131
131 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    0-3 Villa Bailey G Digne A

    Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    When should we consider Digne?
    *wrly smiles*

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      If he stays at Villa, then I would be happy to have him as a rotation option. Problem is, he may still leave Villa.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      *wryly

      ... I don't think I can touch that man again regardless. (Title of your s*x tape...)

      Open Controls
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Doku is very injury prone and it will take him at least 3 months to adapt.

    He only started 18 out of 78 Ligue 1 matches due to injury.

    Pre season Pep started BSilva on the right and Álvarez behind Haaland.

    Alvarez was Cities second highest goalscorer last season.

    Maybe Alvarez will be Peps new tactical change this season.

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Where did Foden fit into this system?

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      You can't trust what Pep says, never.

      Open Controls
    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wasn't Haaland supposed to be an injury magnet too?

      Open Controls
  4. Jay_
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    I've been charged a subscription membership fee of £17.50, taken from my bank today despite me specifically choosing not to renew. I even checked last month and checked again just now. The membership ended July 2023 so why have I been charged? I haven't received any email, receipt or any notice of this charge. Can someone please look into this for me? Thanks. Oh and others that didn't renew might want to check their bank accounts today.

    Open Controls
    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Where is the little icon next to your number?

      Open Controls
    2. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did you inform them you didn't want to renew? If not, it auto-renews. Many have had this issue over the last year or so.

      Open Controls
      1. Jay_
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yes. It's still set to not auto-renew now:

        Subscription

        Your subscription will expire on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 and will not renew further. Access and billing will end on this date.

        Open Controls
        1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
          • 8 Years
          just now

          That's worrying - especially (as the poster above says) your membership icon isn't showing.

          Open Controls
      2. Bobby Reds
        • 13 Years
        just now

        They mugged you lot off again with that tbh

        Open Controls
    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Phone your bank and insist it’s a scam, they’ll give you the money back

      Open Controls
  5. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Digne is a trap I will never fall in to again but be my guest folks.

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      just now

      He is leaving I believe

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Well rumoured to be heading to Nice

        Open Controls
  6. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. Pedro
    B. Simms

    3.5m in the bank, who would you remove to bring in Jackson?
    Bench:
    Udogie - Kabore - Simms

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Isak could be the brave move.

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Julio Enciso suffered knee injury, also Paraguay statement confirms: “Enciso has suffered trauma to his left knee, in one of his club's training sessions”.

    “He is being assisted and evaluated by the Brighton medical team”, statement reported by @RobertoRojas97.

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1694376388088725656?t=0BdKcbx4FsthkQn8isdVTw&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      PEDRO TRAIN

      Open Controls
  8. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Do you think Cash benching tonight might mean he may not play at the weekend too?

    Surprised as thought he was great vs Everton.

    Open Controls
  9. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Forest sign Montiel from Sevilla. Another right back?! Gah!

    Open Controls
    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      The man who scored the World Cup winning penalty!

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Such a demanding role that we'll soon be seeing 2 substitutions, 3 RBs per game?

      Open Controls
  10. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    If we assume B.Silva gets his spot back, where does this leave Foden and Alvarez?
    Do we think its 2 from 3 between Alvarez, Foden and Kovacic?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Foden on the bench

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.