours, 26 mins ago

          Sounds about right. Grass isn't always greener. Look what we've got to put up with now. Hope everyone's happy 🙂

      FPL Virgin
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 Years
        3 hours, 25 mins ago

        Got a lot of stick when he had a bad season by his standards (top 20K) and then stopped publicly posting. Scout should offer him a blank cheque to sign him up as a pro pundit.

        Deulofail
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 Years
          3 hours, 24 mins ago

          A budget of £100m seems about right

        Az
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          Has Moderation Rights
          13 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          I reached out to him multiple times when I was here full time. He politely declined, such a shame, I loved his videos. He was just an all around excellent FPL manager, one of few who make you realise there is actually some skill in this stupid game

          FPL Virgin
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 Years
            3 hours, 5 mins ago

            He genuinely was/is a true FPL legend and spoke so intelligently about the game. Could anyone at scout give him a nudge again ahead of the new season? Would be a huge coup for the scout to sign him up again.

  Chandler Bing
    7 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Is Chilwell nailed?

    I Member
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yeah should be if he can stay fit.

  Alex1995
    6 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    Missing anything glaring, or is this a solid draft for now? Appreciate its pretty template, 0.5 ITB still

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Estu
    Saka Rashford Foden Mitoma Mbuemo
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola Botman Beyer Archer

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Standard Haaland/TAA draft. Nothing wrong starting the season with that if you prefer TAA to Salah/Kane or single premium draft.

  zanzabar5423
    8 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Trying to do the impossible and fit Salah, TAA, & Haaland in this draft, how is it?

    Flekken
    TAA Stones Botman Mings
    Salah Saka Foden Enciso
    Haaland Jesus

    Areola Bell Andrey Archer

    artvandelay316
      2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I like it but Enciso is not guaranteed a start. Anyone else you can get for that slot? Otherwise you have to downgrade Jesus and upgrade a mid, then play 4-5-1.

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Stones to 5.0M (there are a few who outscored him last season). You don't need the anguish of triple ManC with such a poor bench.

    Harold99
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Would probably go stones and mings to Shaw and Estu, maybe foden and enciso to Mbuemo and Mitoma just because how thin the bench is, can't risk any rotation

    Birds of Prey
      9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I did, but I have an Arsenal double in the back and Jesus was too pricey.
      I have Alvarez but may switch to Ferguson if he's nailed. Tarkowski rotates better for five games than
      Botman. Good call on Flekken. Shied away from Enciso, and have Andreas, but would switch if Enciso is nailed.

  artvandelay316
    2 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Any thoughts on this Salah + Haaland draft?

    Johnson
    Ake, Shaw, Estupinan, Pau
    Salah, Saka, Martinelli, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland
    (Areola, Bell, Balogun, Archer)

    Harold99
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      If Gvardiol signs I wouldn't be touching Ake

      Birds of Prey
        9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        why Pau over Mings? I think it's a mistake to waste an Arsenal spot on Balogun, unless he goes to a pl team like Palace.
        Definetly want a different keeper than Johnstone. At 4.5 Pickford seems to be the best and has good fixtures.
        Bell has a blank 2nd week I'm with Baldock of sheffield. IMO gl

  FPL Virgin
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    2 hours ago

    BREAKING: Inter Milan are expected to bid about £34.3m for United States striker Folarin Balogun as they explore a deal for the 22-year-old, who Arsenal value at £50m.

    AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Arsenal must put in a buy-back clause.

  Birds of Prey
    9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Is there a better rotating 4.5 def pair than Tarkowski and Mings?

    Thomas the absolute Tank
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      
      2 mins ago

      I doubt Mings is first choice now. They didn't buy Paul Torres for no reason.

  12. Harold99
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    How are people feeling on Vinicius? If Mitro does end up leaving for Saudi paying 0.5 extra for Vinicius seems worth it

  13. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Which combo would you prefer?

    a. DCL & Estup

    b. Ferguson & Ake

    Cheers

    1. Harold99
      40 mins ago

      Definitely A, not very sure on DCL might go Wissa over him but if he can stay fit for some good early fixtures he could go very well

    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      If you put a gun to my head and made me chose, I would go A. However, a lot can change between now and GW1, and frankly both could become viable pairings. Preseason will tell us a lot.

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thanks lads - will def know more when preseason really kicks in for sure

  14. Noooisy
    3 mins ago

    Is there a way I can see gameweek points of players from last year?

