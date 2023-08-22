154
  1. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Thoughts with 1.4m ITB

    a) Pedro -> Alvarez + 0.4m
    b) Garnacho -> Eze (if he price drops)

    Onana
    Chilwell - Saliba - Estu - Pinnock
    Salah - Rash - Saka - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Joao.P

    Turner - Garnacho - Baldock - Pepple

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

  2. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    On WC. Which players do you think are essential?

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Haaland

    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      My WC team a few posts below

  3. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Keep watkins or sell?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No bigger fires than a mid-price forward who has returned in both games?

    2. waldo666
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Keep.

  4. boroie
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Predictions for who will take Chelsea’s and Spurs’ next penalties?

    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Richarlison & Jackson to get his tally off the mark maybe?

      1. FPLEL
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Almost certainly Son. Even if he's not on the pitch Rich is pretty far down the list I imagine.

  5. Bleh
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Am I mad to want to WC from A to B here?

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Chilwell, Estu, Henry, Gabriel (Baldock)
    Salah, Saka, Mitoma, Eze (Nakamba)
    Haaland, Watkins (Archer)
    2.5 ITB

    Ramsdale (Areloa)
    Chilwell, Estu, Henry (Botman, Gusto)
    Salah, Saka, Mitoma, Mbeumo, Foden
    Haaland, Alvarez (Semenyo)
    0.9 ITB

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      Just Gabriel Nakamba > Botman & up to 7.5 mid

      1. Bleh
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        No free transfers unfortunately.

        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          GIGO

  6. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hi Folks.

    Benching headache this coming GW: Do I play:

    A) Jota (new)
    B) Walker (sfu)

    Had Chillers (7) and Walker (6) as first sub in first two weeks, and want to avoid similar happening again.

    Thanks.

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'm playing Walker (but don't have Jota). Think they've proved vs MCI how resilient they can be (NEW)

      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 11 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yeah, am against benching Walker again, TBH. Did it reluctantly last GW, but I'd no real other option than to do so.

  7. Zenith UK
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Had a bit of time free so built my wildcard team (if I was going to do it). I genuinely think all these players will do well for a while, not just chasing points.

    Sanchez, Areola
    Chilwell, Estupinan, Walker, Henry, Cash
    Saka, Luis Diaz, Richarlison, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Watkins, Isak

    Leaves 1M in the bank for changes. Covers all in-form teams and teams with good fixtures coming up. Hope it inspires some extra thoughts in people!

    1. Magical
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Aren’t you tempted to bring Foden instead of Richarlison?

    2. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Isaaks fixtures still tricky for a few games...consider Alvarez..?

  8. Miami Monkey
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    2 FT 0.0 itb. Not sure where to use a transfer. Want to get in Mbuemo before price changes but idk which mid I'd drop with the current fixtures

    Pickford Turner
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan Beyer Kabore
    Rashford Fernandes Saka Martinelli Foden
    Haaland Watkins Osula

    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Ferni or rashford/pickford > mbuemo/ ederson

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Marti to Mbuemo

  9. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who would you bench for this GW?

    Pickford/ Turner
    Shaw/ Chilwell/ Saliba/ Estup/ Udogie
    Jota/ Eze/ Saka/ Martinelli/ Rashford
    Haaland/ Alvarez/ J Pedro

    1. Magical
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Turner, Eze, J Pedro and Udogie

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks! That's what I'm on currently except I've got Udogie 2nd sub over J Pedro.

  10. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Sanchez or Areola?

  11. fgdu
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Roll?
    Flekken
    Gabriel estu shaw Henry botman
    Mbeumo rashford Bruno saka Martinelli
    Haaland Watkins 4.5

    1. Magical
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Yes, I’d have rolled

  12. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Richarlison to Foden for free?

    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      save it Spurs have a good fixture

    2. FPLEL
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Unless you can bench Richa, I say great move.

    3. Magical
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Very tempting

  13. AF90
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Gabriel & Joao Pedro -> Alvarez & Udogie (or another 4.5) -4?

  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    A) Maddison > Foden (Pedro, Udogie bench)
    B) Eze > Foden (Pedro, Maddison bench)
    C) Pedro > Alvarez / (Maddison, Udogie bench)

    A little concerned on Alvarez for starts, however.

    1. Birds of Prey
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      i would say A, because of Maddison inj

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  15. Sᴄʜᴜ̈RRʟᴇ ⓝ
    • 11 Years
    57 mins ago

    Joao.P to Nketiah?

    1. Firmino
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      No

    2. Magical
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      No

  16. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    55 mins ago

    When are the price changes?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      1hr 27 mins from now

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      Always 01:30 GMT - convert this to your local/seasonal time.
      https://www.livefpl.net/prices

  17. Firmino
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    A) Get Foden and play Saliba
    B) Get Foden and Alvarez, bench Saliba
    C) Get Mbeumo and Jackson, bench Saliba

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  18. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Can t decide...

    Sterling + wissa

    Sterling + alvarez

    Foden + jackson

    Foden + wissa

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Foden and Wissa

      1. Magical
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yes, Foden and Wissa

  19. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any suggestions much appreciated
    2 FTs
    0.5 itb

    A- Gabriel> Saliba
    B- Gabriel> any other options
    C- Hold
    D- Anything else

    Johnstone
    Henry, Estu, Chilwell
    Rash, Bruno, Saka,Martinelli, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Watkins

    Turner, Gabriel, Baldock, Ui-jo

  20. gart888
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Saliba to

    A: Gusto
    B: Gvardiol (blocks Pedro to Alvarez)
    C: Udogie
    D: Henry
    E: Keep

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      (Obviously meant Gabriel not Saliba lol)

    2. Shultan
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I'm doing D

  21. s.roy263@gmail.com
    28 mins ago

    This is my first time in FPL starting with GW2. Most of my players are now injured & I could really do with some suggestions as I'm confused.

    Team:

    - Onana, Turner
    - Gabriel, Estupinan, Chilwell, Bell, Baldock (Had James and Stones but replaced after injury for Gabriel and Baldock)
    - Mbeumo, Chukwuemeka, Rashford, Bruno, Salah
    - Haaland, Joao Pedro, Wissa

    I have £0.9 remaining with No free transfers left. I didn't know much about how things worked and have wasted a couple of transfers it seems. I don't think using the wildcard makes sense at this stage (correct me if I'm wrong).
    Should I take a point loss and do transfers at this stage?

    1. With Baldock injured and Chukwuemeka also out for 6 weeks should I replace them now or hold?
    2. I am in 2 minds about getting rid of Salah (£12.5) and also Chukwemeka (£4.5) for Mitoma & Foden.
    3. Or Salah & Pedro out for Mitoma/Foden & Watkins.

    Any suggestions would be helpful as I'm just starting out and can do with some guidance.

  22. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Wissa had 7 shots against Fulham. Thoughts on Nketiah as a punt?

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      If we could trust Nketiah to start he'd be borderline essential until Jesus comes back.

      1. Pep Roulette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Don't you think Nketiah is nailed for now based on his performances in the last two games?

    2. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Think Jesus is back after the break. But Eddie's a great punt for the next 2 GWs.

  23. cruzex
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Foden + wissa

    Or

    Mbeumo + alvarez????

    1. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      doing b, due to price

    2. Eton Rifles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      FW

  24. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Do Pedro, Gabriel -> Wissa, Colwill before price drops, Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cannot afford Jackson unless I take a hit.

  25. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    LMS entry open for an hour, code is x9free

    Mimimum 62 and 34 needed after hits.

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/08/10/how-to-enter-and-play-the-last-man-standing-competition-2023-24/

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Made it. Cheers!

