44
Scout Reports July 11

FPL new signings: Will Tonali make Bruno more attacking?

44 Comments
Share

Newcastle United’s £55m capture of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) has got many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers asking: will this make Bruno Guimaraes (£6.0m) more of an option in 2023/24?

We investigate in this Scout Report.

SANDRO TONALI: PLAYING HISTORY

SeasonClubLeagueStarts (subs)GoalsAssists
22/23MilanSerie A30 (4)27
21/22MilanSerie A31 (5)53
20/21MilanSerie A17 (8)00
19/20BresciaSerie A34 (1)17
18/19BresciaSerie B33 (1)37
17/18BresciaSerie B17 (2)22

An Italian national, starting out life at Brescia, moving to the city of Milan, hirsute, a central midfielder… let the lazy Andrea Pirlo comparisons begin.

Tonali made his competitive debut for Pep Guardiola’s old team at the age of 17, winning promotion to Serie A in his second season.

Making his senior international bow in October 2019 while still a teenager, Tonali was snapped up by AC Milan a year later in a loan-to-buy deal.

Establishing himself as a first-team regular in his second season with his boyhood club, the midfielder was a key part of the Milan side that won their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Tonali was still a midfield mainstay as Milan progressed to the semi-finals of last season’s UEFA Champions League, eventually succumbing to their cross-city rivals.

He’s been involved with Italy at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship this summer; Newcastle wouldn’t have been too disappointed to see Gli Azzurrini bow out at the group stage.

TONALI’S PLAYING STYLE

Tonali FPL Bruno

The bare goal and assist figures are all a bit Joe Willock (£5.5m)/Joelinton (£6.0m), neither standing out as impressive nor bad enough so that he can be instantly dismissed.

But there’s arguably another Newcastle midfielder who Tonali most resembles.

Energetic, hard-working, an aggressive presser, a box-to-box midfielder and someone who likes to ping long passes with a varied success rate – it all sounds very Sean Longstaff (£5.0m).

“Tonali stood out for his athletics rather than the aesthetics. He’s the player who covers the most distance for Milan, and while he lacks the pace of colleagues Theo Hernandez and Rafael Leao, he does more work at high speed than anyone in their team apart from cocker spaniel-turned-winger Alexis Saelemaekers.” – Italian football journalist James Horncastle

Ranking in the bottom half of midfielders for some of the orthodox defensive metrics (eg blocks, aerial duels), he doesn’t seem to be the old-school ‘number six’ that some unaware pundits and Newcastle fans believe they are getting.

TONALI’S ASSIST POTENTIAL

Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?

You may have noticed Tonali’s assist count (seven) from last season.

And one area where he does differ from the more limited Longstaff is in chance creation.

The Italian supplied more opportunities for team-mates (62) than any other Milan player in 2022/23.

PlayerMins per chance created
Trippier30
Saint-Maximin37
Tonali44
Willock63
Bruno Guimaraes65
Joelinton102
Longstaff110

But set plays played a big role in Tonali’s figures above.

Over a third of the chances he created came from free-kicks and corners, and it’ll be a tough act to oust Kieran Trippier (£6.5m) from set-piece-taking duties at Newcastle.

The Magpies were a huge threat from set plays last season, having almost 50 more efforts from free-kicks and corners than any other team. Trippier’s deliveries were a key part of that.

“He laid on more assists (seven) than any Milan player other than Leao in the league last season. But if you look at how they came about it’s a mix of energetic carries, regains, and passes lifted into the path of Leao for him to go on a dribble, as well as some sweetly-struck set pieces.” – James Horncastle

WHERE DOES TONALI FIT IN AT NEWCASTLE – AND WILL BRUNO PLAY FURTHER FORWARD?

Guimaraes shines as rotation hits hard at Leicester

“He is not a lone no. 6. This will not be the signing to free Bruno Guimaraes to play further forward, but rather he is seen by Newcastle as a no. 8, capable of playing either side of the Brazilian.

“He struggled at times when Bennacer was injured and he was forced to dictate the tempo. To an extent, his early struggles at the San Siro after joining from Brescia came after he was pressured to fulfil that sort of role.” – Jacob Whitehead/Thom Harris, The Athletic

“He’s very Newcastle, very Eddie Howe-like in terms of how they’ve been playing. Super fitness, high energy, tenacious, great team player, tidy on the ball.

“I wouldn’t say he’s particularly creative. He’s all right, he’ll get in the box and he’ll nick the odd goal but he’s a box-to-box machine.

“He’ll give you that and that’s how Eddie plays with his midfield. That midfield three – the first choice – they had Joelinton and Willock swapping that left-hand side, Guimaraes and Longstaff, you can’t play Champions League football and Premier League football with just those. You need five at least in there who’ve got the energy and the legs because you need to give players a breather.

“He’s a really good signing.” – Danny Murphy

The Athletic and that well-known doyen of Italian football, Danny Murphy, are emphatic in their assertion that Tonali won’t be the sole ‘six’ in Newcastle’s central midfield.

In fairness to the much-maligned Murphy, he is pretty much bang on the money with his assessment here.

It sounds, unless Howe throws us a curveball in pre-season, like Tonali will be an ‘eight’ in the usual 4-3-3 set-up.

That would leave Guimaraes as the ‘six’, from where he managed four goals and five assists in 2022/23. Not the worst returns in the world but so-so for a £6.0m FPL midfielder.

While some of us may be thinking that the Brazilian needs ‘rescuing’ from his deeper role and unleashed further forward, Howe may have exactly who he wants in that position: Guimaraes was the division’s second-best player, behind only Rodri (£5.5m), for passes under pressure per 90 minutes last season. It’s a press-resistant tempo-setter Howe desires, not a no-nonsense spoiler.

BRUNO: NUMBER EIGHT V NUMBER SIX

Above: Bruno Guimaraes’ underlying numbers in 2021/22 (left), when he was mostly playing as a number eight, and 2022/23 (right), when he was mostly playing as a number six. Most stats given are per game.

Guimaraes scored more goals in a half-season in 2021/22 than he did in the whole of 2022/23. This was no accident.

His debut campaign on Tyneside saw him mostly playing further forward as an ‘eight’, with Shelvey stationed deeper.

A chance fell to him every 46 minutes or so – but that average plummeted in the season just gone. That was chiefly due to the Brazil international assuming Shelvey’s role at the base of the midfield three.

FINAL THOUGHTS

FPL Tonali Bruno

So Tonali is probably neither a stand-out FPL option in his own right nor the catalyst to bring Bruno Guimaraes back onto the radar.

What’s worth monitoring in pre-season and in the first few Gameweeks of 2023/24 is whether Tonali eats into Trippier’s set-piece duties. Any hint of that and Newcastle’s influential right-back becomes less appealing at £6.5m.

Tonali’s capture could be an astute legacy signing by the Magpies, with Trippier turning 33 in September and not going to be around forever. Given how much of a threat Newcastle pose from dead balls, the Italian may be the heir apparent at free-kicks and corners.

44 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1678859520091537408

    Even in the break Martial still manages to hang onto an injury from last season

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      35 mins ago

      Foot injury while frying an egg supposedly. Unbelievable.

      Open Controls
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Who is Bruce Willis to Martial

      Open Controls
  2. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    At 33, Trippier has at least another 6-7 years playing......with Everton!

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      He's quit chimney sweeping in the hope it prolongs his footie career. Amateur move.

      Open Controls
      1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Marmalade man too I heard.

        Open Controls
        1. Mirror Man
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Interesting. Good info I'll add it to my database.

          Do you have a patreon by any chance?

          Open Controls
          1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
            • 9 Years
            49 mins ago

            I would never accept money from FPL pilgrims for services rendered. Tis mine duty to provide expert commentary and jape-like antics. As it is yours. Mine larder is full and mine treasure in the money-pit on Oak Island is secure, I have no need for material things (except latest armour fashion). Tis the meaning of life I seek, to which the nineteenth century author Guy de Maupassant pretty much nailed on the head when he said, 'the essence of life is the smile of round female derrieres under the shadow of cosmic boredom'! Huzzzaahhhh!

            Open Controls
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    "What’s worth monitoring in pre-season and in the first few Gameweeks of 2023/24 is whether Tonali eats into Trippier’s set-pieces duties."

    Good info, thanks. Even more reason to forgo Newcastle assets until GW5 onward.

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Beefheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Av got Wilson but the fixtures are making me question having him, I like the home fixture against Villa and he was tremendous towards the end of last season, I'll probably keep him

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'd love to include him as he's more likely to be fit for a few games at the start of the season. By GW5 there's a reasonable chance of recurring injury if history is anything to go by.

        Open Controls
      2. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Could be good if he gets the nod ahead of Isak.

        Open Controls
  4. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Always preferred Len Goodman

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      They created Len Goodman from the weight John Goodman lost!

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You want a Tonali? I can get you a Tonali, believe me. There are ways, Dude. You don't wanna know about it, believe me.

        Hell, I can get you a Tonali by 3 o'clock this afternoon... with nail polish.

        Open Controls
  5. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Who can crawl their way out of the great Hall of Shame and reign supreme over an entire Kingdom of Inadequacy? Fancy your chances in the Tourney of Tourneys? All are welcome to join the Hall of Shame Tourney, including nudists, lurkers and Mods! We're closing in on our target of a million jousters. Remember, space is strictly unlimited so join today to ensure disappointment! Code is b84jwh.

    Open Controls
    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Shaft!

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Damn right.

        Open Controls
    2. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'm in, long time lurker is my main credential, part time nudist...cheers for the banters Sir.

      Open Controls
    3. BC1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      And way more of a punk than a mod.

      Open Controls
    4. Yes Ndidi
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good Sir Knight, I accept your challenge and willingly join your quest for lasting mediocrity. May the tourney begin.

      Open Controls
    5. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m in.

      Open Controls
  6. Hairy Potter
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Will be interesting to see if Bruno G's form is better than at the end of last season. Loads of talk about a recurring ankle injury that might have been hampering his mobility, and therefore him getting forward less frequently.

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame: b84jwh
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      I look forward to seeing him bombing forward in his mobility scooter!

      Open Controls
  7. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 11 Years
    49 mins ago

    Thoughts on the balance of this lot?

    Pickford (Areola)
    TAA - Gabriel - Shaw (Bell, Beyer)
    Salah - Saka - Odegaard - Gibbs-White - Kluivert
    Haaland - Wissa (Semenyo)

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks good for a Salah and TAA draft, but highlights the savings that are required elsewhere with having both of them.

      I might be tempted to go Ode to Martinelli to allow an upgrade on Kluivert or one of 4.0 defenders. Even consider a 4-4-2 and have a better 4th defender and 4.5 fifth mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        No concerns over Martinelli's rotation threat? I could definitely do with upgrading Kluivert to Enciso.

        Open Controls
        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, it's a risk, but expect him to be first choice. I was just looking for somewhere to shave 0.5 and couldn't see anywhere else.

          Maybe Kluivert will be a good pick at 5.0. Will be interesting to see how a supposedly more attacking Bournemouth will look.

          Open Controls
  8. Herman Toothrot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    343.Talk to me.

    Ramsdale
    Chillwel // Akanji // Shaw
    Diaz // Rashford // Saka // Foden
    Haaland // Nkunku // Jesus

    Areolae // Garnacho // 4.0 // 4.0

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Quite a few players who have rotation/minutes risks there.

      Open Controls
    2. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Wouldn't touch Chelsea defensive assets with a ten-foot stick before seeing how they acquit themselves in the preseason. Diaz is going to be a rotation threat. Jesus is actually a nice differential to most teams I see on here.

      Open Controls
    3. OShaughnessy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Why not? No risk-it, no biscuit.

      Open Controls
    4. TBL
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Nice front 3
      Foden and Dias might risk rotation?

      Open Controls
    5. Twelve years a slave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Looks reasonable, naturally pre season will change a few things. Lots seem afraid to play Chelsea assets against Liverpool, but Liverpool can’t defend to save their lives

      Open Controls
  9. Runnerboy31
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    This is where I’m currently at. Expecting lots of concern about Chelsea but that’s how you find differential and just LOOK at those fixtures!! Setup is for GW1 not most weeks …

    Ederson
    Estupinan - Trent - Baldock
    Saka - Mitoma - Foden - McNeil - Rashford
    Haaland - Nkunku

    Areola - James - W.Fofana - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not much upside to Ederson. McNeil could be a cheeky punt.

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Just want a guaranteed entry to City defence without having to use transfers or risk rotation. 5+ clean sheets in first 8 are perfectly plausible.

        Open Controls
  10. TBL
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Chilwell or Trippier?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Nope

      Open Controls
  11. KieranKA
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Am I overthinking, or is it viable to rotate two 4.5 defenders and a 5.5 midfielder?

    Steele // Aréola
    Estupiñán Gabriel Botman // Colwill Beyer
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma McNeil
    Haaland Jesus // Archer

    I think people are sleeping on the Everton midfielders, who (despite being mediocre) are pretty nailed and have good fixtures. This setup allows me to get Salah, Rashford, Saka, Haaland and Jesus. Colwill becomes Fofana if his minutes look more secure.

    In practice the rotation is something like:
    GW1 – Botman (AVL), McNeil (FUL); bench Colwill (LIV)
    GW2 – Colwill (whu), McNeil (avl); bench Botman (mci)
    GW3 – Colwill (LUT), McNeil (WOL); bench Botman (LIV)
    GW4 – Colwill (NFO), McNeil (shu); bench Botman (bha)
    GW5 – Colwill (bou), Botman (BRE); bench McNeil (ARS)

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      My first thought is that Colwill might not be a Brighton player come GW1.

      Open Controls
      1. KieranKA
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I'm assuming he'll be a Chelsea player, but it still works if he goes to Brighton or Liverpool

        Open Controls
      2. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Sorry, that was meant to say "not a Chelsea player".

        Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Looks good

      Open Controls
  12. TBL
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Ndiaye or Morris as a budget striker

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.