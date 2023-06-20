94
Scout Reports June 20

Iraola at Bournemouth: What can FPL managers expect?

Having guided unfancied Bournemouth to an improbable survival last season, Gary O’Neil was surprisingly dismissed as the Cherries’ head coach on Monday.

Initially asked to tidy the debris as caretaker after Gameweek 4’s 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool ended Scott Parker’s tenure, form quickly picked up to the point where O’Neil was put permanently in charge. He guided them to 39 points and Premier League safety with four matches remaining.

To give Bournemouth’s owners credit, they clearly have an ambitious plan in mind and quickly announced the highly-rated, up-and-coming Andoni Iraola as his replacement on the same afternoon. The Spaniard turns 41 on Thursday and has signed a two-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

So can Iraola keep the Cherries up once more and what Fantasy Premier League (FPL) impact will he have?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions below.

THE HISTORY

Iraola at Bournemouth: What can FPL managers expect?

This arrival now means there are four Premier League managers from the Basque region, with Iraola joining Unai Emery, Julen Lopetegui and former youth football team-mate Mikel Arteta.

As a right-back, Iraola played 510 times for Bilbao-based Athletic Club – the fifth most in their history. He failed to win a trophy with the special ‘Basque only’ team but they did reach the 2011/12 Europa League final and three more in the Copa del Rey. Wanting to try new experiences, Iraola moved to New York City FC in 2015, playing next to Andrea Pirlo, David Villa, Frank Lampard and a young, upcoming Jack Harrison.

Retirement quickly gave Iraola the coaching bug, so he began studying for training badges. Sure enough, an opportunity emerged at AEL Larnaca in June 2018. The Cypriot Super Cup was quickly won but decent European form couldn’t be replicated domestically and he was dismissed by the following January.

SeasonTeamDivisionPositionWinsDrawsLosses
2022/23Rayo VallecanoLa Liga11th131015
2021/22Rayo VallecanoLa Liga12th11918
2020/21Rayo VallecanoSegunda Division6th*191013
2019/20CD MirandesSegunda Division11th131712

* Rayo were promoted via the play-offs

Yet he was soon managing in his homeland with newly-promoted Segunda Division side CD Mirandes. It allowed him to showcase his exciting brand of football to a bigger audience, thanks to a miraculous run to the cup semi-finals that eliminated Sevilla, Villarreal and Celta Vigo.

After one year, he left for Rayo Vallecano and promotion to the top flight was achieved via the play-offs. Another cup semi-final was soon reached, whilst overperforming with 12th and 11th-placed La Liga finishes that included an impressive record against Barcelona – three wins and a draw. Until the tired team’s poor final weeks, they were competing to finish in European spots.

But by this point, Iraola had decided to move on. Wanted by many high-profile outfits, he’s previously mentioned a desire to manage in the Premier League. Leeds United tried to get him in February but he wouldn’t ditch Rayo mid-season, meaning their subsequent relegation has opened up a route for Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley to pounce.

“We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly. He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision.” – Bill Foley

FAVOURED TACTICS

It made a lot of sense that Leeds tried for Iraola, considering he played under their beloved Marcelo Bielsa for two seasons and was highly influenced by his rock and roll football.

It’s an intense style that he advocates himself: front-footed defending that aims to press opposing backlines, harass them and force high turnovers in dangerous shooting positions. It’s a big-risk, big-reward philosophy that also features speedy, efficient transition play.

Usually lined up in a hypothetical 4-2-3-1 formation, the truth is that this pulsating way of playing sees players turn up everywhere. When the ball is won, Iraola wants the ball fed to his wide wingers as soon as possible, as it creates lots of central space for playmakers to cause havoc.

“There’s a vertigo about Rayo, something wild and wonderful to watch. No team has completed more crosses. Only Athletic produce more sprints, Rayo pressing fast in a first wave then racing back into a deep position if that doesn’t work – as relentless as they are rapid. When they set off they stampede, footballers everywhere.” – Spanish football expert Sid Lowe

Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli calls it a “very brave” playing style, one that could enthral Premier League crowds and bring successful similarities to when Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion controversially dismissed solid names Nigel Adkins and Chris Hughton.

Both of those changes brought shock at the time but, in hindsight, replacing them with Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter were inspired decisions.

“I prefer too much chaos to too much organization. I prefer us to play at a high pace – even if it means a touch of precipitation – then play at a lower pace and have more control. We have to do our bit for the people to enjoy it.” – Andoni Iraola to The Guardian

Another manager he’ll be excited to meet up with is Eddie Howe, who spent time observing Rayo in-person during his long pre-Newcastle United sabbatical. Howe wanted to educate himself and become better, believing Iraola’s footballing mind was of interest.

Maybe Howe put in a good word for Bournemouth while visiting. But we’ve since seen his Magpies inflict their own high-pressing style to great success.

THE FPL PROSPECTS

It’s a good thing he’s been recruited in the early weeks of pre-season, as Bournemouth ended 2022/23 with the fewest shots (358), the second-worst tally for big chances (50) and the second-least crosses (509). At the back, no team conceded more attempts (626) or shots on target (204).

One tactical similarity is that Iraola liked centre-back Alejandro Catena to make lots of incisive long passes, with no La Liga player progressing the ball a higher number of yards. On the south coast, he inherits Marcos Senesi – ranked 15th last season amongst Premier League centre-backs for long diagonals attempted (54) and 14th for completed ones (31).

Further up the pitch, it’s too soon to predict without any pre-season matches or transfers made. No FPL forward assisted more often than Dominic Solanke‘s ten, whilst the often-injured Marcus Tavernier racked up nine goal involvements from just 19 starts.

One player who did impress was January arrival Dango Ouattara. Three assists and 2.03 expected goals (xG) during his first seven matches suggested he could become an FPL option until things faded near the end.

The early fixtures are tough, as the Cherries face five of last season’s top half in the initial seven outings. The other two – Chelsea and West Ham United – will expect to be much improved.

Bearing both that and the integration of a new playing style in mind, FPL managers may want to observe and wait when it comes to owning Bournemouth assets. However, this Bielsa disciple likes making underdog sides shock the system with intense, thrilling football. It’ll be fascinating to see how he does with more money and resources than previously.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    18 hours, 17 mins ago

    Iraola at a pinch, though prefer Areola in goal.

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 36 mins ago

      But can he do it on a cold night in Burnley? It can get nippy.

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 hours, 3 mins ago

      Iraola looks like he was a well-nourished child. I bet he was a real milk-head right up to his late teens

      Open Controls
  2. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 hours, 6 mins ago

    Interesting results against the big sides last season:

    Barca 0-0 Vallecano
    Vallecano 3-2 Real Madrid
    Vallecano 2-1 Barca
    Real Madrid 2-1 Vallecano

    Might not be too simple for Salah in GW2. Iraola seems to know how to restrict the big teams.

    Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 56 mins ago

    Outstanding modding!

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 hours, 56 mins ago

      Agreed

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 hours, 53 mins ago

        Wadidimiss? 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 hours, 52 mins ago

          Nothing.... happened...okay!??

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            17 hours, 48 mins ago

            Story of my life, dammit

            Open Controls
          2. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            17 hours, 48 mins ago

            The Time Lords came in and fixed everything. There’s no way the space time continuum will be affected and the Flash will run fast and alter time making well-known secret baldy Nicholas Cage Superman when he couldn’t even play Ghost Rider properly.

            Open Controls
            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              17 hours, 43 mins ago

              I'll need to digest all that with a packet of Oreos. I'll nip out for a cuppa tea first. Yeh?

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 9 Years
                17 hours, 40 mins ago

                I’m eating BBQ Shapes.

                Open Controls
  4. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 35 mins ago

    There I fixed it. Mins per goal for Arsenal players in all comps last season (mins / goals). What are the surprises/take-homes, if any?

    118 = Nelson (589 / 5)
    124 = Jesus (2347 / 19)
    155 = Nketiah (1859 / 12)
    187 = Saka (3744 / 20)
    200 = Odegaard (3404 / 17)
    215 = Martinelli (3440 / 16)
    218 = Marquinhos (218 / 1)
    249 = Kiwior (498 / 1)
    346 = Elneny (346 / 1)
    411 = Xhaka (3702 / 9)
    471 = Vieira (1413 / 3)
    699 = Holding (1397 / 2)
    898 = Partey (2694 / 3)
    938 = Saliba (2814 / 3)
    1033 = Gabriel (4133 / 4)
    1070 = Trossard (1070 / 1)
    1458 = Tierney (1458 / 1)
    1735 = White (3469 / 2)
    2411 = Zinchenko (2411 / 1)

    Pre-empting Jim's comment: I think it's relevant considering we look at FPL players who have good fixture runs (e.g. Arsenal from GW1), and "all comps" includes some easier fixtures.

    Arteta rotated a little in Europe last season, but not a lot. Where he did rotate, we can get clues about player's effectiveness when they are given time.

    It can also give clues about who might be likely to do a little better than otherwise expected based on the smaller PL dataset. For example, if a CB is getting more goals than others in non-PL games, then maybe this could transfer across to PL over time (although in this case, it just looks like Gabriel is the biggest goal threat in general, as we already knew).

    But of course, it's not strongly predictive, just interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      17 hours, 33 mins ago

      Well done for having another crack at it!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        17 hours, 32 mins ago

        Persistence is to character as carbon is to steel!

        Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thanks! You're welcome to find the flaw that gets me modded

        Open Controls
    2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 hours, 32 mins ago

      Xhaka was great value. too late now.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 hours, 27 mins ago

        I brought him in for a BB before the World Cup reset and he was injured after 16 mins 🙁 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/61638/event/16

        Open Controls
      2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 hours, 26 mins ago

        All aboard the Eddie bus? No.
        My takeaway is the difference between Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli was very little. Whichever one is priced less than the others ought to be the choice for the new season.
        If there are no variables. But of course there are - Trossard joined: did that change Martinelli's rank? probably. Now Trossard is here at the start will that reduce Marty further? Will Havertz eat into Odegaard's time? Probably. Saka has less competition, so will he get more minutes compared to the other two? Maybe. Is Jesus actually a better pick than any of the mids? Hmm.

        Open Controls
        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 hours, 12 mins ago

          Looking at the PL alone, Marti shoots up the ranking.

          67 = Nelson (201 / 3)
          187 = Martinelli (2805 / 15) [^^^^]
          189 = Jesus (2075 / 11) [⌄]
          210 = Odegaard (3150 / 15) [^]
          228 = Saka (3194 / 14) [⌄]
          267 = Nketiah (1069 / 4) [⌄⌄⌄]

          Jesus and Saka seem to do best against easier opponents, like Saka against N. Macedonia yesterday. Though Saka is seen as more long-term option due to pens which supposedly carry him through tougher fixtures, but pens are rare, so maybe not worth factoring in so much.

          Lots of question marks over Arsenal, as you highlight. Could be traps to start the season if they don't get the preparation that they got last year by completing signings early. Haavertz, for instance, could start the first game and not be ready. Or he could be worked in over time. Both bringing about more uncertainty than last season (I was feeling more confident about their assets at that point, especially given their low price tags).

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            17 hours, 4 mins ago

            ESR in PL 21/22 got a goal every 192 mins (1920 / 10), so he's not to be forgotten either!

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              16 hours, 35 mins ago

              Havertz in Bund 18/19 got a goal every 171 mins (2901 / 17) playing more as an (C/A)M than any other position (although 7 of those goals came from 9 appearances on the RW). This all according to transfermarkt

              It was a goal every 205 mins in the 19/20 Bund season (2463 / 12), playing more as an AM but again with the scoring rate higher (much higher actually) from RW (and CF).

              I think it's safe to say he is not an option to start the season if he goes to Arsenal, since he's not going to be playing ahead of Saka, but he certainly could become one if Arteta gets a tune out of him.

              Open Controls
      3. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        17 hours, 21 mins ago

        I wonder, could Declan Rice replicate what Xhaka if Arteta plays him there rather than DM? Assuming they manage to sign him of course.

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 hours, 14 mins ago

          Depends if they get Havertz, imo. He'll be in the space Rice could move into.

          Open Controls
        2. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          16 hours, 45 mins ago

          I think he could even better Xhaka's goal output in that role, but I suspect he won't have such well defined, chiselled-out and constant attacking role as Xhaka did. Xhaka really needed that role as much as the role needed him. Rice is more adept defensively and with potentially more promise going forward as well.

          Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      16 hours, 43 mins ago

      My point about second-rate competitions was that it’s easy to statpad against minnows.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 hours, 31 mins ago

        Yep, doesn't make it useless though

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          16 hours, 24 mins ago

          No but when you’ve that, coupled with including nonstarters like Nelson and Nketiah, it just doesn’t mean much.

          Not having a go, I’m just saying how does knowing Elneny’s MPG (based off 1 FA Cup goal) benefit anyone?

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            16 hours, 18 mins ago

            How do your comments benefit anyone? Why does my inclusion of Elneny get special treatment?

            I'm clearly just presenting the data honestly without filtering it so that people can make their own interpretations. If you find Eneny's entry to be useless, you don't use it in your interpretation when discussing it, do you?

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              16 hours, 3 mins ago

              Bit defensive when I’m just asking questions. I used Elneny as an example because hardly plays and he only scored once in a cup game, so why does it matter?

              Minutes per goal is a daft stat unless talking about starters specifically, otherwise you make the likes of Martial (would be 4th in your table) look better than they are.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                15 hours, 53 mins ago

                So if Martial became a starter, he could be a good option. Mins per goal is one way to see players scoring rates, which is something you are apparently interested in https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25916251

                It contextualises the number of goals Saka scored with the number that Martinelli scored, for example, accounting for the time they were on the pitch. From this, you could infer the amount of goals they might each score given a certain number of minutes, or infer who would get the most goals given the same minutes, etc. If it's daft, then pretty much all stats are.

                And I told you why it matters mate: I'm just presenting the full data without filters. Transparency, and genuinely just a bit of fun and curiosity. If you're not curious, you don't have to talk about it.

                Open Controls
                1. Deulofail
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  15 hours, 48 mins ago

                  And it's not up to me who starts, it's up to Arteta, and whatever the future brings, so I leave that up to discussion and fate. Besides, I think "starters" is becoming an outdated concept given 5 subs, growing squad depth and fixture schedules. But again, I'm not posting it with an angle; I'm just posting it.

                  Open Controls
                2. DBW - Slug Repellent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  15 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Don’t worry Deulo, we’re all grateful for your data.

                  Jim argues for arguments sake and is one of the most contrarian posters on here. Slates Partey but backs Greenwood.

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 8 Years
                    15 hours, 46 mins ago

                    Vile using domestic abuse as a “gotcha” especially when it’s a blatant lie (as others have accused you off in the past). Gremlin.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Deulofail
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      15 hours, 44 mins ago

                      I agree with both of you. Have a pair of upvotes

                      Open Controls
                3. x.jim.x
                  • 8 Years
                  15 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Martial IS a starter but his MPG is so high because he’s constantly getting subbed off early through injury. With that context, it’s nothing worth shouting about.

                  Notice how I provided context on my comment if you want to start digging up post history?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Deulofail
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    15 hours, 46 mins ago

                    So your whole point about starters falls apart

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 8 Years
                      15 hours, 44 mins ago

                      Not really. Martial is our starter, but he only managed to start 11 games last season because of injury. Again, context.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        15 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Don't know what is "context" gotcha is. I'm saying people should use context to interpret data. Seems like you're having your own argument. I'm bored.

                        Open Controls
  5. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 hours, 31 mins ago

    So, Cherries will be replicating a bit of Bielsa-ball. Interesting.

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 28 mins ago

      Sounds pretty exciting actually. I'll give them a bit more attention than usual

      Open Controls
  6. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 hours, 48 mins ago

    Arsenal's bid of 75m guaranteed over 4 years (90m with add-ons) for Rice rejected by West Ham https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-QD_Ckahhs

    Open Controls
    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      16 hours, 30 mins ago

      We’ve seen this play out before.

      We haggle, take ages then an oil club like City or Chelsea come in and take the player on much higher wages and fee.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        16 hours, 23 mins ago

        Arsenal's plan B tends to work out well though. For that reason, I wouldn't mind pushing up the price for other clubs, but then it still seems sustainable for them if they have special relationships with distributors of get-out-of-jail-free cards, like Chelsea and Saudi clubs.

        Open Controls
      2. Sure You Did
        10 hours, 27 mins ago

        Maybe your team shouldn't be so pathetic then.

        Open Controls
  7. teddy.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 hours, 27 mins ago

    Bournemouth and Brentford keeper rotation is an option.

    Flekken + Neto/Travers gives a run of:

    WHM ful CRY BOU CHE EVE nfo eve BUR BUR WHM NEW shu LUT cry shu LUT nfo FUL

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      15 hours, 24 mins ago

      Fulham/Everton is decent too...

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 hours, 19 mins ago

      Or Bournemouth + Sheffield:

      CRY nfo TOT EVE CHE NEW whu ful WOL BUR WOL NEW BOU bur cry BRE LUT nfo LUT

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 hours, 10 mins ago

      You know you have a wildcard that you are allowed to use right?
      Flekken + Henderson, especially if both 4.5:
      TOT/SHU/CRY/BOU/BUR/EVE and then wildcard and repick.

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        15 hours, 2 mins ago

        Always prefer to save my WC for surprises rather than book it in in advance.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 hours, 53 mins ago

          Fair enough.

          Open Controls
    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 hours, 6 mins ago

      I like Brighton(Steele) Nottingham Forest (Henderson probably) keeper rotation

      First 18 weeks

      LUT, SHU, WHU, NEW, BUR, BOU, BRE, cry, LUT, FUL, AVL, SHU, BHA, EVE, BRE, BUR, TOT, BOU

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 hours ago

        Brighton got a new keeper. Henderson's back up. Dunno if either of yours starts. I'm not risking it with keepers untried in the PL until I see them.

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          13 hours, 54 mins ago

          Who is Brighton's new keeper?

          Open Controls
          1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            13 hours, 18 mins ago

            https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/22654589/transfer-news-bart-verbruggen-brighton-burnley/

            I thought this had gone through. I think it depends if Sanchez leaves. If Steele is definitely the starting keeper that's good, but he'll probably be 5.0m

            Open Controls
    5. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      13 hours, 42 mins ago

      I tend to only ever buy 2 playing keepers on my second WC in preparation for BB, and when I have built up decent squad value.

      I'm otherwise not keen on it, especially at the start of the season when funds are so tight as you'll have 0.5m of dead money on the bench every week.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah, same. Start safe - I'll go with either Ederson or Kepa due to opening fixtures.

        Open Controls
    6. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      12 hours, 56 mins ago

      If Ramsdale stays at 5m I may get him, otherwise one of Steele, Flekken, Leno or Pickford if all are 4.5m.

      I'm guessing Kepa will be 5m.

      Open Controls
  8. OverTinker
    • 4 Years
    15 hours, 7 mins ago

    Any expected rule change this time?

    Open Controls
  9. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    13 hours, 51 mins ago

    When did the first price drops happen last season? Individual players
    It was around now right?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 hours, 16 mins ago

      The football calendar was different - early start due to World Cup break.

      Open Controls
      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 hours, 3 mins ago

        ah yes, that's true, thanks

        Open Controls
  10. Kuqi Monster
    • 12 Years
    13 hours, 19 mins ago

    Has scout got the summer intern doing the web design?

    Ticker not displaying the GW5 fixture properly and green text on black background on homepage looks awful...

    Open Controls
  11. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    13 hours, 12 mins ago

    Are people really going for Ederson, City defenders again ?

    Think they're going to suddenly stop always conceding that single goal after goin 3 or 4 up ?

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      13 hours, 3 mins ago

      I can't speak for "people", but yeh.

      Open Controls
    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      12 hours, 57 mins ago

      It is the proven way for them to get a treble. City will keep allowing consolation goals late in the game this season as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        12 hours, 56 mins ago

        Yeah, late subs with effectively 2 first teams, easing up when game is won etc likely to continue

        Open Controls
        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          12 hours, 31 mins ago

          Yup

          Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 52 mins ago

      No interest in Ederson. Didn't have him myself last season but he looked like an absolute nightmare to own. At least the defenders can get attacking returns and bonus points, Ederson doesn't get any save points.

      I'm somewhat interested in Stones. He looks the part in that new CDM role. If he's going to be rotated probably not worth it over Arsenal defenders and Estupinan.

      Open Controls
      1. Prawnsandwich
        • 4 Years
        12 hours, 45 mins ago

        Stones only had 1 goal from that position, the other was when he was at CB

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 hours, 40 mins ago

          I didn't mean that he was a big attacking threat from that position, just that he has played so well there that he might start the majority of games when fit. Dias, Akanji, Ake, Walker, Laporte (he might leave) and potentially Gvardiol competing for game time in the back three puts me off them.

          Open Controls
          1. Prawnsandwich
            • 4 Years
            12 hours, 38 mins ago

            Fair enough, but worth pointing out that maybe his goal threat in advanced role not as some might think....

            Open Controls
            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              11 hours, 19 mins ago

              Ederson far outscored every defender, simply because he's Peptation proof.

              Open Controls
              1. Prawnsandwich
                • 4 Years
                11 hours, 11 mins ago

                14 th highest points per match GKs, even Ward was level with him...

                Open Controls
                1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 hours, 50 mins ago

                  I expect when the odds are out, City to be tipped for the most clean sheets over the first 12 GWs or so, up until I play my wildcard. Other keepers may outscore him, but picking any would be more of a gamble in my opinion.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Prawnsandwich
                    • 4 Years
                    10 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Yes, odds makers will likely take that safe aporoach, best team / defence etc and probably did for last season also

                    Won't factor in less tangible factors, early subs, easing up / complacency when game won etc.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Prawnsandwich
                      • 4 Years
                      10 hours, 38 mins ago

                      That safe approach when applied overall to many games/teams / etc means they come out on top

                      But, maybe theyll factor in last season and reflect it in the odds ?

                      Open Controls
  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    13 hours, 2 mins ago

  13. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    13 hours ago

  14. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 hours, 34 mins ago

    We reckon Mbeumo will be a midfielder or forward? 6.5 or 7?

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      12 hours, 3 mins ago

      7m mid I think.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 22 mins ago

        FFS just did a video on that. They have Mbeumo and Wissa switching positions. I'm hoping he's a 6.5 MID.

        Open Controls
  15. Haa-lala-land
    • 2 Years
    12 hours, 25 mins ago

    Slight signs of movement on the FPL game, with the removal of premier League from the top bar. Probably not enough to get hopes up.

    Open Controls
    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 hours, 18 mins ago

      I still can't log in on my PC. Need to use my phone to do that.

      Open Controls
  16. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 20 mins ago

    Scotland went 1-0 up and the ref promptly took the players off - been over an hour now. It was a farcical game of water polo, but an enjoyable farce.

    Open Controls

