FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Aston Villa

Our team-by-team Fantasy Premier League (FPL) review of the 2022/23 season continues with Aston Villa.

In this series, we take an in-depth look at each top-flight side’s campaign, analysing them from an attacking and defensive perspective, whilst also identifying their biggest goal threats and key creators.

We’ll return to do a preview of each club closer to the big 2023/24 kick-off, factoring in new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

ASTON VILLA IN 2022/23: ATTACK

TotalRank v other clubs
Goals scored5110th=
Shots43111th
Shots in the box27814th
Shots on target14810th=
Big chances7011th
Expected goals (xG)49.5111th
Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG)46.3512th

Aston Villa posted mid-table numbers in all of the above attacking metrics in 2022/23, a slightly underwhelming return given their 7th-place finish.

However, it’s important to isolate Unai Emery’s time in charge, given his impact.

At the time of Steven Gerrard’s departure in October, Villa had won just two of their first 11 games and were outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, but the Spaniard’s appointment proved to be a masterstroke by the club’s decision-makers, as he guided the same group of players to Europa Conference League qualification.

A flurry of victories in 2023 propelled Villa up the table, as they scored 40 goals (1.6 per match) under Emery. They also hit the woodwork from shots nine times during that period.

Still, that upturn in form wasn’t necessarily reflected in their underlying attacking numbers. For example, they ranked as low as 16th for shots in the box from Gameweek 15 onwards, Emery’s first match in charge.

They were, however, much more efficient in the final third, outperforming their expected goals (xG) by 6.28.

Above: Aston Villa ranked 10th for minutes per expected goal (xG) under Unai Emery (Gameweek 15 onwards)

ASTON VILLA IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

12 Comments
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Villa and Emery could do with a few signings

    Open Controls
  2. Our Tiny Windows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    So Ollie Watkins the only player worth a space?

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      And Moreno

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Martinez and Tielmans could become options too I guess

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I like some of the mids. Villa on the up, up, up!

        Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Yeah, they’re the only two - plus maybe Ramsey if he’s cheap - I’d consider right now.

      I expect four/five more will come in though, in addition to Tielemans, so that could change.

      Open Controls
  3. PØTÅTØ
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    How difficult an opponent is Villa this season, when you face them in home and away matches?

    Open Controls
  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Konsa is so underrated. Very much going under the radar.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I like Mings the Merciless but his price will no doubt rise.

      Open Controls
  The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I think Big Ange will claim the tourney this year.

    Open Controls
  6. DagheMunegu
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Mbappé to Madrid then

    Open Controls
  7. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Interesting that Emery didn't actually improve their underlying attacking data, only their efficiency. I don't even know how to process that. It conflicts with my personal opinion that Emery is a far superior manager to Gerrard.

    Open Controls

