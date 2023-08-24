373
  Nightf0x
    8 Years
    55 mins ago

    Jota pedro diaby

    Werner Bros
      8 Years
      just now

      Ouch, tough benching. I'd probably start Jota

  Werner Bros
    8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Anybody keeping and starting Gabriel this week?

    Tomiyasu suspension and Zinchenko back could mean he regains his place. Fulham have no attacking threat and are vulnerable from set plays, increasing his chances of a clean sheet and/or attacking return.

    snow pea in repose
      2 Years
      45 mins ago

      First on my bench, other fires to fight

    I am 42
      10 Years
      44 mins ago

      i would if i have him

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      42 mins ago

      All my years of playing FPL have led me to the conclusion that Gabriel is going to haul this weekend.

      Saka Rice
        8 Years
        39 mins ago

        Only if hes on your bench or youve transferred him out. If he starts in your team he wont. That is 100% fact

        x.jim.x
          8 Years
          38 mins ago

          FPLer's fallacy

        Werner Bros
          8 Years
          37 mins ago

          Quite the paradox we'll have here then if I decide to keep him. Maybe I have to sacrifice myself to allow all your moves to work out

          x.jim.x
            8 Years
            28 mins ago

            We will remember you brother

      Werner Bros
        8 Years
        39 mins ago

        I'm so tempted to go against the grain and keep him but I have 2FT and don't know where else to use one

        Saka Rice
          8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Assuming you have a fairly template team, I would get rid of Gabriel if you don't have Pickford, Joao Pedro

          Werner Bros
            8 Years
            just now

            You'll laugh but I have both Pickford and Pedro. Pickford has Wolves at home so I like his chances this week and I'd rather transfer Pedro out as part of a double move as no real other options at that price

    Bushwhacker
      4 Years
      41 mins ago

      Twice burned, got rid … bound to haul.

    5. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      Keeping and playing (benching Pau Torres).

  Saka Rice
    8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Anyone dislike a particular content creator? In my case its Lets Talk FPL, sometimes he provides good information but I find him always to be so inconclusive and blags on easily....also the way he finishes every single sentence

    "For what its woooooorth"
    " I'm not saying dont bring Salaaaaah, but you never know he could score 2 goals and then everyone's rushing to get hiiiiiiiim"

    I Member
      8 Years
      45 mins ago

      I like him.

      Saka Rice
        8 Years
        just now

        so the way he taaaaaaaalks....doesnt annoy youuuuuuu? ok must be me then he literally finishes every sentence like this

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Pretty sure all these content creators have one WhatsApp group where they discuss how the FPL season will start and end.

      They all punt the same team with slight changes for each. That is how the template is formed. They say when the first and second WC has to be played and the chip strategies.

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Etc etc etc

      Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        8 Years
        14 mins ago

        This is my struggles with it. I don't mind information being easily accessible but when the masses who aren't actually engaged just do whatever the content creators it functions more like a wave than it used it. By that I mean if a content creator plays their card and it comes off then you know hundreds of thousands (if not more) will do the same play.

        Andy_Social
          11 Years
          8 mins ago

          I wish there were separate terms for 2 very different kinds of CCs. The most popular ones are your Andys, Mates, Giannis and many more who just tell you who's hot and who's not with the most cursory of explanations in 15 minute chunks

          The other sort, usually lasting over an hour go deep with data analysis. They don't simply tell you who to get; they provide you with data to help you make up your own mind. These guys put a proper amount of work in and deserve respect.

          Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
            8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Agreed and I'm not typically one for stats or stat focused content.

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      i watch Blackbox and Pras on FPL wire (a couple of FFS shows are good)

      Both give you data, so i can just look at the eye test. Haven't watched any this week, will catch up on those too tonight

    el polako
      6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Dunno, I don't listen to the creators I don't like.

      Fair play to all of them though, must be fun to make a job out of hobby.

      Usually I don't listen to much content but when I do, I like to listen to the two guys from Planet fpl - they shite at the game but I like their chemistry & how they analyse football.

      Andy_Social
        11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I like "creators" who focus on providing relevant info. Net The Haul is one of the best. I'm going off Blackbox a little this season as Mark and Az are getting too chummy and making about them rather than the data. No offence, but I'm not looking to be their friend although to be fair, if that's what most viewers want then fair play. Maybe it's just me.

    Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think he seems like a good person so it's hard to rag on him too much. The only thing that grinds me about him and some other creators is they basically fill the airwaves with the same stuff. So if you watch one you've basically watched them all. I wish there were more content creators who when they say this game is for 'fun' actually played like it is for fun and took soem chances.

    6. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      For what it's worth, you don't have to click on his links or watch him.

    Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      8 Years
      12 mins ago

      FPL General, Holly Shand and Big Man Bakar - the holy trinity of everything that is wrong about FPL Twitter.

      Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        The Holly Trinity

    8. JOELIO8701
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Let'sTalkFPL is my favourite channel hands down. Andy's quality and an OG of FPL. BlackBox good too

  Erez Avni
    7 Years
    45 mins ago

    2 FT 0.5 ITB

    Pickford

    Shaw Estu Chilwell
    Odegaard Saka Bruno Rashford Foden
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Gabriel Baldock Mubamba

    A. Gabriel & Pedro to Wisa & Udogie
    B. Shaw & Pedro to Jackson & Udogie
    C. Keep Pedro and something else maybe?

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      3 mins ago

      C get rid of Gabriel and roll

    Djoora
      2 Years
      just now

      Gusto or Henry for Gabriel,play 451 and use 2 transfers some other day...

  Bobby Digital
    6 Years
    44 mins ago

    Apparently Salah has given the move the green light. Up to Pool now I guess...

    1. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No chance they let him go

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Ive had 3.5 bank from the start (Salah Money)
    Thinking next week Bring in Tripps for Baldock and keeping Mitoma on the bench.
    Forces any Salah move to a situation.
    But I think Im good with it
    Look at me planning a whole week ahead

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      **Forces any Salah move to a WC situation

  How I met your Mata
    8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A J Pedro
    B Akanji
    C Saliba

    Ra Ra Ra
      4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same dilemma here.

      Although I'm playing Gvardiol and considering benching Gusto

      Gusto, Saliba or Pedro

      ATM I have Saliba on the bench. But Pedro was there most of the week

      Ra Ra Ra
        4 Years
        just now

        I generously predict

        Estu - 9
        Pedro - 8
        Gusto - 6
        City defs - 6
        Saliba - 5

  I Member
    8 Years
    38 mins ago

    How some of the most popular GW2 transfers did:

    - Chilwell 1 point
    - Isak 2 points
    - Joao Pedro 0 points
    - Diaby 3 points
    - Maddison 3 points and injured

    Be wary of chasing points.

    Gooner Kebab
      10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mbeumo, Bri mids next

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        Did Tross to Mbembo for a winner
        Shaw to Chilly (-4) not so much

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        I think so, this weekend will be lower scoring against Palace, but it was great if you have hi for thse Pens. Thats why you get him, (reason why i got Eze). Mitoma goal was out of this world. Diaby, Eze and Mitoma are better players (maybe FPL wise too), it is the Brentford fixtures

  Bleh
    6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Pick one to start:

    A. Saliba - FUL (H)
    B. Henry - CRY (H)

    x.jim.x
      8 Years
      27 mins ago

      B for attacking threat

    Bobby Digital
      6 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      A BPS

      I benched him for Gusto last week, massive swing.

    I Member
      8 Years
      23 mins ago

      A

    5. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd take A

    Bleh
      6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Thanks all, Saliba it is.

      Other defs are Estu - WHU (H) and Chilwell - LUT (H) so definitely playing them.

  10. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    0ITB 2FT

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Estu, Chilwell, Saliba (Gusto, Kabore)
    *Salah, Rashford, Saka, Maddison, Eze
    Haaland, Pedro, (Archer)

    A. Salah to Foden and Archer to 1,2,3 (bench Madders if out). https://twitter.com/pokeefe1/status/1693956223656186035
    B Rashford to Foden (play Gusto if Madders is out). Roll other Transfer

    1 Nketiah
    2. Alvarez
    3. Jackson

    * I may reverse Salah to a Diaz/Jota next week (not because of transfer rumours, but my plan was to capt Salah GW2 and sell to free up funds)

    Bleh
      6 Years
      14 mins ago

      B2.

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, Cant do 1,2 or 3 unless i lose Salah.

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I think I would marginally lose Salah over Rashford, so A for me. Not that I really would want to go for Foden in either case

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        I am stuck on midfielder's long-term fixtures.

        I athink Rashford will go to Liverpool midfielder -next week, I don't fancy Mbeumo this week, or Diaby until later. I think only Mioma is fixture-proof, but they start Europe rotaion (same with Villa), and everyone else.

        I am off Utd until they sort themselves out. Glad i only have one to lose

  Werner Bros
    8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Aside from Salah who is the most nailed Liverpool mid?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Diaz i think

      Bleh
        6 Years
        15 mins ago

        This.

      Werner Bros
        8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, I thought it might be. Considering Salah to Diaz and spreading funds depending on this transfer news

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I have no idea. Diaz looked great both GW's, and Jota last week, but not great against Chelsea. But Jota might be on pens soon. But i'd still go Diaz atm

    2. mattyb09
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Jota.

  12. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    2FT and £0.5m ITB but really sure where best to use

    Onana
    Gabriel, Estu, Chilwell
    Salah, Bruno, Saka, Mbeumo, Mitoma
    Joao Pedro, Haaland

    (Turner, Pau, Kabore, Mubama)

    I like the idea of JP to Jackson but need to find £1m for that which probably means losing Salah or Bruno - as much as neither are really thrilling me I'm not sure its the best idea after just 2 games. Would probably be Salah to Diaz and the Mubama to Jackson (benching JP)

    Gabriel to Saliba is on - as much as the £0.3m swing hurts a bit. Or maybe Gabriel to a Spurs def (Udogie, Porro) and pocket some change?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pau may be OK this week?

      Another i have had, is go Isak a week early upfront and play Pedro this week.

      I'd sell Salah over Bruno, but then Rashford has been so bad, who can he supply?

      Not sold on Jackson

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks, yeah Pau in for Gabriel is an option - which I am kicking myself for not doing this week. Still think Gabriel is worth losing as he clearly isn't nailed enough and just going to lose more value.

        I think hold Bruno because of the underlying stats but Salah is sellable - just feels weirdly like too much money to have spare if I do though

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          It was my intention, but then you just pick the right players/fixtures and not how much they cost.

          Maybe only be one premium in the game soon anyway.

  ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
    12 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any insight about Bernando Silva ? Is he fit ?

    I like to party
      8 Years
      just now

      I preferred him with longer hair. I probably still would though.

  Eightball
    2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Onana
    Gvardiol Estu Chilwell
    Saka Rashford B.Fernandes Eze Mbuemo
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Gusto - Udogie - Mubama

    A) -4 for Mubama to Jackson/Alvarez
    B) GTG

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Who do you bench with A?

      Eightball
        2 Years
        9 mins ago

        Probably J.Pedro. I think he will probably start with Enciso injured but it's still not certain.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Not sure i'd take a hit and gamble on him not starting - one return from him and very unlikely Jackson or Alvarez pay off

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Gusto will probably outscore Jackson, if you want to reassesw next week. But Alvarez>Jackson

  kongo6
    1 Year
    29 mins ago

    mitoma/brono/rashford/foden/saka who tranfer out for mbeumo

    FOO FIGHTER
      4 Years
      21 mins ago

      One of your UTD mids

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      None

    V-2 Schneiderlin
      13 Years
      just now

      i'd probably stick this week given the fixtures and make the move next week

  16. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Fabrizio Romano
    ·
    4h
    Excellent news for Arsenal — as Gabriel Jesus is already back in training with the squad

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      ooh

      Arsenal won't have to rely on dodgy pens to win games. (Not Johnstone fouling Nketiah, that was clear, but Partey blocking Lerma's run who was marking Nketiah.

      Anyway, makes Martinello/Saka better picks

  Pepe
    2 Years
    14 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    - Estu
    - Shaw
    - Gabriel

    TheTinman
      8 Years
      just now

      gabriel

  TheTinman
    8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Can't see myself bothering next year, just not feeling it at all anymore!

    Can't quite put my finger on what it is exactly, but these first two weeks have been rubbish

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Is it points or something else?

      I thought that you started well.

      TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think it's a cumulation of things.

        Rotation is annoying

        The pricing is annoying as it makes the game very easy and pretty much eliminates the need to use players from half the teams.

        But also perhaps just enjoying watching NUFC more. Fantasy used to be an escape because we were so boring to watch. But now whenever I watch a game I'm constantly checking scores, flicking this site open etc. It's taking the enjoyment away from actually watching the football!

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Your team is always above FPL if your team is in the PL.

          I played the Yahoo game (only FPL last 5 years), as it was just better-unlimited transfers.

          But i still like it as i watch more games with added interest.

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I feel the game is a bit boring myself, it's a shame though

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      You are giving me a reason to actually complete an FPL season for once without logging off around half way, which is a reuccuring theme for me.

      Chin up!

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      it will be if Salah goes.

      One premium.

      Or it could juice this up a bit with so many option, improve benches, play a BB any time you like 🙂

      1. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Imagine if Salah goes and the next week Haaland breaks a leg. We'll all be wildcarding and leaving 10M in the bank.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          yeah lol

        2. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Don’t put those juicy thoughts in my head

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      The start is always slow imo.

  19. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    A. Pedro > Wissa
    B. Roll to next week, likely Rashford > Mbeumo and 4.5 > Isak

