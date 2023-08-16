270
  1. Deltacain
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Alvarez versus Jackson if you already have Haaland? Issue is I don’t have anyone else from city but do have both James and Chilwell

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      The one playing CF

      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Lot of faith in Jackson. What’s he really done so far to warrant it?

        1. WVA
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          This, i really hope he does well but nothing to suggest he will especially given Chelsea's record

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Showed what he's capable of in preseason & it was really exciting to watch

          1. WVA
            • 7 Years
            52 mins ago

            There's been a few players that have looked good in pre seasons.....

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              Pedro? 🙂

            2. Gommy
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              But that wasn’t your question was it?

          2. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            49 mins ago

            Preseason.

            : /

            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              34 mins ago

              Say what you like about it but I think paying attention this season was worth it. Stuck Chilwell & Pedro in on that basis & have no Man Utd players 😛

              1. Boxwoods
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                Congrats on Pedro. He was more than a bit fortunate to be awarded that pen and didn’t look amazing otherwise.

                Chilwell has actual history beyond this preseason.

                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  But I still needed to see how things have changed at Chelsea, and was pretty impressed. But whatever... if you want to ignore Jackson as just another inevitable Chelsea flop then go ahead!

                  1. Boxwoods
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    Not ignoring, but not yet sold either.

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            48 mins ago

            Yup what TM said. I liked what I saw against Liverpool, good stats (yes only 1 game) and I like their upcoming fixtures

        3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          49 mins ago

          Jackson -
          Looked busy Chelsea's main striker - great fixtures

          The way I am looking at it would I prefer Richarlison from Spurs as a 7m midfield with 1 point extra for goals and very occasional clean sheets - with a better midfield alternative at the same club?
          Plus there are plenty of other midfield alternatives besides spurs

          Or do I prefer Jackson as a 7m striker from Chelsea, a club no obvious midfield alternative at the same club?

          My answer is Jackson.
          It crucially also frees up a spot for the cheaper FPL option in midfield
          Also that 7m striker slot can be later downgrade after Chelsea's nice initial fixtures for any 4.5m starter that emerges after the transfer window closes.

          1. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            OP’s question was about Jackson vs. Alvarez. Latter a proven mins per fpl point monster likely now nailed in league’s best attack also w great fix.

          2. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            For 0.5 less

        4. Arteta
          • 7 Years
          24 mins ago

          We shouldn't judge Jackson as a pick after one performance against Van Dijk and Konate. He wasn't far from attacking returns.

          1. Boxwoods
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            I’m not judging him from one performance. I’m asking about basis for belief he’s a better pick than Alvarez.

          2. Arteta
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Oh, my bad. There's not much in between them. I may own both in the near future. KDB's injury and absence changed things, and I rate Alvarez as a better option than Grealish, Foden, or Silva. He looked electric and dangerous whenever I watched him play.

    2. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Alvarez playing in a team that will score more gosls

      He was averaging a return a game last season despite limited mins

      Jackson missed a lot of big chances vs liv, poor finisher ?

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      Gw3 I will have a frontline of Alvarez, Haaland and Jackson. Those seem like the three to have.
      If I was picking one it would between Alvarez/Jackson it would be Alvarez - given how attacking Man City are. And it is a good chance before the CL starts.

    4. goldensock
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Wait a week

  2. Jambot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Evening all,

    Top 10K all-time league 23/24 is now open for entries. I had to wait for team IDs for new season to be mapped after GW1 deadline.

    Congrats to Sam Hyland for Winning the league last season and finishing 807th overall while getting their all-time rank up to 448.

    You can check your all-time rank here - https://www.premierfantasytools.com/whats-my-all-time-rank/

    If you are top 10K, you can join the league here - https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/t2h3wk
    The league is vetted so please only enter if you qualify

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Just joined.

      All-time Rank
      5769

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        43 mins ago

        Nice, welcome

    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      57 mins ago

      Sorry entered by error - please remove me "Bolton's Boys"

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers for letting me know. Good luck with the season

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      Surely that league will be biased towards people relatively new to the fpl game? The less seasons you have played the less chance of bad overall rank.

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        27 mins ago

        It’s nearly all old timers. I actually think it helps people who played early when high overall OR was easier to achieve

        1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Interesting. All I know is I would probably need a few number 1 ranks to get a top 10k all time. The competition in that league must be fierce.

    4. langey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Just joined.

      All-time Rank
      4742

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Welcome!

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      114167 all time rank for me, maybe after 10-15 seasons, I may qualify.

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        If you win the whole thing a couple of years on the bounce you’re there in no time. I believe in you x

        1. Botman and Robben
          • 6 Years
          13 mins ago

          Lemme try win OR1 4 seasons in a row, then in the 2027-28 season, I will be in the league with you all.

    6. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rank 947 here...joining!

      1. Jambot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Lovely rank and welcome

  3. Pedersen
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Anyone doubling up on Chelsea defense? I am considering doing Gabriel to James, and I already have Chilwell.

    Fixtures for Chelsea looks good from attacking point of view

    1. dshv
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      After this gw with 2 ft i will do..

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Is this an oxymoron? You know what will happen if you get James!

  4. giroudsgirlfriend
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell-Estu-Gabriel
    Saka-Odegaard-Rashford-Eze-Mbeumo
    Watkins-Haaland

    Bench: Onana, Wissa, Botman, Baldock

    Now tell me who I could put to the bench instead of Wissa. Really want to play him, do I dare to bench Odegaard or Eze perhaps?

  5. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Jota vs Diaz for this gw...

    Jota seemed to drop deep a lot last gw, maybe to to allow Salah/Diaz push forward against CHE wingbacks...

    Diaz seems sharper, more confident...more likely to start

    Jota, if he starts, might be back to a more out and out striker role vs BOU

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Diaz is nailed. Jota not so much but Bournemouth at home Klopp may go with 6 forwards again.

  6. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Who would you back in LMS league this week AVL or FOR?

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      41 mins ago

      Forest easy - Sheffield are probably the worst promoted team since Derby. Plus Forest are great at home.

      Everton have the potential to get a draw v Villa if they batten down the hatches.

    2. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      35 mins ago

      Villa - They know they will need to make amends for their walloping the week before in front of their home crowd and Everton are very poor.

  7. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    I'm gutted for Timber. It's basically a debut season to forget, apart from winning the Community Shield and showing what he's about in the pre-season. He's ruled out for at least 6 months, but if there are any setbacks, it could be much longer. Fingers crossed this injury doesn’t derail his career.

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Agreed, feel bad for him.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Very disappointing for him and there must be discussions about why he came back out for second half. Arsenal medical staff are very highly thought of within the sport but they've made an error there.

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      Always sad to hear about an injury like his or KDB's where months of playing will be sorely missed.

  8. JY84
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Estu, Gabriel, Shaw & Henry! Planning to start 3 of them! Who should I leave on the bench?

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      difficult one, probably Shaw

    2. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Shaw

    3. Gommy
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Shaw. Struggled individually on Monday, as did United collectively.

  9. Moneymar
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Would you do Martinelli to L. Diaz?

    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      I wouldn't

    2. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I wouldn't, because both could do well this GW. But if you really fancy Diaz to be one of the highest scores of the week, then go for it.

  10. Shultan
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Utd must be desperate to bring back Mason greenwood!

    1. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      He was just starting to emerge as a true talent, who wouldn't want a player of his quality and potential? As long as he keeps his nose clean so to speak.

      1. Majestic Chanka
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Already unwashably dirty

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      So last article.

    3. BigCoupes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      “Manchester United have said they are in the "final stages" of making a decision on the future of Mason Greenwood.”

      Might here the conclusion backend of the year then.

  11. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Question time: If Mason Greenwood came into FPL as a 0.5 million forward would you get him in your team?

    1. FCRS1991
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’d get him even at 6.5 if he was a sure starter

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yea and then sell instantly to bring his price down

    3. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Better question would be: would you get him if he's 4.5 and nailed?

  12. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Need the WHU game to make a final decision as I didn't catch much of the Liverpool game, but for anybody like me considering Sterling from gw3, this is how much of a flat-track bully he was last season.

    Spurs A
    Leicester 2G
    Southampton 1G
    Bournemouth 1A / 1A
    Forest 1G / 2G

    The kind of player I like in FPL, returns in the easier games and then can be traded out. A three week punt.

    1. FCRS1991
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sterling??? Punting this early on?

  13. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Wow, is the r word that one might use to describe Mason Greenwood really blacklisted here?

    1. Majestic Chanka
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Probably, family friendly site.

      Mason is despicable though.

  14. FCRS1991
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    On this starting 11 atm. GTG?

    Pickford
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli
    Haaland Wissa J.Pedro

    Onana Mitoma Tarkowski Botman

    Not knee jerking on UTD. I think they’ll destroy Tottenham.

    Not going to lie, lack of LFC (Salah) is a bit of a concern.

  15. nick8070
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Turner
    Chilwell - Gabriel - Estupinian
    Rashford - Saka - Odegaard - Maddison
    Haaland - Jackson - J Pedro

    Pickford - Mbeumo - Baldock - Stones

    Really want to start Mbeumo but unsure how to squeeze him in… keep him on the bench?

  16. Das Boot
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    What are peoples thoughts on using your wildcard for this week to clear out injured and tidy up the loose ends so to speak.?

    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Must be quite a few loose ends in your teams already by the sounds of it.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Were there any major surprises? Not really, except maybe Gabriel. Did you discover any unknown budget gems that unlock a new type of draft? I didn't. Do you really have so many injuries that a -4 can't fix? Unless you went super punty & missed the mark I don't see much reason to yet

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      You effectively just played a WC in GW1. Your team surely doesn't have enough changes to the main 11 to warrant using your WC

      1. Das Boot
        • 9 Years
        just now

        It’s not the same in GW1 as you have less to work on with regards to starters, injuries and the (New) managers ideas on things.

    4. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll just want it back the week after.

  17. Shrimpy
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    any bench changes lads? cheers.

    Turner
    Estu, James, Chilwell
    Saka, Martinelli, Bruno, Rash, Maddison
    J. Pedro, Haaland (c)

    Onana, Gabriel, Henry, Archer

    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      G2g.

  18. Das Boot
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not particularly, I just wanted to get other peoples angle on it. Do you fix any issues now if players are injured or if they didn’t get the full 90 mins such as Darwin and Jota etc Never had Chilwell or James but both looked very lively so interesting prospects. Do you trade out the driftwood over the weeks or just say, lets do it now?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      What happens if different players bang in GW 2? Are you wanting to change your whole team again for GW3?

      1. Das Boot
        • 9 Years
        just now

        You don’t have that option and I am aware of that. Cool, you have answered my question folks, much appreciated

  19. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Choose 2 to start from:

    1- Udogie
    2- Shaw
    3- Gabriel
    4 - Baldock.

    Keeper is Onana.
    Thanks.

