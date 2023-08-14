We got our first look at each team’s main set-piece and penalty-takers in Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
Many of the players on spot kicks or involved at dead-ball situations were carrying off where they left off in 2022/23.
But there are a few new set-play pretenders to report on following the opening weekend.
Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.
We’ll update this article after the completion of Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.
GAMEWEEK 1 SET-PIECE AND PENALTY-TAKERS
Reece James 3rd highest progressive passes received (13), despite Chilwell's average position being further forward his progressive passes received was actually only 7.
Saka and Mitoma both 20.