Iraola at Bournemouth: What can FPL managers expect?

Having guided unfancied Bournemouth to an improbable survival last season, Gary O’Neil was surprisingly dismissed as the Cherries’ head coach on Monday.

Initially asked to tidy the debris as caretaker after Gameweek 4’s 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool ended Scott Parker’s tenure, form quickly picked up to the point where O’Neil was put permanently in charge. He guided them to 39 points and Premier League safety with four matches remaining.

To give Bournemouth’s owners credit, they clearly have an ambitious plan in mind and quickly announced the highly-rated, up-and-coming Andoni Iraola as his replacement on the same afternoon. The Spaniard turns 41 on Thursday and has signed a two-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

So can Iraola keep the Cherries up once more and what Fantasy Premier League (FPL) impact will he have?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

This arrival now means there are four Premier League managers from the Basque region, with Iraola joining Unai Emery, Julen Lopetegui and former youth football team-mate Mikel Arteta.

As a right-back, Iraola played 510 times for Bilbao-based Athletic Club – the fifth most in their history. He failed to win a trophy with the special ‘Basque only’ team but they did reach the 2011/12 Europa League final and three more in the Copa del Rey. Wanting to try new experiences, Iraola moved to New York City FC in 2015, playing next to Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Frank Lampard and a young, upcoming Jack Harrison.

Retirement quickly gave Iraola the coaching bug, so he began studying for training badges. Sure enough, an opportunity emerged at AEL Larnaca in June 2018. The Cypriot Super Cup was quickly won but decent European form couldn’t be replicated domestically and he was dismissed by the following January.

Season Team Division Position Wins Draws Losses 2022/23 Rayo Vallecano La Liga 11th 13 10 15 2021/22 Rayo Vallecano La Liga 12th 11 9 18 2020/21 Rayo Vallecano Segunda Division 6th* 19 10 13 2019/20 CD Mirandes Segunda Division 11th 13 17 12

* Rayo were promoted via the play-offs

Yet he was soon managing in his homeland with newly-promoted Segunda Division side CD Mirandes. It allowed him to showcase his exciting brand of football to a bigger audience, thanks to a miraculous run to the cup semi-finals that eliminated Sevilla, Villarreal and Celta Vigo.

After one year, he left for Rayo Vallecano and promotion to the top flight was achieved via the play-offs. Another cup semi-final was soon reached, whilst overperforming with 12th and 11th-placed La Liga finishes that included an impressive record against Barcelona – three wins and a draw. Until the tired team’s poor final weeks, they were competing to finish in European spots.

But by this point, Iraola had decided to move on. Wanted by many high-profile outfits, he’s previously mentioned a desire to manage in the Premier League. Leeds United tried to get him in February but he wouldn’t ditch Rayo mid-season, meaning their subsequent relegation has opened up a route for Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley to pounce.

“We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly. He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision.” – Bill Foley

FAVOURED TACTICS

It made a lot of sense that Leeds tried for Iraola, considering he played under their beloved Marcelo Bielsa for two seasons and was highly influenced by his rock and roll football.

It’s an intense style that he advocates himself: front-footed defending that aims to press opposing backlines, harass them and force high turnovers in dangerous shooting positions. It’s a big-risk, big-reward philosophy that also features speedy, efficient transition play.

During the 2022/23 season, no team in Europe's top five leagues won possession in the final third more times than Rayo Vallecano.



Expect to see some high-pressing from Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/afQsajNEPD — Squawka (@Squawka) June 19, 2023

Usually lined up in a hypothetical 4-2-3-1 formation, the truth is that this pulsating way of playing sees players turn up everywhere. When the ball is won, Iraola wants the ball fed to his wide wingers as soon as possible, as it creates lots of central space for playmakers to cause havoc.

“There’s a vertigo about Rayo, something wild and wonderful to watch. No team has completed more crosses. Only Athletic produce more sprints, Rayo pressing fast in a first wave then racing back into a deep position if that doesn’t work – as relentless as they are rapid. When they set off they stampede, footballers everywhere.” – Spanish football expert Sid Lowe

68 – Across the big five European leagues in 2022-23, only Bayern Munich (73) forced more high turnovers that produced a shot than Andoni Iraola's Rayo Vallecano (68).



73 – Bayern

68 – Rayo Vallecano

67 – Brighton

63 – Napoli

62 – Arsenal, PSG



Hunted. pic.twitter.com/yusUoCEddb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2023

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli calls it a “very brave” playing style, one that could enthral Premier League crowds and bring successful similarities to when Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion controversially dismissed solid names Nigel Adkins and Chris Hughton.

Both of those changes brought shock at the time but, in hindsight, replacing them with Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter were inspired decisions.

“I prefer too much chaos to too much organization. I prefer us to play at a high pace – even if it means a touch of precipitation – then play at a lower pace and have more control. We have to do our bit for the people to enjoy it.” – Andoni Iraola to The Guardian

Another manager he’ll be excited to meet up with is Eddie Howe, who spent time observing Rayo in-person during his long pre-Newcastle United sabbatical. Howe wanted to educate himself and become better, believing Iraola’s footballing mind was of interest.

Maybe Howe put in a good word for Bournemouth while visiting. But we’ve since seen his Magpies inflict their own high-pressing style to great success.

THE FPL PROSPECTS

It’s a good thing he’s been recruited in the early weeks of pre-season, as Bournemouth ended 2022/23 with the fewest shots (358), the second-worst tally for big chances (50) and the second-least crosses (509). At the back, no team conceded more attempts (626) or shots on target (204).

One tactical similarity is that Iraola liked centre-back Alejandro Catena to make lots of incisive long passes, with no La Liga player progressing the ball a higher number of yards. On the south coast, he inherits Marcos Senesi – ranked 15th last season amongst Premier League centre-backs for long diagonals attempted (54) and 14th for completed ones (31).

Further up the pitch, it’s too soon to predict without any pre-season matches or transfers made. No FPL forward assisted more often than Dominic Solanke‘s ten, whilst the often-injured Marcus Tavernier racked up nine goal involvements from just 19 starts.

One player who did impress was January arrival Dango Ouattara. Three assists and 2.03 expected goals (xG) during his first seven matches suggested he could become an FPL option until things faded near the end.

The early fixtures are tough, as the Cherries face five of last season’s top half in the initial seven outings. The other two – Chelsea and West Ham United – will expect to be much improved.

Bearing both that and the integration of a new playing style in mind, FPL managers may want to observe and wait when it comes to owning Bournemouth assets. However, this Bielsa disciple likes making underdog sides shock the system with intense, thrilling football. It’ll be fascinating to see how he does with more money and resources than previously.

VIDEO LATEST