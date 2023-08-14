385
385 Comments Post a Comment
  1. LangerznMash
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Reece James 3rd highest progressive passes received (13), despite Chilwell's average position being further forward his progressive passes received was actually only 7.
    Saka and Mitoma both 20.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Chilwell was more interested in being ahead of the ball. I still fancy him to outscore James.

      Open Controls
  2. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Would you guys do richarlison -> diaby or mbeumo?

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yes, not sure which of those, probably Mbuemo.

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      23 mins ago

      I wouldn't, you'll only want Richarlison back in GW3 and Ange's post-match comments about him were really positive, IMO.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      No. Why start with Richarlison only to sell him after one blank?

      Open Controls
      1. Jonesfromthere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        I thought he was awful, but perhaps only one game and some good fixtures to come.

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          He was rubbish wasn't he, I just think he's worth persisting with a bit longer.

          Open Controls
    4. ToffeePot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      No, I'm keeping
      First game in place of a world class striker against a tightly packed 3atb low block was always a tough gig.
      Only reason I'd shift him is if they bought a striker that would clearly oust him

      Open Controls
  3. AF90
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Trossard -> Diaby?

    Open Controls
    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      yes

      Open Controls
  4. R.C
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    I'm surprised people are not talking about Tonali. What a player!

    As good as Enzo

    Open Controls
  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I am seriously considering getting in both Disasi and Chilwell for their great fixture run. Both we excellent vs Liverpool. At the moment I am on double Gab and Saliba, will keep Saliba though.

    Open Controls
  6. Trust the process
    1 min ago

    What to do with Rico Lewis?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.