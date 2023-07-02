74
Community July 2

FPL 2023/24 prices: What Fantasy managers predict

74 Comments
We recently invited you to predict the new prices of a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players ahead of 2023/24 – and now we can reveal some of the ‘groupthink’ results.

We listed 20 players who are either expected to rise (eg Erling Haaland) or fall (eg Son Heung-min) in starting price.

Over 1,000 of you took part, with Premium Memberships on offer to the three entrants whose guesses most closely resemble the actual starting prices when FPL relaunches.

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey worked together on this competition, with the former returning here to discuss what the FPL community has voted for en masse.

AVERAGE PRICE PREDICTIONS

  • £13.5m – Erling Haaland
  • £12.5m – Mohamed Salah
  • £9.5m – Son Heung-min
  • £9.0m – Marcus Rashford
  • £8.5m – Martin Odegaard
  • £8.0m – Alexander Isak
    £8.0m – Phil Foden
  • £8.0m – Ollie Watkins
  • £7.5m – Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • £7.0m – Alexis Mac Allister
  • £7.0m – Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • £7.0m – Kaoru Mitoma
  • £6.5m – Kieran Trippier
  • £6.0m – Jacob Ramsey
  • £6.0m – John Stones
  • £6.0m – Morgan Gibbs-White
  • £6.0m – Luke Shaw
  • £5.5m – Ben White
  • £5.5m – Reece James
  • £5.0m – David Raya

RISES/FALLS

Here is the difference between the average predicted price and last season’s starting prices, with decreases for four players:

  • £2.5m – Marcus Rashford
  • £2.0m – Martin Odegaard
  • £2.0m – Erling Haaland
  • £2.0m – Kaoru Mitoma
  • £1.5m – Alexis Mac Allister
  • £1.5m – Kieran Trippier
  • £1.0m – Ben White
  • £1.0m – Alexander Isak
  • £1.0m – Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • £1.0m – Luke Shaw
  • £0.5m – Jacob Ramsey
  • £0.5m – John Stones
  • £0.5m – Morgan Gibbs-White
  • £0.5m – David Raya
  • £0.5m – Ollie Watkins
  • £0.0m – Phil Foden
  • -£0.5m – Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • -£0.5m – Mohamed Salah
  • -£0.5m – Reece James
  • -£2.5m – Son Heung-min

How certain is the community in those average prices?

The community is confident that David Raya will be £5.0m, with almost two-thirds of all respondents selecting that price.

They are least confident that Son Heung-min will be £9.5m, a little more than a quarter thinking he’ll come in at that mark.

  • 62.2% – David Raya (£5.0m)
  • 56.2% – Kieran Trippier (£6.5m)
  • 53.2% – Reece James (£5.5m)
  • 53.0% – Ben White (£5.5m)
  • 49.6% – Ollie Watkins (£8.0m)
  • 48.6% – Phil Foden (£8.0m)
  • 45.4% – Luke Shaw (£6.0m)
  • 42.8% – Kaoru Mitoma  (£7.0m)
  • 41.3% – Erling Haaland (£13.5m)
  • 41.2% – Mohamed Salah (£12.5m)
  • 40.2% – Alexis Mac Allister (£7.0m)
  • 39.0% – John Stones (£6.0m)
  • 35.6% – Aleksandar Mitrovic (£7.5m)
  • 35.1% – Marcus Rashford (£9.0m)
  • 34.6% – Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m)
  • 34.5% – Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m)
  • 32.5% – Alexander Isak (£8.0m)
  • 30.6% – Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.0m)
  • 30.4% – Martin Odegaard (£8.5m)
  • 27.6% – Son Heung-min (£9.5m)

Interestingly, there’s a split on what Trent Alexander-Arnold will cost. Although his average price is £7.0m, the most commonly selected price was £7.5m, with 51% opting for the higher mark.

This happened with four other players, where the most commonly selected price differed from the average price, they are:

  • Martin Odegaard: £8.5m average vs £8.0m most selected
  • Alexander Isak: £8.0m average vs £7.5m most selected
  • John Stones: £6.0m average vs £5.5m most selected
  • Morgan Gibbs-White: £6.0m average vs £6.5m most selected

SELECTED PLAYERS IN FOCUS

The winners of the above competition will be announced after FPL relaunches for 2023/24.

The Premier League have themselves already hinted at some prices for a selection of players, which you can read about here.

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 6 mins ago

    Bearded players should drop 1-1.5m. Cleanskins +1-1.5m. Babyface Haaland +2-2.5m.

    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      And floating mutton chop folk need to be banished to the cave of shame for 10 years. No razors allowed.

  2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    6 hours, 51 mins ago

    If these are accurate, I'll be able to upgrade a mid-price midfielder to a Foden. Nice.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 27 mins ago

      Gvardiol the only player there that interests me.

      Open Controls
  3. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 42 mins ago

    This 1pm announcement time is 10pm in the great Southern land. Well past mine bedtime. Maid Template may let me stay up though if I explain the significance.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      And what is the significance of being up at 10.30pm right now?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 5 mins ago

        Maid caught you?

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 20 mins ago

        You are one hour too fast mine friend! Tis 10.35 pm and I am well past mine bedtime woohoo!

  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    6 hours, 41 mins ago

    The title of the youtube video at 1pm on Monday has now been changed from "exclusive reveal" to "PRICE REVEAL", as spotted an hour ago by SHAPPLY.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 38 mins ago

      What if it’s an anti-climax?

    2. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      This made my day. Right up until the great toast debacle.

      Marmalade or jam?

      1. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Typical scout mod. Never there when you need them.

        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Quick on the draw when it comes to embarrassing thumbnails but like a fart in the wind when real issues arise.

          Toast now cold. Day ruined. Back to the basement for another afternoon and night of contemplation and utter shame. Thanks ffs. Thanks for nothin.

  5. jay01
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 17 mins ago

    Anyone else think the predicted prices above are too cheap and the game would be boring with everyone having 7-8 players the same?

    1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 47 mins ago

      I hope FPL do something to tackle the template

      1. jay01
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        I feel they won’t because they want more people engaged and making high scoring players easily accessible is probably a way to do that. Kills the excitement though

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 28 mins ago

          I believe this is true. Sad but true.

      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Having conquered FPL with the template reigning supreme I find mineself bored and hungry for a quest, surely there must be other worlds to conquer now?

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yeah. The worst part is that if Kane leaves, Haaland will have 95% ownership, and then it's officially a 10-man game. In that case, FPL basically becomes: "Do you dare to bet against Haaland (c) this gameweek?"

      The next important question is how many will stick with perma-captain this year. Will it be 10%, 20%, 30%, or maybe even more managers? And the third dilemma is whether you should join them and, if not, why and when not.

      I'm still very excited and ready to embrace a challenge, but honestly, I'm expecting the most difficult season ever.

      1. 3 A
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 17 mins ago

        Agree. The challege is when to bet against Haaland. Thats still scary. Haaland didnt score or assist every game .

      2. jay01
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        Thing is if Rashford is 9, and Trent is 7 I think it becomes an 8 man game

  6. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 51 mins ago

    Anyone here considering more than one premium at this early stage?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 43 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Arn De Gothia
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 39 mins ago

      Might be hard. Think I go back to my original 4-5-1 with strong defense. Served me well in the past

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        I'm thinking 3-5-2 with strong defence
        Trent White Estu

        1. Arn De Gothia
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          But compere a 6.0 fwd and a 6.0 def (ex James or Shaw)

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'll tinker with some Salah teams when prices are released but I think I'll probably go with a bunch of 9m(ish) mids instead (Saka, Martinelli, Rashford)

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Salah feels a bit unnecessary, since most of us will cap Haaland most weeks.
        I like the bunch of 8-9m'ish midfieler setup a lot.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 hours, 17 mins ago

          Most likely agree. I've just held off on the early drafting this year, only had a brief look at livefpl prices so far

    4. 3 A
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      One is enough . Can squeEZE many 8- 9.5 mid with only 1 premium.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        I've tinkered plenty. It's a hard Haaland alone for me.

        1. 3 A
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          ' hard for all of us..' 🙂

    5. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      I cant decide between marmalade and jam. Need to make a decision quick as toast is going cold and soon it won't be able to melt the butter.

      1. Mirror Man
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        At which point the day is ruined and may as well go back to bed and hope for better luck tomorrow. I want to avoid this happening again. Help required.

        TIA.

      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        Jam

        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          Thanks. First to three wins.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 10 mins ago

            I'll go jam if you have cherry / blueberry

      3. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 47 mins ago

        I’d like to think you’d try vegemite

        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          I don't have time to go to the shops.

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            Time for a poll but not to get to a shop? You sure you don't live in Galway?

            1. Mirror Man
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              I'm not sure of anything anymore. Can't believe this has happened again.

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 1 min ago

                Deeply sorry. Was having a nap at poll launch time. Inexcusable I know

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 6 Years
          4 hours, 43 mins ago

          Jam or Marmalade? the man needs help!

  7. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 37 mins ago

    Ignore the price, Mitoma or March?

    Enciso maybe classified as mid too but not get enough game time yet.

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Mitoma even if 0.5 more expensive

      1. 3 A
        • 7 Years
        5 hours, 5 mins ago

        Can u explain why?

        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 2 mins ago

          He is a better player, too much potential, got into his 1st PL season in an impressive way so I think his 2nd season should be even better.

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Mitoma, cuz he's a wonderful baller

    shapply
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    From 13:00 BST on Monday, we will reveal the first 20 prices on the FPL Show, which you can watch here at premierleague.com.

    Every three minutes a new pair of players will be revealed, to live reaction and analysis from our experts – until a full list of 20 players, one from each club, has been assembled. You can tune in live to follow all the announcements in real-time.

    From 14:00 BST, Premier League clubs will be disclosing more FPL prices for their own squad members, and we will be keeping you updated with a live blog.

    Clubs will continue to release prices for their players on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      So the game doesn't open tomorrow?

      1. shapply
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 58 mins ago

        yeah, sounds like later that week. Maybe Thursday/Friday

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Who is Shapply? An FPL Towers undercover operative? Tis fine work though.

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 24 mins ago

        https://www.premierleague.com/news/3560559

  9. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 24 mins ago

    What I want to see vs what I will see:
    Overpriced:
    Trippier 6.5 - 7.0
    Salah 12.0 - 12.5
    KDB 11.5 - 12.0
    Kane 12.5 - 13.0
    Underpriced:
    Maddison 8.5 - 8.0
    Rashford 10.0 - 9.5
    Haaland 13.5 - 13.0

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 21 mins ago

      One of Kane/Haaland will be at the price I want tbh

    And? Now what?
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      And? Now what?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        We wait. We crouch down, out of sight and just wait. Hopefully we are downwind of Shark Team and he doesn’t pick up our scent and starts posting this sort of stuff again.

        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 38 mins ago

          We could also cover ourselves in mud like Arnie did in Predator.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 14 mins ago

            That’s a great idea!

  10. jay01
    • 8 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Was there supposed to be a format change this year? I remember reading a comment about it.

    I’d assume they want to make the game more accessible and “fun” and perhaps the way to do that is more points

    Perhaps they may add points for every 3 key passes and tackles (like the World Cup games)? Would make the game better in terms of more players to consider / pick from

    1. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Each week 500 teams are selected at random and their teams are messed up for a week. Kinda like a fh. A -12 is taken and bad player is made captain. Someone like Skipp, a Luton defender, or even Havertz. This would make things interesting imo. I might play if this happens. My sources say its one of 5 changes being considered atm.

  11. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    BREAKING FPL price information!!!!

    Defenders to be scarily overpriced. Forwards to be increased in price despite the lack of available forwards and the poor value they offer.

    https://twitter.com/RegretFpl/status/1675492293711740930/photo/1

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Haaland and 2 x 4.5s. I'm all over it.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Can't read any tweets atm but no more 4.5m defenders from top 4 teams is perfectly fine by me

  12. DBW - Slug Repellent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Not going to bother with Trippier at the start, bad fixtures and his form towards the end of the season was poor.

    Newcastle drop off massively too I’m guessing.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      I would like to see this. Howe sacked by gw10. Bielsa brought in to steady the ship.

    2. Mirror Man
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      This is useless information.

      Marmalade of jam? This is the major issue atm.

      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Allan Saint Marmalade and Sven Botjam.

        1. Mirror Man
          4 hours, 33 mins ago

          Amusing, and upvote worthy, but not helpful for this greatest of decisions.

      2. Sure You Did
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        It is always useless information. Plus, jam.

      3. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        It’s a fantasy football forum.

        I’m not here to argue about marmalade or jam

        marmalade with peel if I’d have to go for one,

        1. Sure You Did
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          How did I know you would be a marmalade guy

  13. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    New article

    1. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      Don’t tell Sure You Did. He ruins the forum

