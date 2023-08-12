153
  1. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane

  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kane enters the game 2 - 0 down

  3. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    With all the historic battles between ENG and Germany in world cup and euros, it is bit strange to see the eng captain and superstar being cheered on in Germany

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Didn't Keegan do it with Hamburg?

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Won 2 Ballon D'ór with Hamburg.

        Kane is kicking a ball, not flying for the Luftwaffe.

  4. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    KANE ON …. Come on Harry, goal on your debut?

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hope he scores

    2. P-P-A-P
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yeah, come on Harry.

  5. InsertPunHere
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Leno is the only defensive player to get more than 10 points so far. Back three definitely seems the way to go (although Trippier and White are the only 5.5+s to have played so far as far as I’m aware).

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It's the start of the season. Defenses will get settled soon. And Brighton were robbed of a cs thru a strange penalty given

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Geh raus und punkte ARRY

  7. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    HARRY KANE ON FOR BAYERN

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Dialup?

    2. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      just now

      And Leipzig get a penalty!

  8. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane on for a couple of minutes...Leipzig get a pen and can go 3-0 up.

  9. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Leipzig 3-0 up v Bayern.

  10. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    seeing Kane is weird lol

  11. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Olmo hattrick!

  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Kane needs a hatrick to get level

