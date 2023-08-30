FPL Gameweek 4: The early team news and injury updates

We’ve got the early team and injury news for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

The pre-match press conferences on Thursday and Friday will, of course, tell us a lot more on the fitness front. We’ll have article round-ups on both days and a video summary, as usual.

With there being yet another Friday deadline and little time to react to the pressers, however, this initial rundown gives an overview of all 20 Premier League sides.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the deadline nears.

LUTON TOWN V WEST HAM UNITED

New West Ham signing Dino Mavropanos is not expected to be fit enough to feature but Nayef Aguerd returns from suspension after serving a one-game ban.

There’s some confusion as to whether Tomas Soucek was suffering from a concussion when being taken off last Saturday but if that is the case, the six-day protocol will rule the Czech midfelder out.

As for the Hatters, Daniel Potts (ankle), Jordan Clark (ankle) and Gabriel Osho (knee) will remain out for some time.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V EVERTON

Max Lowe (ankle), John Fleck (leg), Rhian Brewster (hamstring), Rhys Norrington-Davies (hamstring) and Daniel Jebbison (illness) are still out for Sheffield United.

They have been joined on the sidelines by Ben Osborn, who looks to have sustained damage to his groin in the Gameweek 3 loss to Manchester City.

Dwight McNeil (ankle), Dele Alli (hip), Alex Iwobi (hamstring) and Seamus Coleman (knee) remain out for the Toffees, while further word is awaited on Dominic Calvert-Lewin (cheekbone) after a reported scan last Friday.

New signing Jack Harrison is doing individual training as he builds up fitness following a hip injury and is also expected to be unavailable.

BRENTFORD V BOURNEMOUTH

Ben Mee returned from a calf injury to feature for Brentford in their midweek cup clash with Newport County, lasting the first 77 minutes of the match.

Thomas Strakosha and Mikkel Damsgaard were absent for that cup tie with the minor issues that also kept them out of Gameweek 3.

Josh Dasilva (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) are set for “months” on the sidelines, as is the suspended Ivan Toney.

Tyler Adams (hamstring), Adam Smith (muscle), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (unspecified), Emiliano Marcondes (foot), Alex Scott (knee) and Dango Ouattara (ankle) were all absent for Gameweek 3 and again in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. Andoni Iraola said it would be “tough” to get any of them back for Saturday’s clash in west London.

BURNLEY V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

The injuries are mounting for Burnley ahead of the weekend.

Already without Michael Obafemi (hamstring), Anass Zaroury (suspended) and Jordan Beyer (thigh), the Clarets suffered three fresh concerns in Wednesday’s cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Vitinho and Aaron Ramsey at least managed to hobble off with their problems but Hjalmar Ekdal (knee) is a bigger worry.

“One I think will be bad. I’ll take any positive news on that. “In terms of Vitinho we hope it’s not too bad. Just watching the images, it looks knee for both but there are different degrees and it could just be a little bit of a strain for someone. “For Ekdal, we hope it’s not going to be too bad. I think he was in a lot of pain [which is why he needed oxygen]. I’m not a doctor, but from my gut feeling sometimes having a lot of pain can be a good sign as well. If everything is ripped off the bone you don’t feel anything. Athletes know. “It just seemed to be one of those moments, Aaron Ramsey having to come off as well. I’ll have to speak with the doctors, I don’t know. It’s just one of those games.” – Vincent Kompany

Richarlison picked up a knock of his own in Spurs’ clash with Fulham on Tuesday.

“I think he got a bit of a knock. I guess because everyone’s been talking about it, it’s great for him to score a goal but I think he’s played better for us in the other games. I get why other people look at that and I understand that but for me, it’s about contributing to our football, how we play.” – Ange Postecoglou on Richarlison’s midweek display

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Alfie Whiteman (ankle) have been on the sidelines all season so far.

CHELSEA V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chelsea have 10 players flagged going into Saturday’s match.

Christopher Nkunku (knee), Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Marcus Bettinelli (unknown), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and Carney Chukwuemeka (knee) will definitely miss the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Mykhailo Mudryk (minor issue), Armando Broja (knee) and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) are the closest players to returning but even they look set to be unavailable.

“We need to wait until after the international break and we will see. Maybe Misha [Mudryk] is closer than Broja and Badiashile, but we need to assess him day by day.” – Mauricio Pochettino, speaking on Tuesday

The Blues were seemingly dealt a further blow on Wednesday night when Levi Colwill limped out of the EFL Cup win over Wimbledon and headed straight down the tunnel.

Mauricio Pochettino eased fears on that front after full-time, saying Colwill’s knock was “not going to be a problem”.

Felipe (knee) returned to the Nottingham Forest bench on Wednesday in a boost for Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest could be without Scott McKenna (hamstring) at Stamford Bridge but another centre-half in the shape of Joe Worrall is available, having served a one-match ban in the EFL Cup.

Wayne Hennessey (knee) is still out, while further news is awaited on Orel Mangala after he missed the Gameweek 3 defeat to Manchester United with an unspecified issue.

Loanee Andrey Santos can’t face his parent club.

MANCHESTER CITY V FULHAM

Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) and John Stones (hamstring) remain out for Pep Guardiola’s side but Manuel Akanji should come back into the thinking after a gastric illness kept him out of the trip to Sheffield United.

Phil Foden was only a substitute himself for that match having suffered a similar issue.

As for Fulham, Andreas Pereira shook off a minor knock he picked up in the 2-2 draw at the Emirates to make the bench for Tuesday’s cup tie against Spurs.

Both Tim Ream and Calvin Bassey will also be available in Gameweek 4 after their recent dismissals.

But Willian has missed the last two matches in league and cup with an unspecified injury. Manager Marco Silva isn’t sure whether he’ll feature at the Etihad.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V NEWCASTLE UNITED

Julio Enciso (knee) is the only definite Brighton absentee we know of for Saturday’s visit of Newcastle United.

The early suggestions are that the ankle injury picked up by Sven Botman in Newcastle’s loss to Liverpool isn’t as serious as first feared.

Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain out for the Magpies but Javier Manquillo (groin), now third or fourth in the right-back pecking order, returned to training last Friday.

CRYSTAL PALACE V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Matheus Franca (back) and Michael Olise (hamstring) are still unavailable, while Malcolm Ebiowei and Nathan Ferguson have been training with the academy as part of their rehabilitation and are also thought to remain out.

Roy Hodgson had previously earmarked Will Hughes (knee) for a return this week, however.

Hwang Hee-chan (hamstring) is Wolves’ only known injury concern but even he “has a chance” of making the trip to Selhurst Park.

LIVERPOOL V ASTON VILLA

Liverpool have been handed an injury boost after Curtis Jones (ankle) returned to full training on Wednesday.

The Reds are short at centre-half, however, with Virgil van Dijk suspended and Ibrahima Konate out with a muscle issue.

Thiago Alcantara was expected back in training this week but hasn’t been sighted so far.

Philippe Coutinho (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (knee), Emi Buendia (knee) and Jacob Ramsey (foot) remain out for the Villans but Alex Moreno (hamstring) should be nearing a return; if not this week, then after the international break.

Emiliano Martinez (calf) sat out the win over Burnley last Sunday but could be back for Gameweek 4.

“A few days he is going to be ready again. I don’t know exactly for Thursday, I don’t know exactly for Sunday. It’s very important to give other players chances and opportunities today, like with Robin Olsen.” – Unai Emery on Emi Martinez

Leander Dendoncker was scheduled to resume training this week.

ARSENAL V MANCHESTER UNITED

United have been hit by another blow in defence as Raphael Varane has been ruled out of the trip to the Emirates.

There was no timeline or details on the nature of Varane’s injury given by United in their update but reports suggest the Frenchman could be out for a month.

The Red Devils are already without Mason Mount (muscle), Luke Shaw (muscle), Tom Heaton (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee) for Sunday’s game.

Rasmus Hojlund (back), however, could be set for his debut. The Dane hasn’t been sighted in any training ground gallery this week but reports suggest he has trained, something Erik ten Hag said last Friday was expected to happen.

Arsenal don’t have too many worries, with Jurrien Timber (knee) and Mohamed Elneny (knee) on the long-term injury list.

Eddie Nketiah was a minor concern after Gameweek 3, supposedly picking up a knee injury, but the hope is that it was nothing more than a knock.

Takehiro Tomiyasu returns from suspension.