We got our first look at each team’s main set-piece and penalty-takers in Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Many of the players on spot kicks or involved at dead-ball situations were carrying off where they left off in 2022/23.

But there are a few new set-play pretenders to report on following the opening weekend.

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest round of matches.

We’ll update this article after the completion of Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

GAMEWEEK 1 SET-PIECE AND PENALTY-TAKERS