FPL 2023/24 prices: What Fantasy managers predict

We recently invited you to predict the new prices of a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players ahead of 2023/24 – and now we can reveal some of the ‘groupthink’ results.

We listed 20 players who are either expected to rise (eg Erling Haaland) or fall (eg Son Heung-min) in starting price.

Over 1,000 of you took part, with Premium Memberships on offer to the three entrants whose guesses most closely resemble the actual starting prices when FPL relaunches.

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey worked together on this competition, with the former returning here to discuss what the FPL community has voted for en masse.

AVERAGE PRICE PREDICTIONS

£13.5m – Erling Haaland

£12.5m – Mohamed Salah

£9.5m – Son Heung-min

£9.0m – Marcus Rashford

£8.5m – Martin Odegaard

£8.0m – Alexander Isak

£8.0m – Phil Foden

£8.0m – Ollie Watkins

£7.5m – Aleksandar Mitrovic

£7.0m – Alexis Mac Allister

£7.0m – Trent Alexander-Arnold

£7.0m – Kaoru Mitoma

£6.5m – Kieran Trippier

£6.0m – Jacob Ramsey

£6.0m – John Stones

£6.0m – Morgan Gibbs-White

£6.0m – Luke Shaw

£5.5m – Ben White

£5.5m – Reece James

£5.0m – David Raya

RISES/FALLS

Here is the difference between the average predicted price and last season’s starting prices, with decreases for four players:

£2.5m – Marcus Rashford

£2.0m – Martin Odegaard

£2.0m – Erling Haaland

£2.0m – Kaoru Mitoma

£1.5m – Alexis Mac Allister

£1.5m – Kieran Trippier

£1.0m – Ben White

£1.0m – Alexander Isak

£1.0m – Aleksandar Mitrovic

£1.0m – Luke Shaw

£0.5m – Jacob Ramsey

£0.5m – John Stones

£0.5m – Morgan Gibbs-White

£0.5m – David Raya

£0.5m – Ollie Watkins

£0.0m – Phil Foden

-£0.5m – Trent Alexander-Arnold

-£0.5m – Mohamed Salah

-£0.5m – Reece James

-£2.5m – Son Heung-min

How certain is the community in those average prices?

The community is confident that David Raya will be £5.0m, with almost two-thirds of all respondents selecting that price.

They are least confident that Son Heung-min will be £9.5m, a little more than a quarter thinking he’ll come in at that mark.

62.2% – David Raya (£5.0m)

56.2% – Kieran Trippier (£6.5m)

53.2% – Reece James (£5.5m)

53.0% – Ben White (£5.5m)

49.6% – Ollie Watkins (£8.0m)

48.6% – Phil Foden (£8.0m)

45.4% – Luke Shaw (£6.0m)

42.8% – Kaoru Mitoma (£7.0m)

41.3% – Erling Haaland (£13.5m)

41.2% – Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)

40.2% – Alexis Mac Allister (£7.0m)

39.0% – John Stones (£6.0m)

35.6% – Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m)

35.1% – Marcus Rashford (£9.0m)

34.6% – Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m)

34.5% – Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m)

32.5% – Alexander Isak (£8.0m)

30.6% – Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m)

30.4% – Martin Odegaard (£8.5m)

27.6% – Son Heung-min (£9.5m)

Interestingly, there’s a split on what Trent Alexander-Arnold will cost. Although his average price is £7.0m, the most commonly selected price was £7.5m, with 51% opting for the higher mark.

This happened with four other players, where the most commonly selected price differed from the average price, they are:

Martin Odegaard: £8.5m average vs £8.0m most selected

Alexander Isak: £8.0m average vs £7.5m most selected

John Stones: £6.0m average vs £5.5m most selected

Morgan Gibbs-White: £6.0m average vs £6.5m most selected

SELECTED PLAYERS IN FOCUS

The winners of the above competition will be announced after FPL relaunches for 2023/24.

The Premier League have themselves already hinted at some prices for a selection of players, which you can read about here.