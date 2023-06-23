FPL 2022/23 team reviews: Bournemouth

Our team-by-team review of the 2022/23 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with Bournemouth.

We’ll analyse the attacking and defensive team stats, while we also reveal which players posed the biggest goal threat and who carried the most assist potential.

Each club will also be previewed nearer to Gameweek 1 as we look more closely at new transfers, pre-season results and fans’ expectations.

BOURNEMOUTH IN 2022/23: ATTACK

Total Rank v other clubs Goals scored 37 17th Shots 358 20th Shots in the box 258 17th Shots on target 126 18th Big chances 50 18th= Expected goals (xG) 39.50 18th Non-penalty expected goals (NPxG) 39.50 16th

It was a brilliant first season back in the Premier League for Bournemouth as they finished 15th, making themselves safe with four games to spare. However, scoring goals proved to be problematic.

Scott Parker was sacked a month into the 2022/23 season, with his replacement Gary O’Neil successfully steering the Cherries away from danger, but attacking issues remained.

In 18 of their 38 Premier League matches, they failed to score, with their 37-goal haul fewer than all top-flight sides bar Wolverhampton Wanderers (31), Everton (34) and Southampton (36).

Not being awarded a single penalty all season didn’t help. For someone like Dominic Solanke, that could be important when weighing up his 2023/24 prospects, which we’ll discuss in further detail later on.

Incoming boss Andoni Iraola can at least take encouragement from the fact Bournemouth did convert opportunities when they arrived, with their 10.3% goal conversion rate placing them mid-table.

BOURNEMOUTH IN 2022/23: DEFENCE

