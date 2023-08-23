We take another look at the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) set-piece and penalty-takers after Gameweek 2.
Many of the players involved at dead-ball situations were carrying off where they left off in Gameweek 1.
But there are a few new set-play pretenders to report on, as well as some interesting names seemingly on penalties.
Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.
Our Set-Piece Takers tab has been updated with this new information, too.
GAMEWEEK 2 SET-PIECE AND PENALTY-TAKERS
Is Watkins --> Jackson now the move?