306
306 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Will be interesting to see the attacks of Spurs, Chelsea and Liverpool today. It might be players from them that influence whether I use a FT this week. I'm less interested in Brentford, but sure there will be early takes on Mbuemo and Wissa.

    By all accounts Spurs will be all out attack. Not sure if their preseason form will transfer to Premier League opposition. Will they be as gung ho as Ossie Ardiles's Famous 5?

    Liverpool's front line is going to interest everyone. Salah or no Salah will no doubt get early opinions and being on here during the match might be a bit of a trollfest. If one of the other attackers or Trent does well, then they could be the GW2 bandwagon.

    Chelsea have looked good in preseason, but Nkunku is a huge loss. Jackson looks decent and his goal against Newcastle in preseason, shows he could get joy against Liverpool's high line.

    Open Controls
  2. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    James could be a tempting Gabriel replacement depending on how things look today.

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Agreed

      Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Yes. James and Chilwell just to tempting.

      Open Controls
    3. LosBlancos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      My thoughts exactly. Could turn to be a blessing in disguise 🙂

      Open Controls
    4. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Got nothing itb sadly

      Open Controls
    5. Tomerick
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Recipe for disaster that double.

      Open Controls
  3. Z
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bayern CEO Dreesen ‘announces’ Kepa to Real Madrid: “We were close to this deal and we actually wanted to present Kepa today. But he chose to join Real Madrid”.

    So Kepa is 100% out....CFC have 4.5 GK

    Open Controls
    1. outernational
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Surprising that Chelsea haven't tried to hijack Arsenal's move for Raya.

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        True

        Open Controls
      2. Bartowski
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        They bought Gabriel Slonina for a fair whack under Boehly last season so they may see him as the future No.1. They do seem to want to put together a young team.

        Open Controls
    2. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Blimey! Plans for Chelsea's 'good run' of fixtures need revision. No double-DEF outfield for sure.

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Why not! Would have James and Chilwell over Sanchez, even for 1m more.

        Open Controls
        1. Øgaard it's Haa…
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          tbh I wouldn't double James & Chilwell in any case.

          Open Controls
      2. Z
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Sancez + Chilwell/James looks decent

        Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I had Chilwell, Kepa and James in my GW30 wildcard last season. They were all gone soon after that. I might be tempted to add to Chilwell in the coming weeks.

      Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Play Turner(SHU) or Onana(tot)?

    Open Controls
    1. zdrojo187
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Turner easy

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yea, gives me a player on Friday to cheer for too. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Wait and see how Spurs fare today.

      Open Controls
    3. Z
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Same dilema, i guess we gonna decide tomorow

      Open Controls
  5. Øgaard it's Haa…
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Keen to see if Chukwu starts and plays well today. Could be the key to resolving potential issues in future.

    Open Controls
  6. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Tottenham team news - Van de Ven handed debut as Richarlison starts
    Team to play Brentford: Vicario; Royal, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Skipp, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison.
    Subs: Austin, Sanchez, Davies, Perisic, Porro, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Lo Celso, Solomon.

    Brentford team news - Mbeumo gets nod
    Brentford team to face Spurs: Flekken, Hickey, Collins, Henry, Ajer, Pinnock, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo.
    Subs: Strakosha, Schade, Dasilva, Zanka, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Yarmolyuk.

    Open Controls
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      lets go Udogie!

      Open Controls
      1. Zalk
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Hope he keeps quiet. First on bench and won't get him in.

        Open Controls
        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I’d rather the bench points and securing his place for GW3 onwards

          Open Controls
    2. Eddie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours ago

      Lets go Richarlison!

      Inevitable disappointment awaits

      Open Controls
      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cards, offsides, misses and goals. He could get multiple of each.

        Open Controls
        1. Eddie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Fully expect all of the above. It was the puntyist of all punts.

          Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 hours ago

      Thanks Classix. See my placeholder bench 4.5 mid that I forgot to change before the deadline (Sarr) isn't in the starting lineup.

      Open Controls
    4. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Thanks.

      Open Controls
    5. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Let’s go Wissa!!

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Wissa!!!

        Open Controls
    6. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      2-2 draw with Maddison and mbuemo brace pls

      Open Controls
    7. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      cheers, mee missing

      Open Controls
    8. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Mbeumo and Son here for me.... 4-4 please, gibs points plox

      Open Controls
    9. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Richar and Maddo double up here! C'mon Big Ange!

      Open Controls
      1. Drexl Spivey
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Might double up on Maddison & Son if they look the part here.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Triple up for me - Mr Kulu in!

          Open Controls
    10. Piggs Boson
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Thanks Classix.

      Going to need to get behind the sofa for this one...

      Open Controls
    11. Øgaard it's Haa…
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Is this the Kamikaze attack we were led to expect? 🙂

      Open Controls
    12. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Cheers Classix…

      Open Controls
  7. Adam Cole Bay Bay
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    I was surprised that Emery went with Digne and Cash, who've often looked suspect defensive, at one of the toughest grounds you can visit in the PL at the moment. Sort of got what he deserved really.

    Open Controls
    1. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      3 hours ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      The persistence with the high line, rather than the personnel surprised me. Villa will play from the back and through a lot of teams this season. I thought they looked decent in the first half, especially the period between Mings's injury and half time. Buendia being out was a big miss for them. Bailey and Tielemens looked poor.

      Open Controls
    3. Charlie Price
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Both got minus 1 point yesterday. Does Digne hold the record for the most matches scoring negative points? He always seems to either get booked/sent off/score an own goal or concede loads when he is on the pitch.

      Open Controls
  8. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Who else got richa

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Wow...only 4.4%

      Open Controls
    2. Planet Jo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      0/

      Open Controls
  9. Z
    • 6 Years
    3 hours ago

    Udogie is a beast....i hope that he will be quiet today

    Open Controls
  10. TheTinman
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    That Spurs bench wouldn't look out of place in the Championship

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      It isn't that bad, just a mid table PL side bench

      Open Controls
    2. Mar-vin! Mar-vin! Mar-vin! …
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      A bit harsh don't you think mate? They're all internationals aren't they?

      Open Controls
    3. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Still fancy them for the result.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        The starting line up looks decent

        Open Controls
    4. Mar-vin! Mar-vin! Mar-vin! …
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Perisic has played in a bloody world cup final!

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Perisic is well past his best. Once a great player but can hardly run now

        Open Controls
    5. TheTinman
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      So if its not bad which one comes on and changes a game?

      Open Controls
      1. Mar-vin! Mar-vin! Mar-vin! …
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        That's a fair point, but very different from your original comment.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Who doesn't love hyperbole!!

          Open Controls
          1. Mar-vin! Mar-vin! Mar-vin! …
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            Everybody loves hyperbole. Literally every lifeform that has ever existed.

            Open Controls
    6. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      a you tube forum post if i ever saw one

      Open Controls
    7. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Perisic, Porro, Sanchez…?

      I am a West Ham fan and even I consider that opinion a load of rubbish.

      Open Controls
  11. Cinnamon Jackson
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Come on Rich. Pay my faith in you after years of letting me down!!

    Open Controls
  12. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Is it too soon to go for Barnes?

    Without the start, a bit iffy, but I wonder what the thought is on whether Gordon will be the default in the short term?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Big time rotation IMO

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      I think it would be hard to drop Gordon after his performance. Newcastle front 3 will have rotation and minutes managed whilst everyone is fit. It might be the subs that get the attacking returns after the legwork done by the starters. Maybe a CL and PL preferred combination may evolve.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Yep it's tough. We have 4 good wingers now in Barnes Gordon Almiron Murphy. They'll rotate and come off early.

        Suspect we will use the full 5 subs more often than last year

        Open Controls
    4. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Defo worth a shout, remember it’s the players that get you most points.

      Barnes got G & A in 30m

      Open Controls
    5. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Gordon could play on the right with Barnes on the left. Almiron did enough last season to keep his place but I wouldn't be surprised if this was the starting two later on.

      Open Controls
  13. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Will Chilwell definitely start?

    Open Controls
    1. Z
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      He should be nailed....especialy at start

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Him and James should be fairly nailed fitness permitting

      Open Controls
  14. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Mbuemo upfront 😎

    Open Controls
    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      You're hoping he hauls against your own team?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        He wants points like the rest of us.

        Open Controls
      2. Z
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        It's FPL....ofc 🙂

        Open Controls
      3. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Who wouldn’t want a 4-5 win

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      get rid of that grav

      Open Controls
      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        NEVER

        Open Controls
  15. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Mbeumo 15 points coming up

    Open Controls
  16. Sergio vamos
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Best timber replacement, thinking maybe Colwill or Henry?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Botman.

      Open Controls
    2. Planet Jo
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Botman
      maybe Konate.

      Open Controls
      1. Sergio vamos
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Oh yeah botman is the one!

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          To buy before City away..?

          Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Rico Lewis if you have a bench defender?

      Open Controls
  17. Planet Jo
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    What happened to Ben Mee?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Beats Mew

      Open Controls
      1. Tomerick
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        What about Mewtwo?

        Open Controls
    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      well it all began about 34 years ago ..a young couple , very much in love....

      Open Controls
  18. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Any chance Brentford vs Spurs gets called off? Turnstile issues, rail strikes, leaves on tracks, snow, wrong type of snow, anything?

    Asking for all us non-owners…

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      *leafs

      Open Controls
      1. Bada Bing
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        You were right the first time. "Leafs" isn't a word.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Ha, cheers…

          Open Controls
          1. Bada Bing
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Unless you mean Toronto Maple Leafs. It's spelled differently because it's a proper noun. 🙂

            Open Controls
  19. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Nathan Collins hasn't shown much ot it yet in PL but has a bit of attacking threat. One to watch.

    Open Controls
  20. boc610
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    caicedo out on loan in a year and added to the whats app group is my prediction

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Nahh, he'll do fine. Class player.

      Open Controls
  21. Da Kril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Ange Postecoglou rolls out Spurs’ new all-£4.5 mil back line.
    Udogie, van de Ven (debut), Romero, Royal

    Exciting new era or does it feel kind of mid-table? (curious to see)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Midtable. But shouldn't be too hard for VDV to be an improvement on Dier/Sanchez/Davies

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.