  1. Bank$y
    • 5 Years
    53 mins ago

    Good evening. March or Mitoma?

    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      just now

      There's very little difference. They'll score about the same over the course of the season imo.

  2. facestars7
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Does anyone watch Liverpool closely? I don't. Asking if Trent is still worth the 8.0 considering hes taking less free kicks and corners? Is he still getting into midfield?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      i haven't watched them that closely, but if Pool can't keep clean sheets then he's definitely not worth it

    2. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      He was never worth the 8.0 in the first place. He's only a good asset when he's playing RB. 8.0 for a full back playing OOP at defensive midfield in a team with a terrible defence? Crazy how highly owned he is imo.

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        He was incredible in that role at the back end of last season.

        1. Begbie.
          • 9 Years
          28 mins ago

          He did hit a nice bit of form but still never worth the 8.0.

          1. I Member
            • 8 Years
            25 mins ago

            Agreed, especially with most players being priced generously in comparison. Can still see Trent being a factor at some stage of the season though.

            1. Andy_Social
              • 11 Years
              18 mins ago

              I stuck my neck out in preseason and tipped Trent as being the biggest disappointment in FPL this season. I'm sticking to that.
              One reason was the shoddy defence, which hasn't been addressed.
              The second reason was Slobby taking a lot of the set-piece and creativity away from Trent.
              Now there's a third reason. In these first 2 games he's been hampered by Liverpool lacking a #6 and Trent having to do too much work deep. Now they've got Endo. Mugging up on him, I learn that he's half decent going forward, but he's below par defensively. That suggests to me that Trent is going to have to continue doing the donkey work screening the defence. A. He's not very good at it, and B it doesn't help his FPL prospects.
              So much of Liverpool's woes in the last 2 seasons have centred on Klopp trying to find a system where Trent plays to his strengths as a midfielder, and I think he's further away from finding the formula than ever.

              1. Bagwinz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                12 mins ago

                Will trent ever do a Bale and move from WB to attacking winger?

                1. Get up ya bum
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  No he's not that kind of player. More likely to become a kdb style playmaker in midfield

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes he's still a good pick. Liverpool's defensive shakiness and szoboszlai taking a share of free kicks is a dent. He's maybe overpriced because of that but you have to consider the context of the whole squad. There is lots of underpriced players this season which enable some luxury picks. I predict he'll go close to double digit assists again along with at least a couple goals. Biggest issue is the defensive frailty but hopefully endos introduction can help solidity

  3. speardrops
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hey, I made a 30 minute video on the players and picks to target. Last two seasons I have had 10k ranks, been playing a long while:

    https://youtu.be/qgIGGTNq_5A

  4. Begbie.
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Screw it. Chilwell captain locked in.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      MAD MAN

    2. Bagwinz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      balls of steel... or brain of a walnut... i guess we'll see!!

    3. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      and after that the game is yours, gl

  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Hmmm…

    A) Ruben Dias + Sanchez

    B) Colwill + Ederson

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      just now

      didn't Chelsea buy a new keeper ?, i've no idea how good he is so B

