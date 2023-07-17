125
  1. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    12 hours, 49 mins ago

    Who knows whether Jesus and a 4.5 def will get you more points than TAA and a 4.5 fwd - but it certainly gets you more players.

    1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 48 mins ago

      One key element short on the head count

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 41 mins ago

        You lost me. Unless you are implying that Jesus won’t start, or we are incapable of picking a starting 4.5 def? It doesn’t have to be Jesus, any fwd up to 8m and the point is still valid.

        1. Slouch87 Slacky's Hone…
          • 7 Years
          12 hours, 39 mins ago

          One KEY member short in a parallel universe WR ......

          1. Wild Rover
            • 12 Years
            12 hours, 36 mins ago

            Ah right, cheers 🙂

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 39 mins ago

      Trent has been in my team since the game launched but I'm slowly coming round to the idea of starting without him.

    3. KieranKA
      • 1 Year
      12 hours, 23 mins ago

      Completely agree. The difference between Jesus and a 5.5m forward is much more than Trent and a 5.5 defender. Not convinced by Liverpool defence so we're all betting on assists

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 22 mins ago

        Or you could ask yourself "Who scores more points?" given Trent and Jesus are the same price.

        1. Wild Rover
          • 12 Years
          12 hours, 16 mins ago

          Of course. My point was that the Jesus option gives you an extra starter who could well be needed. That is a fact, whereas who scores more between TAA and Jesus or other fwd up to £8m is unknown.

          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            11 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yup. I've not for one moment considered adding Trent to my draft. Another reason for choosing Jesus is that there is a dearth of forward options, yet a plethora of good defenders at a far lower price than Trent.

    4. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 21 mins ago

      I think it’s a bit of a red herring this idea. You should just go with the player you think will score the most points. The 4.5 def won’t make enough of a difference points wise to make it worth while.

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 20 mins ago

        Well they might, but you know what I mean.

    5. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 52 mins ago

      Well if both the 4.5m are going to be 3rd sub then it doesn’t matter. You shouldn’t be constructing a team imo that run basically any risk of needing to play your 3rd sub.

      In the 10 games Trent played in midfield he got 7 assists and 3 clean sheets. £8m for a play who returns on average every match is an absolute steal. So the question is do you think he continues anywhere near that form, if yes (as I do) he is an absolute no brainer

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    12 hours, 46 mins ago

    I saw that Nurnberg Arsenal game and Havertz was awful after coming on in the second half. Saka was good in the first half and his goal was well taken. Nurnberg's goal was basically an own goal. Balogun missed an empty net at the end too.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 41 mins ago

      Yeah Havertz didn't look good at all. It was only 45 minutes of preseason football and his first time playing with new teammates but I stuck Declan Rice into my team as a 4th Arsenal player. Think there's an outside chance that Partey/Jorginho continue in the CDM position and Rice gets that #8 instead of Havertz.

      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 32 mins ago

        Won’t the game simply make you change first transfer you make

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          11 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yeah it will. Unlikely to go for it but could have 4 Arsenal until I make my first transfer.

    2. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 46 mins ago

      Balogun did quite well there, unlucky connection with the ball to get that kind of spin out of it.

    3. Sure You Did
      11 hours, 40 mins ago

      Havertz is bang average, well I never. Pay me £65M and call me Shirley.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 38 mins ago

        Being generous if anything.

      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 14 Years
        11 hours, 16 mins ago

        He is versatile though.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 30 mins ago

      Did he also hit the post with his first shot?

      I've only seen some player stats on Sofascore.

      If the empty net was the final chance, did he knock it out for a throw in from a tight angle?

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 28 mins ago

        No he hit the side netting after going around the keeper.

      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 hours, 36 mins ago

        The shot off the post was also a big chance missed.

  3. Landorus
    • 2 Years
    12 hours, 25 mins ago

    Hi

  4. More Salah
    • 3 Years
    12 hours, 24 mins ago

    RMT please; 352;
    Pickford,Leno
    Gabriel, Shaw, Estup, Botman, Beyer
    Foden, Rashy, Saka, Maddi, Martinelli
    Haaland, Wilson, Woodrow

    1. KieranKA
      • 1 Year
      12 hours, 22 mins ago

      Wilson is worth avoiding. Not nailed with Isak available, and the fixtures aren't worth the punt. I'd rather Nkunku, or downgrading Martinelli to get Jesus

      1. More Salah
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 15 mins ago

        Prev draft was;
        Pickford, 4
        Same back 5
        Gross, Mbuem, Salah, Rashy, Saka
        Haaland, CVL, Woodrow

        Think I've worsened it?

        1. Pariße
          • 8 Years
          11 hours, 43 mins ago

          That’s Woodrow Wilson now?

    2. Landorus
      • 2 Years
      12 hours, 21 mins ago

      Agree with above on Wilson. Also prefer TAA to Martinelli

    3. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 hours, 14 mins ago

      Could do with a bit more Salah 🙂

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 7 mins ago

        He’s obviously trolling 😉

    4. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 53 mins ago

      Nice team

  5. KieranKA
    • 1 Year
    12 hours, 20 mins ago

    With KDB out and Mahrez linked with Saudi, is a Haaland–Álvarez double up viable?

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 hours, 15 mins ago

      Could be. I'm very interested to see how they line up in pre season, although might have to wait for the community shield for most conclusive line up. Could see Foden on the right & Alaverz at 10..

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 8 mins ago

        That would be magic, as I currently have both plus Haaland

    2. LangerznMash
      • 6 Years
      12 hours, 15 mins ago

      Maybe but I'm still not happy paying £6.5m for Alvarez. I think he should be priced the same as Nketiah.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        12 hours, 14 mins ago

        Why? Better player in a better team.

      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 55 mins ago

        He's not worth 6.5m now, but if Haaland gets injured for a few weeks, he'll be 100% owned.

      3. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 43 mins ago

        Alvarez - 161 minutes per goal
        Nketiah - 268 minutes per goal

    3. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 14 mins ago

      That's my current thinking given Alvarez is so versatile

    4. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      12 hours ago

      Not touching Alvarez for a good while. Had him for weeks at the end of last season. He was dreadful.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 12 Years
        11 hours, 55 mins ago

        Four goals in preseason, KDB injury, Mahrez and Silva sold, you will be all over him like a rash 😆

    5. Landorus
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 54 mins ago

      Foden is enough pep roulette for me

    6. Sure You Did
      11 hours, 42 mins ago

      I am on it, will wait for preseason.

    7. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 42 mins ago

      I’ve been considering that a lot. Waiting to jump when there’s some sort of idea about how they’re lining up. But you can expect more minutes from him - he can play LW or AM.

    8. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 42 mins ago

      Only reason I'm not going there is my bench is too weak. But I am monitoring.

    9. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 24 mins ago

      I just don’t rate him unless he’s playing instead of Haaland. Not in the games I’ve seen anyway. Be interested to know if stats back that idea up.

      Open Controls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    11 hours, 55 mins ago

    This feels close:

    A) Shaw + Martinelli
    B) Gabriel + B. Fernandes

    1. Landorus
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 54 mins ago

      Why not just have all?

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 45 mins ago

        Have Saka and Jesus so can't have both Gabriel and Martinelli.

        1. Landorus
          • 2 Years
          11 hours, 43 mins ago

          I prefer Martinelli to Jesus tbh.

          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            11 hours, 40 mins ago

            Fair enough. I don't.

    2. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 52 mins ago

      Id go B

  7. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 53 mins ago

    2 million now signed up for Fpl this season and approximately 280,000 managers do not have Haaland in their squad.
    Anyone on here brave enough to do the same?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 12 Years
      11 hours, 52 mins ago

      They are mostly auto select teams I imagine

    2. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 47 mins ago

      Hold my beer...

    3. Sure You Did
      11 hours, 43 mins ago

      I reckon Arsenal supporters, they are used to pain and humiliation.

    4. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 25 mins ago

      I haven’t had a proper look yet but if there’s a fixture swing that gives Salah much better games then I’ll switch, no problem.

    5. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      11 hours, 13 mins ago

      Not with the fixtures Man City have and the abundance of cheap midfielders to be able to afford him.

      If anyone wanted to be be brave could captain Saka but still have Haaland - halving the risk.

  8. Sure You Did
    11 hours, 44 mins ago

    I watched the game, let me save you the hassle. He was utter garbage, as expected.

    1. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 40 mins ago

      Okay doc.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 32 mins ago

      Which game and who was?

      1. Sure You Did
        11 hours, 28 mins ago

        The cue is in the article.

  9. x.jim.x
    • 8 Years
    11 hours, 35 mins ago

    Arsenal fans on Twitter accusing City of creating fake sponsorships because they're not enough to have heard of Asahi is very funny - sums them up creating conspiracies out of nothing as per.

    https://twitter.com/theafcway/status/1680680381366910976?s=46&t=-I79neDAqnfrjarxaSoJfA

    1. Comment removed. Please refer to our terms and conditions on posting comments.

      1. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 30 mins ago

        Your whole family have season tickets??

        1. FPLEnjoyer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 hours, 2 mins ago

          I would hazard a guess that neither xxx_jim_xxx or sure you did could point to Manchester on a map despite both supporting clubs from there

          1. MYNAMEISBigtopmark.sman
            • 6 Years
            10 hours, 43 mins ago

            I would hazard a guess they couldn't find England let alone manchester

          2. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            9 hours, 59 mins ago

            I live in Salford, DBW supports Arsenal.

            Other than that, a really accurate and useful comment as per.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              9 hours, 58 mins ago

              And Sure You Did doesn't support a Manchester club apparently.

              1. FPLEnjoyer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                9 hours, 52 mins ago

                I’m pretty sure that Sure You Did actually supports both Manchester clubs which is impressive

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 8 Years
                  9 hours, 50 mins ago

                  He thinks United are "garbage"

                  Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    9 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Yep, sounds like a Utd fan

            2. FPLEnjoyer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 hours, 37 mins ago

              I don’t doubt you in particular but it is incredible how Salford has a population of about 200k people and yet everyone on the internet is a Man Utd fan from Salford.

      2. Landorus
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 24 mins ago

        Anyone particular in mind?

      3. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 6 mins ago

        The club you support has morons too , silly remark .

    2. DBW - Slug's Mortgage …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 36 mins ago

      As the wonderful Marco Van Basten once said

      "Arsenal are the most beautiful club in England. At Man City and Chelsea, they will never have that class and style."

    3. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 28 mins ago

      City have created fake sponsorships though. I have personal confirmation of this fact by Čeferin.

  10. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 hours, 31 mins ago

    Which game and who was?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 hours, 31 mins ago

      *reply fail -see above

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    11 hours, 25 mins ago

    Villa fans, Cash or Pau Torres?

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 hours, 4 mins ago

      as it stands, Cash only RB in squad so him.

      Unclear how quickly Torres becomes first choice given Mings form end of last season - could ease him in as new to prem

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        10 hours, 44 mins ago

        Many thanks, mate! I'd seen some people here saying Cash would be a risk, but I really rate him as an option. Appreciate your insight

  12. R.C
    • 5 Years
    11 hours, 24 mins ago

    Hey Tom or Villa fans,

    When is Moreno expected to be back?

    1. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 19 mins ago

      Not for the start last I heard. Can’t say more than that I’m afraid

  13. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 14 mins ago

    Gab Salah Mount
    Or Trent Diaz Rashford (just Haaland as premium)

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      11 hours, 9 mins ago

      The second one mainly because Rashford might be the Man United no9 - also you could get Mount instead of Diaz if he looks a good pick.

      Personally. I am going no Liverpool at all because the Bournemouth fixture in those first four seems the only one where there could be a clean sheet - decent score.

  14. Athletico Timbo
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 7 mins ago

    I’m torn between Wissa and Mbuemo. Does anyone have any thoughts to sway it one way or the other?

    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 hours, 4 mins ago

      I had both put changed Mbuemo to Mitoma - felt it was too much Brentford
      Hearing Mbuemo could be on pens but not 100%
      I kept Wissa as 6m for a starting striker with good opening fixtures - well, im hoping hes the starting striker haha

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 1 min ago

        Pretty sure Mbuemo is on pens. At least that all I’ve heard on it. They got 8 last season (4th highest in league) which is swaying. Actually prefer Wissa as a player though.

        1. Red Red Robins
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          10 hours, 58 mins ago

          For me was needing a forward that was cheap-ish that would play and i can rotate with a 4.5m def like Botman. Any higher id be wasting money and any lower id be worried about not playing

          Still undecided regarding Mbuemo and MItoma though as i dont think Brighton will be as good this year with players theyve lost. Yet he could still be cracking

          1. Athletico Timbo
            • 2 Years
            10 hours, 52 mins ago

            I agree on Mitoma and I’ve got both at the moment which is another thing I’m not over keen on, having two 6.5 mids.

    2. Third Eye Vision
      • 10 Years
      10 hours, 53 mins ago

      If I had to pick one then it would be Wissa. Although there are less options in fpl for forwards at that price. I’m actually considering getting both though.

      1. Athletico Timbo
        • 2 Years
        10 hours, 50 mins ago

        That’s the thing, you’d have to upgrade rather than an easier downgrade. Although opening fixtures probably means I’ll stick it out anyway, unless they just look poor which is probably unlikely.

    3. Athletico Timbo
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 47 mins ago

      Wissa frees up another 0.5 which is handy too

  15. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 1 min ago

    How's the below? Nothing in he bankt if I need to jump on Chilwell or James though.

    Flekken

    Estu / TAA / Henry

    Saka / Rashford / Martinelli / Foden / Mitoma

    Haaland / Jesus

    Areola | Bell | Beyer | Woodrow

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 47 mins ago

      I'd drop Martinelli and invest in some Arsenal defense.

    2. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 hours, 31 mins ago

      This was my second draft. Martinelli could easily become Bruno. But I am not really likeing United fixtures compared to Arsenal.

      Flekken

      Estu / TAA / Zinc

      Saka / Rashford / Martinelli / Mbeumo / Mitoma

      Haaland / Jesus

      Areola | Bell | Beyer | Woodrow

  16. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    10 hours, 8 mins ago

    Pick one please
    A) Johnson, Botman, Salah
    B) Ramsdale, TAA, Fernandes

    Have got Rashford in both squad versions.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 hours, 1 min ago

      B

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 56 mins ago

      A

      I prefer Salah drafts to TAA ones.

      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 54 mins ago

        I'd love to see a decent one, personally. Sure they must exist.

        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 hours, 45 mins ago

          Okay here's a try
          Pickford
          Gabriel/Estupinan/Tarkowski
          Saka/Bruno/Rashford/Mbeumo/Ecisco
          Haaland/Jesus
          Henry/Baldock/Archer
          £4m ITB
          Rashford or more likely Bruno to Salah g/w 2
          Bournemouth @ Home & possible captain

          1. Drexl Spivey
            • 5 Years
            9 hours, 40 mins ago

            Why not just get him in for Chelsea?

            £12.5m fixture proof, no?

            1. keefy59
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              9 hours, 28 mins ago

              Bruno more likely to score more points in g/w1
              Also if Salah does well v Chelsea everyone will want him for Bournemouth
              But will need to take hits or wildcard

  17. The Wanton Trader
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 52 mins ago

    Two 4-5-1s to digest…

    A)

    Ramsdale
    Trent / Shaw / Porro / Estu
    Son / Saka / BrunoF / Foden / Mbuemo
    Haaland
    Areola / Henry / 4.5s

    B)

    Flekken
    Trent / Shaw / Gabriel / Estu
    Salah / Saka / Mbuemo / Gross / Eze
    Haaland
    Areola / Botman / 4.5s

    I’m on A, but really like B with all those penalty takers.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 49 mins ago

      A

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 44 mins ago

      B's better for me. Less Spursy.

    3. TBL
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 41 mins ago

      B

    4. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 36 mins ago

      B but how about
      Start with Bruno or Rashford g/w 1 Wolves @ home
      Then transfer to Salah g/w 2 Bournemouth @ home
      Also 4-5-1 is a bit risky as no playing back up to main striker

      1. The Wanton Trader
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 32 mins ago

        Not a fan of booking in transfers usually, but sounds interesting.
        ty

        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          9 hours, 22 mins ago

          Also you can watch him v Chelsea before you buy
          If you don't fancy him you've got £4m ITB to spend

          1. The Wanton Trader
            • 5 Years
            9 hours, 16 mins ago

            Knowing my luck, I’d be watching him bang in a brace. 🙂

  18. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 40 mins ago

    Here's what my latest tinkering is giving me:

    Foderingham
    TAA Trippier Gabriel
    Saka Fernandes Bowen Mbuemo Enciso
    Haaland Jesus

    Neto Morris Beyer Gusto

    1. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wow - my present draft only has your Haaland & Jesus 😉

      1. PDM (Top 1000) ANY Season L…
        • 14 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Pickford (Areola)
        Shaw Estupinan Zinc (Tarko Botman)
        Salah Mount Foden Mitoma (Dug Luiz)
        Haaland Jesus DCL

  19. Noooisy
    9 hours, 33 mins ago

    Why is Wissa so unpopular. With Toney out, I was expecting him to be given alot more playing time.

    1. The Wanton Trader
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 29 mins ago

      A few goals in pre season will sort that out.

      My prediction is he will be a pre GW1 bandwagon

      1. Noooisy
        9 hours, 26 mins ago

        I have had him since day 1 of picking team but his unpopularity is driving me crazy.

        1. The Wanton Trader
          • 5 Years
          9 hours, 20 mins ago

          Not a lot of options up top, hence why I’m going 4-5-1.

          A lot of people falling into the Jesus trap as a second striker.
          Delivers the numbers, but that’s about it.

          A firing Wissa could make it in my team however.

    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 26 mins ago

      Can't Schade play as a striker too?

      Mbuemo looks the better option to many of us. More secure, better record.

      1. Noooisy
        9 hours, 24 mins ago

        Mbeumo is obvious pick. I am having a hard time picking 2nd forward. Dont like any of the 7.5s and 8s sk far. Not a lot down too.

        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          8 hours, 56 mins ago

          mr oliver shitkins is 8.0m ,also converted a penalty over the weekend

