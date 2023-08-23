227
  1. Sho-kun
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is Watkins --> Jackson now the move?

    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bit sideways

    2. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Is he injured or something?

      1. Sho-kun
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        no

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      If it is for free, go for it.

      1. Sho-kun
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yess for free

    4. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      I would for free. Chelsea fixtures look good and Watkins off pens

    5. PapaWengzz
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Proven striker vs guy with 0 PL returns and looks like darwin from last year

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    1FT, 0.0 ITB:

    Flekken - Turner
    Dias - Chilwell - Estupinan - Udogie - Kabore
    Rashford - Saka - Fernandes - Martinelli - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Watkins - Archer

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Watkins to Jackson/Alvarez or save.

  3. HK123FC
    39 mins ago

    Who are people favouring to keep for gw3 Bruno or rash?

    As a United fan I think Bruno’s looked far better and had he converted a massive chance (and others converted some of his potential assists) his points hauls could have been a lot better.

    But rashford has that bigger haul potential and combined with his ownership is a more scary one to go without even if he’s looked less threatening

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      The thing is though... Martial or Sancho might start as the striker this GW which makes Rashford a better asset to have for this GW.

      1. HK123FC
        20 mins ago

        Mount injured means bruno guaranteed to be slightly further forward so he could also have higher returns?

        Martial or sancho or even reports of hojlund back would boost rash but no guarantee ETH doesn’t stick with rashford and garnacho

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          18 mins ago

          If he does stick with the same team(bar Mount) I will be kinda worried as a MU fan myself.

          1. HK123FC
            just now

            Agreed

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I'm keeping both. If I had to pick one it would be Bruno.

      1. HK123FC
        1 min ago

        What I’m leaning to too

    3. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Only have Rashford but it's his last chance this week

  4. JBG
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Just went to look when City play SHU at home cause Haaland TC might be a shout for that tbh... it's GW20, but also noticed that GW20 is the same as GW3 just that the teams are reversed. So Luton play Chelsea at home, NFO play MU at home and so on.

    Thought that was a kinda interesting.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      GW20 still long way to go. By then CL is in full force and chance for SHU to shape things up.

      I have decided to do TC now.

      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yeah was just saying tbf. TC now seems pretty good as well tbh. Hopefully City doesn't seem complacent while playing them this GW(for your sake if you TC).

    2. theplayer
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      TC this week is extremely brave. I prefer to wait for a good DGW to have 2 bites at the cherry.

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I expect City to be involved in the three DGWs again, as they usually do well in the cups (leading to EPL fixture postponements)

      I also think we'll have multiple DGW TC candidates this season, also like last season, so I'm in no rush to go there now

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Saw a post some days ago where someone said that bloke with all the spreadsheets (can't quite remember his name) is not expecting many double GW's this season.

  5. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    38 mins ago

    General thoughts on this WC?

    Trying not to worry about how point-chasey it is! Genuinely think it's a good fit re: form & fixtures with flexibility to move players out in the GWs ahead if needed. Triple City might be overkill, but could be an absolutely mauling with Sheffield and Fulham up next. Foden could be Rashford to keep the faith and see if he does owt.

    Flekken (Luton)

    Chilwell | Saliba | Estu (Botman, Bell)

    Foden | Diaz | Mitoma | Mbeumo | Saka

    Alvarez | Haaland (Wissa)

    1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Luton = Leno.

    2. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Jackson and Gvardiol over Saliba and Alvarez

      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks 🙂

        Jackson/Alvarez is definitely a 50:50 I’m on. On Alvarez to blitz next two City fixtures then probably moving to Jackson or Isak.

        I hear you on Gvardiol but I’m very wary of Peproulette.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      31 mins ago

      Looks pretty good.

      Wissa is overkill for bench imo. You'll want to keep some money ITB for Alvarez > Isak or something like that.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        28 mins ago

        Also, I'd triple Chelsea, triple City if I was on WC.

      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Thanks for the helpful thoughts 🙂

        Yer Alvarez will become Isak or Jackson at some point down the line. I’ve actually got 3.3 itb.

        I hear you on Wissa but I’m ok with having a strong first sub.

        City triple up for sure. Trip Che feels a bit too punty for me until they start firing. Chilwell, Jackson, and ?? Sterling?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          I quite like that pairing actually. If we're going for Isak before seeing how UCL rotation pans out, you then have the option of benching him occasionally when xMins seem at risk (e.g. tough away game in UCL where he plays close to 90 on a Wed)

  6. Prison Mike
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    2 FT. Best move this week?

    A) Watkins -> Jackson

    B) Pickford -> Sanchez

    C) Both

    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Your team must be very good

      1. Prison Mike
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Haha still got double United and double arsenal mids but no point selling this week

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Same situation here. I'm doing A.

      1. Prison Mike
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Everton just seem so bad though it seems very unlikely to get a CS from Pickford

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Agreed. Watkins to Jackson gives me the funds to get Pickford up to Ederson which is tempting but I think it's better to have 2 frees for GW4 in case we need to get rid of ARS/MUN midfielders.

  7. TanN
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Used my 2 FT

    A) don't take a hit
    B) Pedro --> Jackson / Alvarez
    C) Eze --> Mitoma / March / Diaby

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      B for me.

      If you have Foden already I'd get Jackson over Alvarez.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Not keen on the Foden / Alvarez double?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          10 mins ago

          I've gone for it myself but tbh, if I had 0.5m more I'd have bought Jackson over Alvarez just because it diversifies my attack a bit more and you get more nailed mins from Jackson.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

  8. FPLMarc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Any FPL questions for this week's Fantasy Football Community podcast?

  9. Warby84
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Diaby or Mitoma on WC

    Open Controls
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mitoma

  10. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Just curious on this one. I've got Archer and looks like he's heading to Sheff utd. I don't, but how would the game work if I already owned 3 Sheffield players then Archer changes from Villa? Hypothetical

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Before you can confirm a transfer, you will have to remove one SHU asset.

    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      You'd be forced to transfer one out, next time you change your team.

    3. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      When you make a transfer, the game will ask you to sell one SHU player

      If you are not making transfers, you can have 4 SHU players

    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      If you have 4 SHU players, then the authorities are alerted and your FPL account is locked.

  11. Zladan
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    GTG?

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estu Gvardiol
    Bruno Saka Martinelli Foden Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner JPedro Kabore Bell

    £2.5m in the bank.

    1. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      (Beyer not Bell but makes no diff).

  12. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Remind me again: what are the arguments AGAINST wild-carding this week?

    1. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Probably too few changes to justify.

      Hold onto Arsenal and United assets one more week.

      1. Zladan
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        Transfer window still open.

        Still question marks over teams strongest starting XI - including Arsenal Chelsea City.

        1. Zladan
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          International break around the corner.

          I mean are there any arguments FOR wildcarding?

      2. Jack Burton
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Yep 1 more week for me offload my Utd players then, got enough in the bank to do Pedro to Alvarez this week

      3. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Dunno about that - I have Pickfut, Rashford, Gabriel, and no Mbuemo, Wissa, Alvarez or Foden...

    2. El_Matador
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      IB coming up. Your WC team could get ravaged by injuries.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Team dependant.

    4. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      17 mins ago

      The Online Warlords who direct the game haven’t give you permission to use it yet.

    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Luton and SHU say hi...

    6. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      2 weeks worth of data, so bandwagons still to emerge.

      But, if you really feel major surgery is needed because you have a slew of non performing or non nailed players then it may be just what you do need to do.

      Every case is different.

      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's been scraping by. Saved by Ødegaard and Mitoma this week, while the rest stood by and looked on.

        As I said, I'd like to do
        Pickfut to Sanchez
        Gabriel to Saliba
        Rashford to Mbuemo
        Maddison to Foden
        Pedro to Wissa and
        Mubama to Alvarez

        1. Wild Rover
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          All good moves

        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maddison may only miss one game, Gabriel may come back into the fold with Zinchenko fit again (I think it'll happen). Mubamba and Pickford moves could be helpful but not sure they're absolute musts right now worth needing a WC on

    7. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      - Not enough information to go on. You're looking at 2 games' worth of data to backup something you can't do again for another 17/18 weeks or so. Things can change very quickly (e.g. what if you, say, get rid of Bruno and Rashford, only for Højlund to be fit for the bench v Forest and ManUtd turn things around?)
      - Probably don't need to make enough changes right now to validate using it just yet
      - A long time to go without being able to make wholesale changes again if needed
      - Can't use it to target future fixture swings
      - IB after GW4 could cause havoc with injuries/availability issues

    8. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Anyone wild carding this week should preferably roll their Wk4 transfer so as to allow 2FT’s ahead of Wk5 during the International break. Makes wildcarding this week less risky.

    9. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Most of the big teams are still in transition. We haven't seen what Arsenal look like without Nketiah, or Man Utd with Hojlund. What if Son starts playing up front & banging them in? Haaland permacappers got lucky this week but what if Salah is on fire come GW9 & your funds are all spread across a deep squad & require multiple hits to get him? Transfer window hasn't closed yet etc

    10. WVA
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      It's only been two weeks so we know very little

  13. Buck The Trent
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Hoping Archer completes his 18M move to SHU before deadline. Have Maddison, Gabriel and Pedro in my team !

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is he really going to fare better than every other Sheff United striker in the PL?

      1. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Like Brewster....

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        This is my thought too.

        Yes he's cheap but SHU aren't really very good so not sure how well he'll fare there.

        I think I prefer Morris at Luton. I think he's a tidy striker.

      3. Buck The Trent
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I am happy with a 2 pointer from him .. there are risk that Gabriel, Pedro and Maddy wont play at all !

  14. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Between the two options below and likely will be a decision on Friday.

    Which one would you go for?

    A. Watkins to Alvarez/Jackson and save 2nd FT
    B. Watkins and Rashford to Alvarez/Jackson and Foden

    2FT 1.0ITB
    Pickford
    Estupinan Saliba Chilwell
    Saka Mbeumo Bruno Rashford Martinelli
    Haaland Watkins
    (Turner Baldock Kabore Archer)

    1. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Very similar to mine - just the below diffs.

      Rashford v Foden
      Watkins v Jackson
      Saliba v Gvardiol
      Archer v JPedro

      If you do B, it’s basically the same. I like that.

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have your same 11 except Mitoma instead of Mbeumo. I'm doing A. Foden is tempting but I'm giving Rash one last shot.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Just trying to weigh up 2FTs for GW4 vs Foden next 2 fixtures

  15. kellamergh
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which midfielder would you switch for Foden, to get N.Jackson?

    Onana
    Chilwell Estupinan Colwill
    Mbeumo Mitoma Rashford Saka Salah
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Gabriel, Mubama Baldock

    0m itb
    2FT

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Salah or Rashford

    2. Zladan
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I did Salah and Mubamba to Foden and Jackson.

    3. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Rashford, at least Salah is returning

      1. kellamergh
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers guys

  16. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Have Salah, happy to start the season with him but could Diaz 'cover' as Liverpool cover?

    1. shearer9
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      For me Salah has that explosiveness you want from a captaincy option

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'm a Salah owner and I don't think I'm gonna captain him until GW9 at the earliest. He's expendable if you need the funds imo.

        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Cheers, don't really need the funds as will be downgrading Bruno > 6.5/7 mid and upgrading forwards.
          I like have Salah in the team as gives flexibility to get some funds with max 2 transfers.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have both.

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      If you went with Salah at the start you just stick

    4. HNI
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just thinking of cover doesn't guarantee great points..if you think Liverpool will score most goals over next 6 keep else move for player from team you think may like Mcity, Ars

  17. shearer9
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best 4.5 bench defender on wc? Atm choosing between Pinnock/Botman/Romero but open to others

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Udogie still 4.5? Far better punt than Romero.

      Pinnock and Botman along with Colwill are prolly he best.

  18. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Took a -4 to bring in Gusto,Henry and Wissa for Stones,Gabriel and Pedro,hope it pays off

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Feel like you could have done two of those moves to save the hit?

  19. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Any ideas what to do here please? 2fts

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Saliba
    Saka Foden Jota Rashford Bruno
    Haaland Jackson

    Turner Pedro Baldock Kabore

    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably replace Baldock if his injury is serious as your team is top notch

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Change your GK and roll 2nd FT

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Good idea

  20. HNI
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Start
    1) Gabriel (Fulham) home or
    2) Joao( Westham) home

    1. Malkmus
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd be looking to start both, but Pedro if pushed

      1. HNI
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah right now I am starting Pedro as he is penalty taker, Or should I take -4 and get Jackson in for 4.5mn fwd?

    2. gart888
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I sold both lol

  21. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    3.5M ITB, 1FT.

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Chilwell Gusto Estu (Udogie Kabore)
    Saka Martinelli Odegaard Rashford Richarlison
    Haaland Pedro (Simms)

    Pedro or Simms to Jackson?
    Anything different?

    1. HNI
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Simms to Jackson as your bench is weak because of Pedro starting doubts...Can advice me above mate?

  22. Nanordub
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    2FT with 0 ITB. Which transfers would you recommend?

    Onana
    Gabriel Estu Chilwell Tippier
    Saka Rash Bruno Richarlison
    JP Watkins Haaland

    A) JP/Rashford - > Wissa/Foden , this gives Gabriel another week assuming he won't drop more. Can playe 3 up top and 3 at the back
    B) Gabriel/Richarlison/Rashford - > Henry/Foden/Odegaard
    C) other?

  23. Malkmus
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    A'noon all. GTG? 1FT, 0.5 ITB

    Onana (Turner)
    Saliba - Estu - Chilwell
    Salah - Saka - Rodri - Bruno F - Mbeumo
    Haaland (c) - Jackson

    Subs - Beyer, Archer, Baldock

    A - Save FT
    B - Baldock to Gusto
    C - Other

    Ta!

  24. rivo4england
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    On a WC. Would you go for:

    A) Saka
    B) Ødegaard
    C) Bruno

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Probably Odegaard now if he's on pens.

  25. gart888
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Anything worth a hit here?

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Gusto
    Salah Foden Saka Bruno Richarlison
    Haaland Alvarez

    Turner Kabore Baldock Simms

