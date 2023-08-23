1
  1. super-lux
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    I ditched Rashford and got Salah in. Financed by saka to mbeumo.

    Cant wait for this move to screw me over this weekend. Love that fpl is back baby!!

