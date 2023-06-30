We talk Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and all things Newcastle United as we review the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season.

The Magpies’ attacking and defensive numbers are scrutinised, while we also look at which individual players were producing the most encouraging underlying numbers.

Was fourth-place Newcastle’s campaign a fluke – or does the data suggest Trippier and co can be big FPL stars again next season?

These team-by-team articles are only available to read in full if you’re a Premium Member – sign up for the new season here if you haven’t already.

NEWCASTLE IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 68 6th Shots 571 6th Shots in the box 417 2nd Shots on target 190 7th Big chances 113 4th Expected goals (xG) 73.33 3rd Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 68.60 4th

Newcastle’s tally of 68 goals scored was their highest in a season since the grand old days of Sir Bobby Robson, Alan Shearer and Clarence Acuna.

It could have been even better, too: Eddie Howe can legitimately claim that his side were the unluckiest in the Premier League, having struck the woodwork on more occasions (20) than any other team.

The chronic post-hitting contributed to the Magpies having an xG delta of -5.33, ranking them 15th for expected goal underachievement.

Newcastle finished with a flourish, racking up more goals (33), big chances (49) and xG (34.8) than everyone else in the final dozen Gameweeks.

Above: Premier League teams sorted by expected goals from set plays in 2022/23

The Magpies were a huge threat from set plays, having 46 more efforts from free-kicks and corners (202) than any other team.

Only 12 of those found the back of the net, however, some of that aforementioned bad luck and point-blank profligacy depriving Kieran Trippier of even more assists.

Above: Newcastle’s goal threat home (left) and away (right) in 2022/23

You might be surprised to learn that Newcastle had the highest xG tally of any Premier League team in home matches last season (44.11), despite scoring 24 fewer goals on Tyneside than Manchester City did at the Etihad.

They were ranked ‘only’ sixth for xG on the road (29.22).

NEWCASTLE IN 2022/23: DEFENCE