The Scoreboard is back with all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.
There’s LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action.
And we’ve also got a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes, which discuss the big FPL talking points from each game, will follow this piece.
SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Newcastle United
|5 – 1
|Aston Villa
|Sheffield United
|0 – 1
|Crystal Palace
|Everton
|0 – 1
|Fulham
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|4 – 1
|Luton Town
|Bournemouth
|1 – 1
|West Ham United
|Arsenal
|2 – 1
|Nottingham Forest
|Burnley
|0 – 3
|Manchester City
