The club-by-club Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2022/23 analysis continues with a review of Nottingham Forest.

In this series, we take a look at each top-flight side’s campaign, analysing them from an attacking and defensive perspective. We’ll also explore their biggest goal threats and most potent creators.

A preview of each club will follow closer to the big 2023/24 kick-off, factoring in new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

2022/23 NOTTINGHAM FOREST REVIEW: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 38 15th= Shots 368 19th Shots in the box 238 20th Shots on target 117 20th Big chances 50 18th= Expected goals (xG) 39.73 17th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 35.00 19th

Nottingham Forest’s first Premier League campaign since 1998/99 just about ended in survival, despite being the worst side for shots inside the box (238) and on target (117). Their attacking team stats were generally inside the bottom three but the most important one – goals – saw them rank joint-15th.

Admirable faith remained in manager Steve Cooper when many others would’ve reacted differently to two terrible 11-match streaks. Initially, this season-starting period brought just one victory. Then, between Gameweeks 23 and 32, there was a completely winless run.

Yet it was the final three home games that ensured a happy ending. Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton and Arsenal were all defeated, adding to an earlier success versus Liverpool.

Above: Nottingham Forest’s home (left) and away (right) attacking stats

They certainly weren’t going to stay up based on away form. Of all 20 teams, Forest picked up the least points, fewest goals scored and most goals conceded.

2022/23 NOTTINGHAM FOREST REVIEW: DEFENCE