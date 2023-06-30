32
32 Comments
  1. Thug
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Where is everyone?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      They're goin' down, they're goin' Timberrr

      1. Geoff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Tick tock on the clock but the Partey don't stop

        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Tis Geoff, tis Geoff, come to say goodbye!

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      In therapy!

  2. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Please not this again

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I spent a long time on those lyrics. A repost will come at some point, brace yourself.

      1. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Rollin', rollin', rollin'
        Rollin', rollin', rollin'
        Rollin', rollin', rollin'
        Rollin', rollin', rollin'
        Rawhide

        Move 'em on, head 'em up, head 'em up, move 'em on
        Move 'em on, head 'em up, Rawhide
        Cut 'em out, ride 'em in, ride 'em in, cut 'em out
        Cut 'em out, ride 'em in, Rawhide

  3. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Bruno G doesn't get a mention. I'd be interested to see if Tonali starts in midfield, will Bruno play higher and be good for assists.

    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      The mids share the points too much for me. It’s Tripps and Wilson on my radar.

    2. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      There'll be a Tonali Scout Report, after he signs, which will deal with Bruno G - but if The Athletic are right (they usually are), Bruno is staying as a 6: https://theathletic.com/4631676/2023/06/23/tonali-newcastle-transfer/

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    The scout writers who are ardent Newcastle fans not realising that Wilson would start both games of a double gameweek stopped me from salvaging my season.

    Never forgive. Never forget.

    1. Tomerick
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      If it makes you feel any better, I captained Wilson.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        Why did you go against the firm advice from scout out of interest?

        1. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          41 mins ago

          I like to keep the cogs whirring by exercising independent thought.

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Why pay for membership then?

            1. Tomerick
              • 8 Years
              31 mins ago

              Why indeed? I don’t and wouldn’t because this is what is supposed to be a fun, free game.

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Never surrender!

      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        ...IN THE NAME OF JESUS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8MmTTP2WWw

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Activate the omega 13! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJ2hJezvd2I

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Is this a new chip for next season? Where are you getting your inside knowledge from?

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        ... and swear true allegiance to the true Godfather of FPL, the bespectacled Jarvis Cocker lookalike that is Mark.

    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      It didn't matter whether he started or not. His record when coming on as a sub was so impressive that he was still the best captaincy choice even if he only played one and a half matches (unless you already owned Isak and didn't want to double up on the Newcastle attack or make a sideways move).

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Why didn't this filter through to the editorial team at the time?

    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      It's plain to see,
      it's black and white,
      This Geordie boy's
      gonna do alright

  5. Gooner Kebab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Trippier was the first player i've ever had in my GW1 and kept all season.

    Hard to see him not on my GW1 team again

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      I only took him out for FH34, does that count as having him all season?

    2. TheBiffas
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'll have him at 6.0 or less. He didn't do too great towards the end of last season

    3. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      First 5 fixtures are tough. I'm open to going without. Not ruling out a WC GW5/6 if needs be...

  6. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Wilson's numbers are exceptional. If he's looking nailed, he's must for me GW5/6 onwards.

  7. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    That Chelsea midfield has been completely gutted. Kante, Kovacic, Mount all gone. Enzo is the only midfielder with the right level of quality. I like the look of Chukwuemeka, but he's still early in his development. Chelsea are definitely a no go in their current state.

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I expect them to sign Caicedo. It may take some time for Poch to gel everything together but this would be a strong lineup:

      Kepa
      James, Fofana, Badiashile, Chilwell
      Caicedo, Fernandez
      Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling
      Jackson

