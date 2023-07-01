4
  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I don’t like Nottingham, he is a bad fellow!

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      He has a target on his back whenever he is away from home.

    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Nottingham lace is a good song though.

  2. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Hope Awoniyi will get a consistent start and consistent return.

