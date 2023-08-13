78
78 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Most reliable long term 4.5m defender to replace Mings who isn't Botman or Pinnock?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Andersen

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        First name that popped into my head too, short term rotation isn't great but I did specify long term - don't want to be wasting transfers on cheap defenders. Pity about Mings.

        Open Controls
      2. PDM TOP 1,000 any Season Le…
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Tarkowski or Colwill or AWB

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 6 mins ago

          Will Colwill start at least three out of four matches?
          AWB had only 16 starts last season.

          Open Controls
    2. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Pau? Can't think of a better Mings replacement than his actual replacement tbf.

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Before the Newcastle match I would have agreed - how good will Villa defence be without Mings is the worry.

        Open Controls
        1. Begbie.
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 45 mins ago

          Yeah that's fair, I thought they were appalling defensively.

          Open Controls
    3. LX NARGHI
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'd say Rico Henry

      Open Controls
    4. LX NARGHI
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Rico Henry

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Double up on Brentford defence while benching Botman for his difficult fixtures could be good.

        Open Controls
    5. The Florentine assassin
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I'm possibly thinking about bringing in a £4 million replacement for Mings. Sheffield United's Baldock (which may be antithesis of your core with you being called Sheffield Wednesday). However his game against Notts forest on GW2/ Everton on GW4 & West Ham on GW7 have potential with some gnarly fixtures inbetween those. Though going by his previous season stats he has the potential to score/assist and i like him for the GW2 fixture possibly 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Oddly I have no affiliation with the football team that shares my username (no relation)

        Baldock is a possibility, using the saving to upgrade a 4.5 to a 5m defender later.

        Open Controls
    6. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Cash? Tarkowski?

      Open Controls
  2. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Joao Pedro Mitoma March baps for everyone !

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      And Estu!

      Open Controls
  3. Pep Roulette
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Need to watch Mudryk closely tomorrow. Eyeing him up to be my Foden replacement!

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      He’ll do fookin nothin

      Open Controls
  4. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Gabriel to Estupinan FT with 0itb Move or hold ?

    Open Controls
    1. Begbie.
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'd do it.

      Open Controls
      1. Totalfootball
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        thx

        Open Controls
    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Relaz bro gw1 just hold. Haven’t seen enough.

      Open Controls
  5. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    My set and forget team

    Areola
    Chilwell estu Saliba
    Salah Rashy Saka Martinelli mitoma
    Haaland Pedro

    Turner Kabore osula beyer

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Until a rail strike eliminates all three Brighton players in home match(es) and whoever their opponents are.

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Ah yes of course, the rail strikes!

        Open Controls
    2. KingZamalek
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Can't be set and forget with that bench.

      Open Controls
  6. Zoostation
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Really want to roll a FT and was not expecting at all I would be considering moving Gabriel out.

    Is it worth the piece of mind to just get Saliba in or waste of a FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Piece of mind or peace of mind? Don't recommend brain surgery just to transfer out Gabriel.

      Open Controls
      1. Zoostation
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Lol you know what I meant.

        Long day, was at a NFL game.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I'm waiting for the other matches to finish before transferring out Mings* - Gabriel is even less urgent imho.

          Open Controls
    2. PDM TOP 1,000 any Season Le…
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I`ve got both Gabriel & Saliba ATM I`m doing nowt .... Those FT will be priceless in the upcoming GW`s so be cautious of be trigger happy on transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Waste, for me. I'm holding

      Open Controls
    4. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Using an early transfer on a 5.0 is wrong for me. Presumably your bench can navigate GW2 and review again in GW3 with 2 transfers and more info on Arteta's logic.

      Open Controls
  7. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    FPL down for everyone? What team leaks have I missed now…

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      Up and running here

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Hmmm they must have finally banned me for being too good at FPL. Like when casinos ban someone for counting cards. Or bookies for making profit.

        it’s actually the entire premier league website for me

        Open Controls
  8. RICICLE
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Does anyone happen to know the link for the mods & cons league?

    Appreciate it lots if anyone has 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/113224/standings/c

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thank you kind sir!

        Open Controls
  9. PDM TOP 1,000 any Season Le…
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    113224

    Open Controls
  10. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    What do you think of Odegaard ?

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      A couple of drinks, who knows?

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Great unless you need the 0.5m that Martinelli saves you instead.

      Open Controls
  11. I Must Break You
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Nketiah has averaged 4.8 ppm in his 10 starts last season and this one. Quite respectable, and actually the exact same average as Jesus over that period

    Open Controls
  12. PDM TOP 1,000 any Season Le…
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Have any of you read the story of the husbands confession to his with wife years later after apparently coming up with their daughters unique name "LANESRA" .

    To find out its actually Arsenal in reverse !!

    Open Controls
    1. Noooisy
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Haha yeah. Their reaction was epic.

      Open Controls
  13. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    No price change?

    Open Controls
  14. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Who scores higher in the remaining games?

    A) Chilwell + Bruno + Onana

    B) Rashford + Salah + Martinez

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      A imo

      Open Controls
    2. Ibralicious
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B, Chilwell can rack up -1s for goals conceded

      Open Controls
  15. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Is there any indication of the winner of the Salah VS Salah-less drats as of now? I imagine impossible to know till after the United & Pool games, but seems owning him is a lot easier than previously imagined with so many good budget options around.

    I'm currently sitting on 71 with Mo & Rashford to go

    Open Controls
    1. Heskey Time
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Depends on the 6.5 mid chosen in the non-salah team. I also don’t think this can be determined until after week 2 (the main reason people chose salah)

      On 69 (nice) with Chillwell, bruno, and Salah myself

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        If all these Salah teams are already hanging with the top few in this gameweek, it can only be carnage once he inevitably runs rampant against Bournemouth.

        Open Controls
        1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Ah but you can haveva Salah less team with a Liv player with more goal threat...the best of both worlds

          Open Controls
          1. KingZamalek
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            Impossible to know who the other 2 will be out of Nunez, Diaz, Jota, and Gakpo.

            Open Controls
            1. But I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Reasonable to say Jota is preferred at moment, maybe for a few matches...

              Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Or blanks like last year when we won 9-0.

          Open Controls
    2. Heskey Time
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      If salah doesn’t bang, easy downgrade to Rash, Son, Bruno, etc. and upgrade to Joao Pedro in gw 4.

      Open Controls
    3. The Wheeler Dealer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      when salah bangs in a quick brace for us brother mo-believers tomorrow we'll know the answer 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Ha

        Open Controls
      2. KingZamalek
        • 8 Years
        22 mins ago

        Hattrick*

        Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Easier ways to post 71 + 2

      Open Controls
      1. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Would have to agree with you if Salah & Haaland didn't account for an extra .5. More like posting a 71 + 2.5

        Open Controls
  16. Offs!de
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Anybody knows Tom Freeman & Fabio Borges' FPL Team ID?

    Open Controls
    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      - Neale Rigg (Skonto Rigga) - 2377
      - Sam Bonfield - 3679
      - David Munday - 5601
      - Mark Sutherns - 11349
      - Az Phillips - 3665
      - TorresMagic - 9873
      - Gianni Buttice - 4650
      - Fabio Borges - 4305040
      - Joe Lepper - 8366
      - Tom Freeman - 9906
      - Jay Eggersdorff - 308554
      - Grey head - 16608
      - Simon March - 27207

      Open Controls
      1. Offs!de
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Cheers mate

        Open Controls
      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/113224/standings/c

        Open Controls
      3. Ibralicious
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Anyone know the chess champion dude's?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - x9free
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          Don't think he's playing this season

          Open Controls
          1. Ibralicious
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            ah, cheers

            Open Controls
          2. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Speaking of other famous people not playing this year:

            "I've had to pull out of our fantasy Premier League group [after about 20 years] as well which I'm gutted about. I don't need to play now because I am a Premier League manager. There you go, it's not a fantasy any more!" [Ange Postecoglu]

            Open Controls
  17. Bushwhacker
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Holding Gabriel on the assumption Arteta reviews film and realizes his experiment was a failure.

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same, not moving sideways yet

      Open Controls
  18. @Bryan
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Went against the grain and joined the 10% without Haaland. It likely won’t go well, but I figured I’d back Salah getting more minutes long term as my main big hitter and using the 1.5m savings to fund Trent.

    Very early last year of me I know - adds some spice I reckon and if it works, massive difference to the pack. Or it flops hard and I lose nothing but a bad start and likely a poor rank this year.

    Captain Saka this week, Salah next, then Saka and back to Salah vs Aston Villa and their high back line!

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Problem is TAA is really concerning atm with Liverpool leaking like a sieve and Dom taking set pieces off him.

      Open Controls
      1. @Bryan
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Hopefully Liverpool sign a DM soon. That or Trent picks up a few more assists with through balls and pool get the odd CS. I don’t expect them to be as bad as last season. We will see.

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I fully expect them to return to a 4-3-3 tomorrow with no inverting bollocks.

          Open Controls
  19. yalala
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone ever wake up in the middle of the night from a FPL related nightmare. This game is bad for my health

    Open Controls
    1. Noooisy
      just now

      I would say everybody have. Its only getting started and is only gonna get more tensed. Welcome to the ride buddy!!

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.